Information in this column was obtained from the Osage County Court Clerk’s database and other public documents for the period ending April 17, 2020. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence, or other liability is determined by a court of law. Some names may be similar or even identical to those of individuals not involved in these cases.
CRIMINAL FELONY PROCEEDINGS
Cody Samuel Carlile, of Ponca City. Failure to comply with sex offender registration.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR PROCEEDINGS
Michelle Lynne Lydolph, of Sand Springs. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended.
Jesse Duana Perdue, of Sand Springs. Driving while privilege to do so is revoked. Failure to obey a traffic control device.
Richard Isaac Plett II, of Tulsa. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended.
Shelbie Taylor Townley, of Barnsdall. Neglect or refusal to compel a child to attend school.
Malik Hakeem Wilson, of Tulsa. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended.
CIVIL CASES OVER $10,000
Crown Asset Management LLC vs. Corey E. Settgast – Indebtedness
CIVIL CASES UNDER $10,000
Arvest Bank vs. Stephanie Holden – Indebtedness
Arvest Bank vs. Jonathan A. Pickard – Indebtedness
Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Leta Blanchard – Indebtedness
Calvary SPV I LLC vs. Lou E. Hunter – Indebtedness
Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. James W. Sullivan – Indebtedness
Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Iva R. Walker – Indebtedness
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Joseph Weaver – Indebtedness
Velocity Investments vs. Lori Taylor – Indebtedness
FAMILY AND DOMESTIC PROCEEDINGS
Christine L. Brown vs. Leroy C. Brown – Divorce
Steve W. Johns vs. Terrie J. Johns – Divorce