Information in this column was obtained from the Osage County Court Clerk’s database and other public documents for the period ending April 10, 2020. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence, or other liability is determined by a court of law. Some names may be similar or even identical to those of individuals not involved in these cases.
CRIMINAL FELONY PROCEEDINGS
Darryl Alan Burkhead, of Skiatook. Feloniously pointing a firearm. Assault.
Chad Edward Smith, of Burbank. Stalking in violation of court order. Planning/conspiring/endeavoring to perform an act of violence. Reckless driving. Threatening to perform an act of violence. Malicious injury to property under $1,000. Domestic abuse – assault and battery. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Zachary James Stribling, of Skiatook. Protective order violation.
Cody Lane Teel, of Tulsa. Assault and battery with a deadly weapon. Attempted kidnapping.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR PROCEEDINGS
Rebecca Alene Betterton, of Bartlesville. Domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Edgar Gonzalez, of Tulsa. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended.
Jason Christopher Lyons, of Tahlequah. Failure to properly secure a load.
CIVIL CASES OVER $10,000
Bank of America vs. Clayton Vinson, deceased – Foreclosure
Randy D. Kretchmar vs. Midcon Supply Inc – Collection
Midland Credit Management vs. Angelique Gilreath – Indebtedness
CIVIL CASES UNDER $10,000
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Jeff E. Conley – Indebtedness
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Marnie Sexton - Indebtedness
Midland Credit Management vs. Ronnie Eugene Allen – Indebtedness
Midland Credit Management vs. Kendra Baker – Indebtedness
Midland Credit Management vs. Richard Brown – Indebtedness
Midland Credit Management vs. Bobby E. Cabe Jr. – Indebtedness
Midland Credit Management vs. Leroy Johnson – Indebtedness
Midland Credit Management vs. Leroy Johnson Jr. – Indebtedness
Midland Credit Management vs. Andria Kusler – Indebtedness
Midland Credit Management vs. Deborah Mathis – Indebtedness
Midland Credit Management vs. Gerin Park – Indebtedness
Midland Credit Management vs. William Shepherd– Indebtedness
Midland Credit Management vs. Michelle Smith – Indebtedness
Midland Credit Management vs. Robert L. St. John – Indebtedness
Midland Funding LLC vs. Cierra Cook – Indebtedness
Midland Funding LLC vs. David Fenton – Indebtedness
Midland Funding LLC vs. Shelley Sampson – Indebtedness
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Kim Steeber – Indebtedness
The State of Oklahoma vs. 2003 Jeep – Forfeit property
Tinker Federal Credit Union vs. Ashley D. Tilton – Indebtedness
Velocity Investments LLC vs. Joshua Branstetter – Indebtedness
FAMILY AND DOMESTIC PROCEEDINGS
T. Hazen vs. D. Hazen – Divorce
Diana R. Rice vs. Mark C. Rice – Divorce
Jason Michael Robison vs. Pamela D. Robison – Dissolution
Ashur James Salyer vs. Kori Ann Salyer – Divorce
MARRIAGE LICENSE
Bryce Lewis Trego and Kelsey Marie Fallis