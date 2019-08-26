gavel

Information in this column was obtained from the Osage County Court Clerk’s database and other public documents for the period ending August 23, 2019. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence, or other liability is determined by a court of law. Some names may be similar or even identical to those of individuals not involved in these cases.

CRIMINAL FELONY PROCEEDINGS

Annew Timothy Arney, of Sand Springs. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Driving while privilege to drive is revoked. Speeding – posted zone.

Billy Charles Bedsworth, of Skiatook. Burglary in the second degree. Knowingly concealing stolen property.

Jacob Tyler Blankinship, of Pawhuska. Burglary in the second degree. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Hayden Anthony Gibson, of Pawhuska. Bring contraband into jail.

Donnie Rai Maltby, of Tulsa. Trafficking in illegal drugs. Using a minor to distribute/transport/dispense controlled drugs.

John Reeves, of Pawhuska. Aggravated assault and battery.

CRIMINAL MISEMEANOR PROCEEDINGS

Michael James Berg Jr., of Tulsa. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joshua Timothy Gray, of Pawhuska. Domestic abuse – assault and battery.

Donnie Rai Maltby, of Avant. Petit larceny. Removing proper or affixing improper license plate.

Thomas Christopher Reynolds Jr., of Hominy. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.

Joel Ray Roach, of Avant. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Failure to wear a seat belt.

John Patrick Thomas, of Sand Springs. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Defective vehicle.

Mark Lance Thomas, of Bartlesville. Domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor. Resisting an officer.

LaDonna Darleen Thompson, of Avant. Permitting an unauthorized person to operate a motor vehicle.

Dennis Lowain Tull, of Cushing. Driving while impaired. Driving left of center.

Alexi Nicole Tumey, of Tulsa. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

PROTECTIVE ORDERS

Richard Bryan Hodges vs. Angela Jo Hodges

James Dennis Hodges vs. Angela Jo Hodges

CIVIL CASES OVER $10,000

First National Bank of Hominy vs. Bobbie J. Tisdale – Foreclosure

Mayoco Manufacturing LLC vs. Hominy Pump & Supply Inc. – Breach of contract

Quality Roofing Systems LLC vs. Triple D Machine Inc. – Breach of contract

CIVIL CASES UNDER $10,000

Citibank vs. Sandra K. Glover – Breach agreement/contract

Citibank vs. Debbie J. Nichols – Indebtedness

Discover Bank vs. Ashley D. Glover – Breach agreement/contract

Kay County Oklahoma Hospital LLC vs. Mary Vaden – Suit on account

Midland Funding LLC vs. Jahara Blalock – Indebtedness

Saint Francis Health System vs. Christy McCune – Indebtedness

SMALL CLAIMS CASES UNDER $6,000

Jim Beckett vs. Bobby Scroggins – Forcible entry and detainer

Marsha Bland vs. Daniel Meadows – Forcible entry and detainer

Lance Freeman vs. Oklahoma Tax Commission – Title

Interstate Realty Management vs. Wilfred Caudle – Forcible entry and detainer

Interstate Realty Management vs. Ebony Huntley – Forcible entry and detainer

Interstate Realty Management vs. Clarisha Moore – Forcible entry and detainer

World Acceptance Corporation vs. Kristen Aldana – Money judgment

FAMILY AND DOMESTIC PROCEEDINGS

Barett Eli Bolen vs. Ashlea Carlene Bolen – Dissolution

Loyd Petree vs. Elen Petree – Divorce

Shauna Nichole Spear vs. Jason Michael Spear – Dissolution

Kimberly Kaye Wiley vs. Clay Glenn Wiley – Dissolution

MARRIAGE LICENSE

Mickey Ray Hutchinso and Lonna Jeanne Hoskinson

Kyle Patrick Kelly and Rachel Loren Wynn

Ricky Don Parks and Diana Marie Moore

