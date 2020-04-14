Timeline

Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.

*As of 2020-04-13 at 7:00 AM.

 Lindsey Chastain News Editor
  • As of this advisory, there are 2,184 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. 
  • There are nine additional deaths:
    • One in Tulsa County, a female in the 65 and older age group.
    • One in Major County, a female in the 18-35 age group.
    • One in Mayes County, a male in the 65 and older age group.
    • One in Pittsburg County, a male in the 65 and older age group. 
    • One in Pontotoc County, a male in the 65 and older age group.
    • One in Rogers County, a male in the 65 and older age group. 
    • One in Wagoner County, a female in the 65 and older age group. 
    • One in Washington County, a female in the 65 and older age group.
    • One in Osage County, a female in the 65 and older age group. 
  • There are 108 total deaths in the state.
  • The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) has established a task force, including nurses and epidemiologists, to work with long term care facilities through onsite consultation, assessment and training to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in facilities. The agency also is distributing shipments of personal protective equipment (PPE) to facilities. 
  • OSDH continues to work with hospitals to prepare for a surge to the medical system in the coming weeks. 
  • For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.

COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results

Cases2,184
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens (As of April 10)26,085
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date (As of April 10)28,225
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations488
Deaths108

*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals. 

COVID-19 Cases by Testing Laboratory

LaboratoryCases
Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma379
State Public Health Laboratory252
Other1,553
Total2,184

COVID-19 Cases by Age Grouping

Age Group, YearsCOVID-19 CasesDeaths
00-04210
05-17350
18-353873
36-494503
50-6456114
65+73088
Total2,184108
Age Range: 0-102 yrsMedian Age: 56

COVID-19 Cases by Gender

GenderCasesDeaths
Female1,20350
Male98158
Total2,184108

COVID-19 Cases by County

CountyCasesDeaths
Adair282
Alfalfa10
Atoka10
Beaver10
Beckham10
Bryan40
Caddo100
Canadian623
Carter10
Cherokee201
Choctaw30
Cleveland27717
Comanche520
Cotton50
Craig90
Creek603
Custer70
Delaware710
Dewey10
Garfield71
Garvin100
Grady120
Grant20
Greer494
Jackson70
Jefferson10
Johnston20
Kay454
Kingfisher60
Kiowa20
Latimer41
Le Flore30
Lincoln100
Logan70
Love20
Major21
Marshall10
Mayes143
McClain180
McCurtain60
Murray10
Muskogee252
Noble60
Nowata110
Okfuskee10
Oklahoma47419
Okmulgee140
Osage598
Ottawa220
Pawnee272
Payne280
Pittsburg111
Pontotoc101
Pottawatomie283
Rogers281
Seminole71
Sequoyah112
Stephens151
Texas60
Tillman10
Tulsa35819
Wagoner985
Washington1183
Woodward10
Total2,184108

* Community spread is defined as the spread of an illness for which the source of

infection is unknown. For purposes of our COVID-19 reporting, we are highlighting

the counties that contain a positive case.

Footnote: As additional information is obtained through the investigation process, today's

table includes corrections for Garvin, McClain, and Osage counties which were reduced

by one case due to case duplication and residence clarification.

Follow me on Twitter @SkiatookJournal.

E-mail lindsey.chastain@skiatookjournal.com

Tags

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Renuard was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.