Lindsey Chastain News Editor

Information in this column was obtained from the Osage County Court Clerk’s database and other public documents for the period ending April 24, 2020. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence, or other liability is determined by a court of law. Some names may be similar or even identical to those of individuals not involved in these cases.

CRIMINAL FELONY PROCEEDINGS

Brenton Michael Clark, of Pawhuska. Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Endangering others while eluding.

CIVIL CASES UNDER $10,000

State of Oklahoma vs. $40 US currency – Forfeit property

Kay County Oklahoma Hospital LLC vs. Richard Benjamin Bay – Suit on account

FAMILY AND DOMESTIC PROCEEDINGS

Shaytra May Bratt vs. Coty Allen Bratt – Divorce

Elton Freeman vs. Tiffany Freeman – Divorce

