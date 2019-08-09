Information in this column was obtained from the Osage County Court Clerk’s database and other public documents for the period ending August 2, 2019. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence, or other liability is determined by a court of law. Some names may be similar or even identical to those of individuals not involved in these cases.
CRIMINAL FELONY PROCEEDINGS
Megan Nichole Ball. Accessory to murder.
Peyton Alexander Bowen, of Pawhuska. Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Everett Eugene Casey, of Tulsa. Attempted larceny of a motor vehicle. Burglary in the second degree.
Ronald Eugene Ewing of Shidler. Unlawful possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute. Possession of a firearm after former felony conviction. Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Possession of controlled drugs without a tax stamp affixed. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Failure to yield for an emergency vehicle. Failure to signal on turning.
Elizhah D. Florence. Sexual battery.
Christopher W. Hahn, of Pawhuska. Burglary in the first degree. Possession of a stolen vehicle.
Jeremy Taylor Hoffman. Child sexual abuse. Procuring/producing/distributing or possessing juvenile pornography.
Robert Michael Johnson, of Hominy. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
Matthew Martsching. Attempted larceny of a motor vehicle. Burglary in the third degree.
Jordan Tyler Mathis, of Skiatook. Knowingly concealing stolen property. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Zack Keith Pace. Murder in the first degree – deliberate intent.
Jacob Michael Palmer, of Sand Springs. Child abuse. Domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor.
Derrick Wayne Self, of Burbank. Arson second degree. Arson first degree.
Jayson Doyle Stacy, of Skiatook. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Resisting an officer. Obstructing an officer. Threatening to perform an act of violence.
Latisha Gardner Wiggins, of Pawhuska. Child endangerment – permitting abuse. Domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Kaleb Peter Williams, of Barnsdall. Child abuse.
Jessy Dalton Yeahquo, of Crescent. Burglary in the first degree. Disrupting/preventing/interrupting an emergency telephone call. Assault and battery.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR PROCEEDINGS
James Ryan Ashlock, of Barnsdall. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Everett Eugene Casey, of Tulsa. Knowingly concealing stolen property.
Aaron Dennis Crawford, of Hominy. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Failure to pay all taxes due to state. Failure to maintain insurance or security. Driving left of center.
Charles Dean Dipman, of Pawhuska. Domestic abuse – assault and battery. Violation of the Clean Air Act. Dumping trash on public/private property. Littering on a highway.
Stephanie Fields Dobbins, of Cleveland. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Transporting an open container of alcohol. Failure to pay all taxes due to state. Failure to keep right.
Darla Catherine Grinstead, of Burbank. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.
Dylan Curtis Jones, of Bartlesville. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Defective vehicle.
Neiel Adah Lamb, of Tulsa. Obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses.
Carl Anthony Lee, of Fairfax. DUI.
Brittanie Joe Marsh, of Dewey. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Failure to maintain insurance or security. Operating a vehicle with expired/improper tag/decal.
Theodore Orval Mashburn, of Fairfax. Actual physical control of a vehicle while under the influence.
Mitchell Ray Matthews, of Skiatook. Actual physical control of a vehicle while under the influence. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Zhana McNeil, of Tulsa. Domestic abuse – assault and battery. Resisting an officer.
Dusty Edward Reagan, of Bartlesville. Domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Barbara Fay Reittinger, of Fairfax. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Speeding – posted zone.
Landon Billie Robbins, of Skiatook. Petit larceny.
Tracy Christina Sade, of Skiatook. Obstructing an officer.
Shirley Ann Sampson, of Pawhuska. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Failure to maintain insurance or security. Speeding – posted zone.
Justin Craig Stevens, of Collinsville. Petit larceny.
Jane Elizabeth Taylor, of Tulsa. Petit larceny.
Jason Allen Tyndall, of Tulsa. Carrying weapons. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended.
Morgan Yandell, of Shidler. Tampering with utilities.
Keilani Starr Youngblood, of Skiatook. Petit larceny.
PROTECTIVE ORDERS
Justin Ralph Arnold vs. Amber Marie Hall
Makayla Lynn Deatherage vs. Von Edwin Deatherage
Melissa Margaret Deatherage vs. Von Edwin Deatherage
Donna L. Johnson vs. Robert M. Johnson
Bonnie A. Lester vs. Doyle Clint Honeycutt
Galen N. Lester vs. Doyle Clint Honeycutt
Linda M. Ragsdale vs. Russell W. Caudill
CIVIL CASES OVER $10,000
Discover Bank vs. Seth Garett Creamer – Breach agreement/contract
Wells Fargo Bank vs. Terry L. Martin – Foreclosure
CIVIL CASES UNDER $10,000
Bailey Medical Center LLC vs. Toni S. Day – Suit on account
Bank of America vs. Sherrie Daniels-Walton – Breach agreement/contract
CMRE Financial Services Inc. vs. Beverly Dashkouitz – Suit on account
Discover Bank vs. Robert Gibsob – Indebtedness
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Delicia Chaves – Indebtedness
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Charity Ann Reece – Indebtedness
Midland Funding LLC vs. Ronald Campbell – Indebtedness
Midland Funding LLC vs. Buffy Dawn Conner – Indebtedness
Midland Funding LLC vs. Cheryl Delk – Indebtedness
Midland Funding LLC vs. Terrell Green – Indebtedness
SMALL CLAIMS CASES UNDER $6,000
Marcia Anson vs. Glenna Rowe – Forcible entry and detainer
Andrew Macleod vs. OTC – Title
Kenneth Moreno vs. OTC – Title
Glenda Norwood vs. Tillie Dutton - Forcible entry and detainer
Kirk L. Thompson vs. Lloyd Brown - Forcible entry and detainer
Tomco Apartments vs. Tori McCall - Forcible entry and detainer
FAMILY AND DOMESTIC PROCEEDINGS
Kendall Johns vs. Carl Lee Johns II – Divorce
MARRIAGE LICENSE
Charles D. Fitch and Connie Jo Conley
Jason Arthur Sorby and Shannan Marie Carlson