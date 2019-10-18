The rain on our Pioneer Day parade was ushered in by a weather mass the previous day.
David Hagerty and his wife were flying their single engine Mooney airplane cross country when that weather closed in beyond the predicted forecasts.
Pilot reports to Tulsa Control center verified the deterioration of visibility along their route and the Hagerty’s soon found themselves “caught on top,“ a situation no private pilot without an instrument rating and experience wants to encounter.
Declaring an emergency to control center was the only option and through a team effort by controllers, they monitored the process of their descent, helped them avoid other traffic and vectored them to a safe landing.
Blake Wood, an F.A.A. supervisor, took a personal role in the procedure and communicated with the pilot as the flight path descended from 11,000 feet to less than 500 feet before breaking out in the Skiatook area with enough visibility to land. 500 feet is well below the required bare minimum visual flight rule altitude.
Situations like this have resulted in spatial disorientation (vertigo) for pilots with tragic consequences. Spacial disorientation is the inability of a pilot to correctly interpret his aircraft’s attitude, altitude or airspeed, but with assistance from Tulsa control monitoring, the flight path this emergency took had a successful ending.
Hagerty and his wife were not only relieved to land at Skiatook Airport but pleasantly surprised to be met by our police officers, “Skiatook’s Finest,“ as he phrased it later, who had been contacted by the Controller.
Shortly afterwards supervisor Woods arrived in person, driving up from Tulsa to meet the pilot and confirm their safety. On top of this 110% effort, Wood volunteered to play Uber driver for the Hagerty's to Tulsa.
The Hagerty’s resumed their flight to Denver a few days later in good weather with lifetime memories of Skiatook and it's special people.