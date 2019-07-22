Oklahoma wildlife officials have confirmed a 30th report of a mountain lion spotted around the state.
According to the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, the recent report started with an Adair County man.
The man on July 10 told a neighbor about seeing the animal, and the neighbor searched until finding the tracks where the mountain lion was first spotted, said Jerrod Davis with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation. After the neighbor sent photos of the tracks to a local game warden who visited the site, Wildlife Department officials verified the report and made a plaster cast of the tracks.
A couple who live near Hudson Lake in Mayes County, Ron and Krista Hamilton, captured photos of a mountain lion on their property last month and sent the photos to Game Warden Brek Henry, who said it was the 29th confirmed sighting.
Davis told Tulsa World that officials believe the Adair County sighting to be a different animal than was spotted near Hudson Lake.
Mountain lions, sometimes called catamounts, pumas, cougars or panthers, were once native to all of the Lower 48 states and much of Canada.
They are occasionally spotted in Oklahoma, but there has been no confirmation of an established population in recent years, or even a female with young, David said.
Each year the Wildlife Department investigates dozens of reports, the agency states on its website, but few yield enough physical evidence to clearly confirm the presence of a mountain lion.
Mountain lion sightings may be reported online at wildlifedepartment.com.
