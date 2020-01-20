Osage County Commissioner Kevin Paslay said he has been investigated by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, but he angrily denied any wrongdoing and criticized city leaders during a Skiatook City Council meeting last week.
At the Jan. 14 meeting, Paslay mentioned he was being investigated, but said he wasn’t sure what was being investigated. “I have been accused of stealing, maybe,” Paslay said. “I haven’t figured it out yet.” He also said the OSBI had shown him pictures of a generator.
The OSBI has not confirmed an investigation. Multiple attempts to contact Paslay for further comment have been unsuccessful.
The Washington County District Attorney’s Office has been assigned the case, because Osage County District Attorney Mike Fisher recused, due to conflict of interest. District attorneys are required by law to defend county commissioners facing litigation in their district. Fisher confirmed the case had been assigned to Washington County.
Washington County District Attorney Kevin Buchanan has not responded to a request for comment. No charges have been filed.
During the council meeting, Paslay, the District 2 commissioner, stated that someone alleged that he hadn’t done things right and registered a complaint with the Skiatook Police Department.
Paslay was visibly agitated during the council meeting and the discussion became heated. Paslay asked interim Skiatook Police Chief Billy Wakefield who sent the complaint up to the next level. Paslay said he had previously asked the chief the same question over the phone, but Wakefield hung up on him after about the third time he asked the question.
“He goes to my church,” Paslay said of Wakefield.
Paslay then directed comments toward Skiatook City Manager Dan Yancey.
“This deal has gotten way out of hand, because of your city manager, because it’s all lies. Go ahead and pass it up and consider the source,” Paslay told the council.
Mayor Herb Forbes stated that it wasn’t the council’s job to consider the complaint or the source and that no one on the council was a lawyer. So they could not speak to any of the legal issues brought up, Forbes said.
“We wanted to stay out of it because you had been on city council,” Chief Wakefield said.
The police department forwarded the complaint to the state attorney general after conferring with Fisher so there could be no accusations that Skiatook Police mishandled the case because of Paslay’s connections to Skiatook, Wakefield said.
Paslay stated that the police could have at least called him and warned him about the complaint, but Wakefield said that would have been obstruction of justice.
Fisher said Paslay was at the council meeting against his advice.
“I am Kevin Paslay’s advising attorney by statute, but I am also tasked with prosecuting crimes in my county,” he said. “I decided to forward the complaint to the state attorney general because of that conflict of interest and requested recusal for the case.”
During the council meeting, Paslay said he hadn’t broken the law.
“I’m facing a grand jury deal for a crime I didn’t commit. I care about my job and my family,” Paslay said. “I don’t want to spend time in prison.”