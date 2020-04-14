- As of this advisory, there are 2,184 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
- There are nine additional deaths:
- One in Tulsa County, a female in the 65 and older age group.
- One in Major County, a female in the 18-35 age group.
- One in Mayes County, a male in the 65 and older age group.
- One in Pittsburg County, a male in the 65 and older age group.
- One in Pontotoc County, a male in the 65 and older age group.
- One in Rogers County, a male in the 65 and older age group.
- One in Wagoner County, a female in the 65 and older age group.
- One in Washington County, a female in the 65 and older age group.
- One in Osage County, a female in the 65 and older age group.
- There are 108 total deaths in the state.
- The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) has established a task force, including nurses and epidemiologists, to work with long term care facilities through onsite consultation, assessment and training to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in facilities. The agency also is distributing shipments of personal protective equipment (PPE) to facilities.
- OSDH continues to work with hospitals to prepare for a surge to the medical system in the coming weeks.
- For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
|Cases
|2,184
|*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens (As of April 10)
|26,085
|*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date (As of April 10)
|28,225
|Total Cumulative Hospitalizations
|488
|Deaths
|108
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
COVID-19 Cases by Testing Laboratory
|Laboratory
|Cases
|Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma
|379
|State Public Health Laboratory
|252
|Other
|1,553
|Total
|2,184
COVID-19 Cases by Age Grouping
|Age Group, Years
|COVID-19 Cases
|Deaths
|00-04
|21
|0
|05-17
|35
|0
|18-35
|387
|3
|36-49
|450
|3
|50-64
|561
|14
|65+
|730
|88
|Total
|2,184
|108
|Age Range: 0-102 yrs
|Median Age: 56
COVID-19 Cases by Gender
|Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|Female
|1,203
|50
|Male
|981
|58
|Total
|2,184
|108
COVID-19 Cases by County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Adair
|28
|2
|Alfalfa
|1
|0
|Atoka
|1
|0
|Beaver
|1
|0
|Beckham
|1
|0
|Bryan
|4
|0
|Caddo
|10
|0
|Canadian
|62
|3
|Carter
|1
|0
|Cherokee
|20
|1
|Choctaw
|3
|0
|Cleveland
|277
|17
|Comanche
|52
|0
|Cotton
|5
|0
|Craig
|9
|0
|Creek
|60
|3
|Custer
|7
|0
|Delaware
|71
|0
|Dewey
|1
|0
|Garfield
|7
|1
|Garvin
|10
|0
|Grady
|12
|0
|Grant
|2
|0
|Greer
|49
|4
|Jackson
|7
|0
|Jefferson
|1
|0
|Johnston
|2
|0
|Kay
|45
|4
|Kingfisher
|6
|0
|Kiowa
|2
|0
|Latimer
|4
|1
|Le Flore
|3
|0
|Lincoln
|10
|0
|Logan
|7
|0
|Love
|2
|0
|Major
|2
|1
|Marshall
|1
|0
|Mayes
|14
|3
|McClain
|18
|0
|McCurtain
|6
|0
|Murray
|1
|0
|Muskogee
|25
|2
|Noble
|6
|0
|Nowata
|11
|0
|Okfuskee
|1
|0
|Oklahoma
|474
|19
|Okmulgee
|14
|0
|Osage
|59
|8
|Ottawa
|22
|0
|Pawnee
|27
|2
|Payne
|28
|0
|Pittsburg
|11
|1
|Pontotoc
|10
|1
|Pottawatomie
|28
|3
|Rogers
|28
|1
|Seminole
|7
|1
|Sequoyah
|11
|2
|Stephens
|15
|1
|Texas
|6
|0
|Tillman
|1
|0
|Tulsa
|358
|19
|Wagoner
|98
|5
|Washington
|118
|3
|Woodward
|1
|0
|Total
|2,184
|108
* Community spread is defined as the spread of an illness for which the source of
infection is unknown. For purposes of our COVID-19 reporting, we are highlighting
the counties that contain a positive case.
Footnote: As additional information is obtained through the investigation process, today's
table includes corrections for Garvin, McClain, and Osage counties which were reduced
by one case due to case duplication and residence clarification.