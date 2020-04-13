gavel

Information in this column was obtained from the Osage County Court Clerk’s database and other public documents for the period ending April 10, 2020. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence, or other liability is determined by a court of law. Some names may be similar or even identical to those of individuals not involved in these cases.

CRIMINAL FELONY PROCEEDINGS

Darryl Alan Burkhead, of Skiatook. Feloniously pointing a firearm. Assault.

Chad Edward Smith, of Burbank. Stalking in violation of court order. Planning/conspiring/endeavoring to perform an act of violence. Reckless driving. Threatening to perform an act of violence. Malicious injury to property under $1,000. Domestic abuse – assault and battery. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Zachary James Stribling, of Skiatook. Protective order violation.

Cody Lane Teel, of Tulsa. Assault and battery with a deadly weapon. Attempted kidnapping.

CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR PROCEEDINGS

Rebecca Alene Betterton, of Bartlesville. Domestic abuse – assault and battery.

Edgar Gonzalez, of Tulsa. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended.

Jason Christopher Lyons, of Tahlequah. Failure to properly secure a load.

CIVIL CASES OVER $10,000

Bank of America vs. Clayton Vinson, deceased – Foreclosure

Randy D. Kretchmar vs. Midcon Supply Inc – Collection

Midland Credit Management vs. Angelique Gilreath – Indebtedness

CIVIL CASES UNDER $10,000

Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Jeff E. Conley – Indebtedness

Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Marnie Sexton - Indebtedness

Midland Credit Management vs. Ronnie Eugene Allen – Indebtedness

Midland Credit Management vs. Kendra Baker – Indebtedness

Midland Credit Management vs. Richard Brown – Indebtedness

Midland Credit Management vs. Bobby E. Cabe Jr. – Indebtedness

Midland Credit Management vs. Leroy Johnson – Indebtedness

Midland Credit Management vs. Leroy Johnson Jr. – Indebtedness

Midland Credit Management vs. Andria Kusler – Indebtedness

Midland Credit Management vs. Deborah Mathis – Indebtedness

Midland Credit Management vs. Gerin Park – Indebtedness

Midland Credit Management vs. William Shepherd– Indebtedness

Midland Credit Management vs. Michelle Smith – Indebtedness

Midland Credit Management vs. Robert L. St. John – Indebtedness

Midland Funding LLC vs. Cierra Cook – Indebtedness

Midland Funding LLC vs. David Fenton – Indebtedness

Midland Funding LLC vs. Shelley Sampson – Indebtedness

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Kim Steeber – Indebtedness

The State of Oklahoma vs. 2003 Jeep – Forfeit property

Tinker Federal Credit Union vs. Ashley D. Tilton – Indebtedness

Velocity Investments LLC vs. Joshua Branstetter – Indebtedness

FAMILY AND DOMESTIC PROCEEDINGS

T. Hazen vs. D. Hazen – Divorce

Diana R. Rice vs. Mark C. Rice – Divorce

Jason Michael Robison vs. Pamela D. Robison – Dissolution

Ashur James Salyer vs. Kori Ann Salyer – Divorce

MARRIAGE LICENSE

Bryce Lewis Trego and Kelsey Marie Fallis

