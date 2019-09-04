Information in this column was obtained from the Osage County Court Clerk’s database and other public documents for the period ending August 30, 2019. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence, or other liability is determined by a court of law. Some names may be similar or even identical to those of individuals not involved in these cases.
CRIMINAL FELONY PROCEEDING
Steve Alfred Bales, of Tulsa. Attempting to bring contraband into a penal institution. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Bret Tyler Bledsoe, of Tulsa. Unauthorized use of a vehicle. Eluding/attempting to elude a police officer. Failure to obey a traffic control device.
David Ray Bowman, of Tulsa. Knowingly concealing stolen property. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Charles G. Crawford Sr., of Hominy. Child abuse.
Danny Dwayne Hill, of Barnsdall. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
Wilbur Ryan Horton, of Skiatook. Sexual abuse of a child under 12.
Dustin Wayne Roach, of Fairfax. Domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor.
Corrie Lynn Spears, of Sapulpa. Knowingly concealing stolen property. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jay Austin Wills, of Forney, TX. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR PROCEEDINGS
Nelson Anthony Aristy, of El Paso, TX. Obstructing an officer. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Amanda Mary Bersin, of Skiatook. Obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses.
Deann Marie Blackfox, of Tonkawa. Attempting to elude a police officer. Driving without a valid driver’s license. Driving without a valid driver’s license. Failure to maintain insurance or security. Failure to dim headlights.
Paula Jean Bond, of Pawhuska. Obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses.
Justin W. Boone, of Pawhuska. Threatening to perform an act of violence.
David Ray Bowman, of Tulsa. Driving without a valid driver’s license. Failure to maintain insurance or security.
Ross King Bowman, of Fairfax, OK. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.
Sara Jane Brackett, of Fairfax. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Daniel Wayne Clark, of Tulsa. Operating a vehicle with defective equipment or unsafe conditions. Driving with license suspended. Violation of driver’s license restrictions. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Christopher Terrell Clayton. Carrying a weapon. Reckless conduct with a firearm.
Desmond Jerome Clayton, of Tulsa. Carrying a weapon. Reckless conduct with a firearm.
Cheryl Ann Clemmer, of Skiatook. Public intoxication.
Devin Shea Clemmons, of Skiatook. Protective order violation.
Levi Selvin Cruce, of Skiatook. Petit larceny.
Savanna R. Darland, of Sand Springs. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Speeding – posted zone.
Matthew Ivan Driscoll, of Pawhuska. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended.
Matthew Dale Fletcher, of Skiatook. Protective order violation.
Gerardo Becerra Gayton, of Tulsa. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Transporting an open container of alcohol.
Jeffrey Mack Hawkins, of Bartlesville. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Nancysu Herron, of Pawhuska. Threatening to perform an act of violence.
Doyle Clint Honeycutt, of Sand Springs. Malicious injury to property under $1,000.
Lukas Ryan Hunt, of Skiatook. Obstructing an officer. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Courtney Michelle Linville, of Pawhuska. Uttering a forged instrument.
Luis David Martinex-Perez, of Tulsa. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Unsafe lane use.
Trandi M. Messer, of Clinton. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Speeding – posted zone.
Heather Lee Muniz, of Sand Springs. Driving while privilege to drive is revoked. Speeding – posted zone.
Robert Allen Pendry, of Beggs. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Thomas Matthew Reyes, of Skiatook. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Defective vehicle.
Susanna Grace Riley, of Tulsa. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Donald Dewayne Smith, of Sperry. Petit larceny.
Nabor Garza Solis, of Tulsa. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Carrying a firearm while under the influence of alcohol. Failure to maintain insurance or security. Transporting an open contain of alcohol. Unsafe lane use.
Marsha Leigh Sullivan, of Pawhuwska. Obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses.
Rachel Hannah White, of Tulsa. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Operating a vehicle with defective equipment or unsafe conditions.
PROTECTIVE ORDERS
Melissa A. Fleener vs. Keith D. Hopper
Chaleah Marie Lane vs. Stephen James Lane
Sandi Watson vs. Richard Watson
Sherryle Denise White vs. Arash A. Tehranchi
CIVIL CASES OVER $10,000
Ronald M. Dickey vs. Grant O’Neal West – Auto negligence
CIVIL CASS UNDER $10,000
Capital One vs. Carroll E. Sullivan – Indebtedness
Capital One Bank vs. Orville F. Aldridge – Indebtedness
Capital One Bank vs. Vincent W. Boone – Indebtedness
Capital One Bank vs. Carol A. Ebert – Indebtedness
Capital One Bank vs. Richard L. Green – Indebtedness
Capital One Bank vs. Robert Allen Hammock – Indebtedness
Capital One Bank vs. Ronda S. Jones – Indebtedness
Capital One Bank vs. Aaron King – Indebtedness
Capital One Bank vs. Patty Kayelean Lewis – Indebtedness
Capital One Bank vs. Robert L. Ray – Indebtedness
Capital One Bank vs. Sandi Stidham – Indebtedness
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Gary W. Warren – Indebtedness
Midland Funding LLC vs. Kasey Connaughton – Indebtedness
Ill Creek Carpet & Tile Company vs. Wade Lease – Breach agreement/contract
Tulsa Teachers Credit Union vs. Dakota Blankenship – Collection
SMALL CLAIMS CASES UNDER $6,000
CRJ Solutions Corporation vs. Chyanne Bowe – Money judgment
Daryl Garrison vs. Dustin D. Magnus – Forcible entry and detainer
Kevin George vs. Cheryl Ann Schram - Forcible entry and detainer
West Edison Plaza Apartments vs. Gary McDaniel - Forcible entry and detainer
FAMILY AND DOMESTIC PROCEEDINGS
Heather Leeann Bunting vs. Carl Michael Bunting – Dissolution
Bryan K. Tabor vs. Teresa A. Tabor – Divorce
Joe Don Vogle vs. Kathie Joann Paddock Vogle – Divorce