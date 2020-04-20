gavel

 Lindsey Renuard News Editor

Information in this column was obtained from the Osage County Court Clerk’s database and other public documents for the period ending April 17, 2020. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence, or other liability is determined by a court of law. Some names may be similar or even identical to those of individuals not involved in these cases.

CRIMINAL FELONY PROCEEDINGS

Cody Samuel Carlile, of Ponca City. Failure to comply with sex offender registration.

CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR PROCEEDINGS

Michelle Lynne Lydolph, of Sand Springs. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended.

Jesse Duana Perdue, of Sand Springs. Driving while privilege to do so is revoked. Failure to obey a traffic control device.

Richard Isaac Plett II, of Tulsa. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended.

Shelbie Taylor Townley, of Barnsdall. Neglect or refusal to compel a child to attend school.

Malik Hakeem Wilson, of Tulsa. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended.

CIVIL CASES OVER $10,000

Crown Asset Management LLC vs. Corey E. Settgast – Indebtedness

CIVIL CASES UNDER $10,000

Arvest Bank vs. Stephanie Holden – Indebtedness

Arvest Bank vs. Jonathan A. Pickard – Indebtedness

Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Leta Blanchard – Indebtedness

Calvary SPV I LLC vs. Lou E. Hunter – Indebtedness

Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. James W. Sullivan – Indebtedness

Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Iva R. Walker – Indebtedness

LVNV Funding LLC vs. Joseph Weaver – Indebtedness

Velocity Investments vs. Lori Taylor – Indebtedness

FAMILY AND DOMESTIC PROCEEDINGS

Christine L. Brown vs. Leroy C. Brown – Divorce

Steve W. Johns vs. Terrie J. Johns – Divorce

