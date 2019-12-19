Getting in the Christmas Spirit this year has been a bit of a challenge for me this year.
We are still working on the house remodel, but are rounding that big corner where you can see the finish line. I've considered putting Christmas lights on the boxes of tile stacked in the living room.
We also have a litter of puppies and so we questioned putting up the Christmas tree for fear they would pull it down. With a little help from local stores, we put up a table tree this year. I'm actually really pleased with how it turned out.
I always love this time of the year, despite the really awful temperatures that I know are on the way, because I love giving. I truly enjoy going on the hunt for that perfect gift that will put a smile on the faces of those I love. Or I love finishing up a crafting project I’ve been working on for months to get just right to give as a gift.
I love planning my Christmas menu and trying out recipes outside of the traditional Christmas meal. And I love filling my house with more people than we can fit and having picnic blankets on the living room floor, which is still under construction.
I am very fortunate to be surrounded by family and friends during the holidays. I am very fortunate to have people in my life who care about me, my children and my family.
But not everyone is so fortunate. There are many for whom the holidays are a difficult time. No matter what the reason, many are left feeling depressed and alone during the holidays. Sometimes it’s just the holiday blues, but sometimes, it’s something much deeper than that. Something that won’t just pass when the holidays are over or the weather gets warmer.
As my 11 year old son said, "I know Santa isn't real. I mean the fat guy that breaks into people's houses, but you are Santa and I can help be Santa. So that makes Santa real, right?"
This holiday season I encourage you not to forget about those who are not filled with holiday spirit, but who need a Santa this year. As many who have suffered through a holiday that filled them with dread and despair have told me, sometimes just knowing someone cares is enough to get through.
Suicide Prevention Hotline: 800-273-8255
Veterans Suicide Hotline: 800-273-8255
Domestic Violence Hotline: 800-799-7233