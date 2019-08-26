Information in this column was obtained from the Osage County Court Clerk’s database and other public documents for the period ending August 23, 2019. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence, or other liability is determined by a court of law. Some names may be similar or even identical to those of individuals not involved in these cases.
CRIMINAL FELONY PROCEEDINGS
Annew Timothy Arney, of Sand Springs. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Driving while privilege to drive is revoked. Speeding – posted zone.
Billy Charles Bedsworth, of Skiatook. Burglary in the second degree. Knowingly concealing stolen property.
Jacob Tyler Blankinship, of Pawhuska. Burglary in the second degree. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Hayden Anthony Gibson, of Pawhuska. Bring contraband into jail.
Donnie Rai Maltby, of Tulsa. Trafficking in illegal drugs. Using a minor to distribute/transport/dispense controlled drugs.
John Reeves, of Pawhuska. Aggravated assault and battery.
CRIMINAL MISEMEANOR PROCEEDINGS
Michael James Berg Jr., of Tulsa. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Joshua Timothy Gray, of Pawhuska. Domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Donnie Rai Maltby, of Avant. Petit larceny. Removing proper or affixing improper license plate.
Thomas Christopher Reynolds Jr., of Hominy. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Joel Ray Roach, of Avant. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Failure to wear a seat belt.
John Patrick Thomas, of Sand Springs. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Defective vehicle.
Mark Lance Thomas, of Bartlesville. Domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor. Resisting an officer.
LaDonna Darleen Thompson, of Avant. Permitting an unauthorized person to operate a motor vehicle.
Dennis Lowain Tull, of Cushing. Driving while impaired. Driving left of center.
Alexi Nicole Tumey, of Tulsa. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs.
PROTECTIVE ORDERS
Richard Bryan Hodges vs. Angela Jo Hodges
James Dennis Hodges vs. Angela Jo Hodges
CIVIL CASES OVER $10,000
First National Bank of Hominy vs. Bobbie J. Tisdale – Foreclosure
Mayoco Manufacturing LLC vs. Hominy Pump & Supply Inc. – Breach of contract
Quality Roofing Systems LLC vs. Triple D Machine Inc. – Breach of contract
CIVIL CASES UNDER $10,000
Citibank vs. Sandra K. Glover – Breach agreement/contract
Citibank vs. Debbie J. Nichols – Indebtedness
Discover Bank vs. Ashley D. Glover – Breach agreement/contract
Kay County Oklahoma Hospital LLC vs. Mary Vaden – Suit on account
Midland Funding LLC vs. Jahara Blalock – Indebtedness
Saint Francis Health System vs. Christy McCune – Indebtedness
SMALL CLAIMS CASES UNDER $6,000
Jim Beckett vs. Bobby Scroggins – Forcible entry and detainer
Marsha Bland vs. Daniel Meadows – Forcible entry and detainer
Lance Freeman vs. Oklahoma Tax Commission – Title
Interstate Realty Management vs. Wilfred Caudle – Forcible entry and detainer
Interstate Realty Management vs. Ebony Huntley – Forcible entry and detainer
Interstate Realty Management vs. Clarisha Moore – Forcible entry and detainer
World Acceptance Corporation vs. Kristen Aldana – Money judgment
FAMILY AND DOMESTIC PROCEEDINGS
Barett Eli Bolen vs. Ashlea Carlene Bolen – Dissolution
Loyd Petree vs. Elen Petree – Divorce
Shauna Nichole Spear vs. Jason Michael Spear – Dissolution
Kimberly Kaye Wiley vs. Clay Glenn Wiley – Dissolution
MARRIAGE LICENSE
Mickey Ray Hutchinso and Lonna Jeanne Hoskinson
Kyle Patrick Kelly and Rachel Loren Wynn
Ricky Don Parks and Diana Marie Moore