Volunteer Evan Hewitt loads disaster boxes at the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma Wednesday, March 18, 2020. The boxes were originally from May flooding and severe weather event, but are being re-purposed for the COVID-19 outbreak. Hewitt was supposed to be on a mission trip to Mexico with his church First United Methodist of Broken Arrow for spring break, but the trip got canceled so they are volunteeing around town. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World

  • As of this advisory, there are 322 positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. New counties with cases include Caddo, Cherokee, Choctaw, Latimer and Pittsburg counties. These counties will now be required to come into compliance with Governor Kevin Stitt's "Safer at Home" executive order that calls for non-essential businesses in counties with COVID-19 cases to temporarily suspend services until April 16.
  • There was an additional death in Oklahoma, a male in his 70s in Creek County. There are eight total deaths in the state.
  • Governor Kevin Stitt, Secretary of Science and Innovation Dr. Kayse Shrum, and Secretary of Health and Human Services Jerome Loughridge will hold a press conference later today to discuss the state's new COVID-19 testing supply that arrived Thursday as well as the state's expanding capacity to process thousands of COVID-19 tests per day.
  • The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) is evaluating the data obtained from the satellite testing sites and will continue to provide updates on the progress of additional sites opening in the coming days.
  • With the number of cases rising each day, the OSDH urges the public to follow the Governor's "Safer at Home" executive order advising vulnerable populations and those over the age of 65 to stay home until April 16 and for non-essential businesses in counties with COVID-19 cases to temporarily suspend services until April 16. The CDC also recommends the public to stay home, practice social distancing, hand washing, and specifically for those who are sick to isolate for up to 14 days.

COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results

Positive (In-State)

322

Positive (Out-of-State)

2

Negative*

1,084

Hospitalizations

105

Deaths

8

*Negative testing results are only from the State Public Health Laboratory and do not include private laboratory negative results.

COVID-19 Cases by Testing Laboratory

Laboratory

Cases

Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma

55

State Public Health Laboratory

113

Other

154

TOTAL

322

COVID-19 Cases by Age Group

Age Group, Years

Cases

Deaths

00-04

3

0

05-17

5

0

18-35

54

0

36-49

64

1

50-64

81

2

65+

115

5

Total

322

8

Age Range: 0-95 years

Median age: 58

 

COVID-19 Cases by Gender

Gender

Cases

Deaths

Female

165

2

Male

157

6

Total

322

8

COVID-19 Cases by County

County

Cases

Deaths

Adair

3

0

Bryan

1

0

Caddo

1

0

Canadian

11

0

Carter

1

0

Cherokee

1

0

Choctaw

1

0

Cleveland

39

3

Comanche

6

0

Craig

1

0

Creek

14

1

Custer

3

0

Delaware

2

0

Garvin

2

0

Grady

2

0

Jackson

1

0

Kay

17

0

Latimer

1

0

Lincoln

3

0

Logan

3

0

Mayes

2

0

McClain

2

0

Muskogee

5

0

Noble

3

0

Oklahoma

94

2

Okmulgee

2

0

Osage

5

0

Ottawa

1

0

Pawnee

14

1

Payne

7

0

Pittsburg

2

0

Pontotoc

2

0

Pottawatomie

2

0

Sequoyah

1

0

Stephens

1

0

Tulsa

49

1

Wagoner

8

0

Washington

9

0

Total

322

8

*Community spread is defined as the spread of an illness for which the source of infection is unknown. For purposes of our COVID-19 reporting, we are highlighting the counties that contain a positive case.

Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.

*As of 2020-03-27 at 7:00 a.m.

