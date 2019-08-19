Information in this column was obtained from the Osage County Court Clerk’s database and other public documents for the period ending August 16, 2019. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence, or other liability is determined by a court of law. Some names may be similar or even identical to those of individuals not involved in these cases.
CRIMINAL FELONY PROCEEDINGS
Michael Garrett Burk, of Skiatook. Computer fraud/unlawful use of a computer/system. Pattern of criminal offenses. Unauthorized use of a credit card.
Alicia Ann Byard, of Ramona. Larceny of a motor vehicle.
Sarah Christin Jackson, of Mesquit, TX. Aggravated assault and battery. Malicious injury to property under $1,000.
Peter Thomas Reyes, of Pawhuska. Burglary in the second degree. Obstructing an officer. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Larry Ronald Rogers Jr., of Sapulpa. Knowlingly concealing stolen property.
Cheryl Ann Schram, of Barnsdall. Child neglect.
Bradley A. Shouse, of Springfield, MO. Fugitive from justice.
Mike B. Woods, of Fairfax. Threatening to perform an act of violence. Assault and battery.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR PROCEEDINGS
Christopher Bassett, of Barnsdall. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Christy Elaine Bratton, of Skiatook. Neglect or refusal to compel a child to attend school.
Charles Daniel Chaney, of Skiatook. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lee Eric Drapp, of Ponca City. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Transporting an open container of beer.
Leslie Rene Jump, of Ponca City. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended.
Nitza L. Mendoza-Arellano, of Tulsa. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Abby Nicole Nolen, of Sperry. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Speeding – posted zone.
Clayton Ross Reese, of Post Falls, ID. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Joel Ray Roach, of Avant. Driving with a suspended license.
Jeffrey Douglas Smith, of Tulsa. Driving without a license.
Josh William Strom, of Pawhuska. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Ahmed Sammuel Vicchio, of Pawhuska. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Rance L. Walker, of Skiatook. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Speeding – posted zone.
William Anthony White, of Skiatook. Assault. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Jake Allen Wilcoxson, of Skiatook. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Richard William Woods, of Pawhuska. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
PROTECTIVE ORDERS
Emily M. Dickson vs. Darrin W. Thompson
Ashlie Stone vs. John Lucas Bethel
Lisa Urban vs. James Michael David Bailey
Brandon L. Williams vs. Kyle Fugate
CIVIL CASES OVER $10,000
Kendall Bonner vs. American Environmental Landfill – Negligence
CIVIL CASES UNDER $10,000
Autovest LLC vs. Maximino Garcia – Breach of contract
Bank of America vs. Michiel W. Alexander – Breach agreement/contract
Capital One vs. Jamisha Cade – Indebtedness
Capital One vs. Cheryl Faye Mack - Indebtedness
Credit Corporation Solutions Inc. vs. Rosalind Williams – Indebtedness
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Linda S. Heatley – Indebtedness
Midland Funding LLC vs. Andria Kusler – Indebtedness
Tinker Federal Credit Union vs. Zane E. Shores – Indebtedness
SMALL CLAIMS CASES UNDER $6,000
Lois Bowling vs. Gina L. Tate – Forcible entry and detainer
Derek Burrows vs. Tony Craig Barrows - Forcible entry and detainer
Carol Hiltzman vs. Shawn Holt - Forcible entry and detainer
Housing Authority of Osage City vs. Rendy Prather - Forcible entry and detainer
Richard G. Johnson Sr. vs. Valencia J. Johnson - Forcible entry and detainer
Thurman Radford vs. Dusty Shipley - Forcible entry and detainer
Jessica Renfroe vs. Kevin Avery – Money judgment
Ben Roberts vs. OTC – Title
Giovanie Soliano vs. David Carmago – Money judgment
World Acceptance Corporation of Oklahoma vs. Justin W. Harris – Money judgment
World Acceptance Corporation of Oklahoma vs. Jerry Jewett – Money judgment
World Acceptance Corporation of Oklahoma vs. Kristan Tattershall – Money judgment
World Acceptance Corporation of Oklahoma vs. Michael A. Townsend – Money judgment
World Acceptance Corporation of Oklahoma vs. Michael Webb – Money judgment
World Acceptance Corporation of Oklahoma vs. Shelby Widowski – Money judgment
World Acceptance Corporation of Oklahoma vs. Ronnie Bays – Money judgment
FAMILY AND DOMESTIC PROCEEDINGS
J. Berrey vs. K. Berrey – Divorce
Jeremiah C. Brenner vs. Allison A. Brenner – Divorce
MARRIAGE LICENSE
Zachary Taylor Denwalt and Katie Brooke Hurst
Riley Brooks Dilbeck and Brianna Nicole Schnitzlein