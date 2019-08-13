Information in this column was obtained from the Osage County Court Clerk’s database and other public documents for the period ending August 9, 2019. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence, or other liability is determined by a court of law. Some names may be similar or even identical to those of individuals not involved in these cases.
CRIMINAL FELONY PROCEEDINGS
Farhan Ahmed, of Tulsa. Assault and battery with a deadly weapon. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Courtney Michelle Linville, of Pawhuska. Child neglect.
Terry L. Robertson, of Hominy. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tyler Ryan Salyer, of Skiatook. Burglary in the second degree.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR PROCEEDINGS
Joseph Don Barnes, of Pawhuska. Domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Timothy Wayne Briggs, of Bartlesville. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Operating a vehicle with defective equipment or unsafe conditions.
Hunter Jay Edward Burnett, of Osage. Domestic abuse – assault and battery. Malicious injury to property under $1,000. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Nathan Arthur Cole, of Sand Springs. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Joshua Adam Collins, of Skiatook. Neglect or refusal to compel a child to attend school.
Jessica Nicole Fisher, of Pawhuska. Trespassing after being forbidden. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Alphonso Foster. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Cheri Lyn Fox, of Tulsa. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Lisa Gail Gober, of Ponca City. Driving a license cancelled/suspended/revoked. Failure to maintain insurance or security.
Brice Riley Irving, of Skiatook. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol – aggravated. Driving left of center.
Galen Nyle Lester, of Sand Springs. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Jason Shambles, of Bartlesville. Domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Jon Adam Slinkard, of Skiatook. Protective order violation.
Jordan Lee Townley, of Bartlesville. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Speeding – posted zone.
Robert Paul Valenzuela, of Prue. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Driving without a valid driver’s license. Failure to maintain insurance or security. Failure to wear a seat belt.
Brenda L. Whinery, of Avant. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Trespassing after being forbidden. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Brandi Denise Willhite, of Skiatook. Neglect or refusal to compel a child to attend school.
Donald Wisdom. Driving while privilege to drive is revoked. Failure to wear a seat belt. Failure to use a child restraint system. Speeding in excess of lawful maximum limit.
PROTECTIVE ORDERS
Amanda BErsin vs. Chad Inman
Robin Boatman vs. Colton R. Boatman
Harold Cody Combs Jr. vs. Lacy M. Combs
Tyrone C. Cope vs. Loyd P. Petree
Ronnie Lord vs. Hunter Burnett
Ellen D. Petree vs. Loyd P. Petree
CIVIL CASES OVER $10,000
Charles Daniel Hurt vs. Medley Faith LLC – Replevin
Santander Consumer USA vs. Jason Cole – Replevin
CIVIL CASES UNDER $10,000
Arvest Bank vs. Hailee Humphrey – Breach agreement/contract
Bank of America vs. Frederick L. Wiley Sr. – Indebtedness
Citibank vs. Steven R. Mason – Breach agreement/contract
Citibank vs. Matt Salyer – Breach agreement/contract
Synchrony Bank vs. Laura Garrett – Indebtedness
Synchrony Bank vs. John Sanchez – Indebtedness
Synchrony Bank vs. Dionne Reshea Toliusis – Indebtedness
SMALL CLAIMS CASES UNDER $6,000
Mary S. Bernd vs. Marsha Sullivan – Money judgment
Stephen B. Choate vs. Scotty Villines – Money judgment
Joyce Daniel vs. Elizabeth Jones – Forcible entry and detainer
Phyllis Ruth Freeman vs. Dalton Farley Fogle - Forcible entry and detainer
Vedra J. Gilkey vs. Peter (Bubba) Reyes - Forcible entry and detainer
Dan Hamblin vs. James Lee - Forcible entry and detainer
Ima F. Lewis vs. Jimmy Lewis - Forcible entry and detainer
Loyal Loans vs. Jerry Jewett – Money judgment
Loyal Loans vs. Trena Rogers – Money judgment
Oak Timbers Apartments vs. Kimberly Kitchens - Forcible entry and detainer
Loyd P. Petree vs. Ellen D. Petree - Forcible entry and detainer
Tower Loans vs. Justin Patton - Forcible entry and detainer
FAMILY AND DOMESTIC PROCEEDINGS
Jason L. Adkisson vs. Dovie Marie Adkisson – Dissolution
Priscilla Ann Haynes vs. Granville Haynes II – Divorce
Heidi Christine King vs. Travis Wayne King – Divorce