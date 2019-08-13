gavel

gavel

 Lindsey Renuard News Editor

Information in this column was obtained from the Osage County Court Clerk’s database and other public documents for the period ending August 9, 2019. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence, or other liability is determined by a court of law. Some names may be similar or even identical to those of individuals not involved in these cases.

CRIMINAL FELONY PROCEEDINGS

Farhan Ahmed, of Tulsa. Assault and battery with a deadly weapon. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Courtney Michelle Linville, of Pawhuska. Child neglect.

Terry L. Robertson, of Hominy. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tyler Ryan Salyer, of Skiatook. Burglary in the second degree.

CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR PROCEEDINGS

Joseph Don Barnes, of Pawhuska. Domestic abuse – assault and battery.

Timothy Wayne Briggs, of Bartlesville. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Operating a vehicle with defective equipment or unsafe conditions.

Hunter Jay Edward Burnett, of Osage. Domestic abuse – assault and battery. Malicious injury to property under $1,000. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.

Nathan Arthur Cole, of Sand Springs. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.

Joshua Adam Collins, of Skiatook. Neglect or refusal to compel a child to attend school.

Jessica Nicole Fisher, of Pawhuska. Trespassing after being forbidden. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.

Alphonso Foster. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.

Cheri Lyn Fox, of Tulsa. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.

Lisa Gail Gober, of Ponca City. Driving a license cancelled/suspended/revoked. Failure to maintain insurance or security.

Brice Riley Irving, of Skiatook. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol – aggravated. Driving left of center.

Galen Nyle Lester, of Sand Springs. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.

Jason Shambles, of Bartlesville. Domestic abuse – assault and battery.

Jon Adam Slinkard, of Skiatook. Protective order violation.

Jordan Lee Townley, of Bartlesville. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Speeding – posted zone.

Robert Paul Valenzuela, of Prue. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Driving without a valid driver’s license. Failure to maintain insurance or security. Failure to wear a seat belt.

Brenda L. Whinery, of Avant. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Trespassing after being forbidden. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.

Brandi Denise Willhite, of Skiatook. Neglect or refusal to compel a child to attend school.

Donald Wisdom. Driving while privilege to drive is revoked. Failure to wear a seat belt. Failure to use a child restraint system. Speeding in excess of lawful maximum limit.

PROTECTIVE ORDERS

Amanda BErsin vs. Chad Inman

Robin Boatman vs. Colton R. Boatman

Harold Cody Combs Jr. vs. Lacy M. Combs

Tyrone C. Cope vs. Loyd P. Petree

Ronnie Lord vs. Hunter Burnett

Ellen D. Petree vs. Loyd P. Petree

CIVIL CASES OVER $10,000

Charles Daniel Hurt vs. Medley Faith LLC – Replevin

Santander Consumer USA vs. Jason Cole – Replevin

CIVIL CASES UNDER $10,000

Arvest Bank vs. Hailee Humphrey – Breach agreement/contract

Bank of America vs. Frederick L. Wiley Sr. – Indebtedness

Citibank vs. Steven R. Mason – Breach agreement/contract

Citibank vs. Matt Salyer – Breach agreement/contract

Synchrony Bank vs. Laura Garrett – Indebtedness

Synchrony Bank vs. John Sanchez – Indebtedness

Synchrony Bank vs. Dionne Reshea Toliusis – Indebtedness

SMALL CLAIMS CASES UNDER $6,000

Mary S. Bernd vs. Marsha Sullivan – Money judgment

Stephen B. Choate vs. Scotty Villines – Money judgment

Joyce Daniel vs. Elizabeth Jones – Forcible entry and detainer

Phyllis Ruth Freeman vs. Dalton Farley Fogle - Forcible entry and detainer

Vedra J. Gilkey vs. Peter (Bubba) Reyes - Forcible entry and detainer

Dan Hamblin vs. James Lee - Forcible entry and detainer

Ima F. Lewis vs. Jimmy Lewis - Forcible entry and detainer

Loyal Loans vs. Jerry Jewett – Money judgment

Loyal Loans vs. Trena Rogers – Money judgment

Oak Timbers Apartments vs. Kimberly Kitchens - Forcible entry and detainer

Loyd P. Petree vs. Ellen D. Petree - Forcible entry and detainer

Tower Loans vs. Justin Patton - Forcible entry and detainer

FAMILY AND DOMESTIC PROCEEDINGS

Jason L. Adkisson vs. Dovie Marie Adkisson – Dissolution

Priscilla Ann Haynes vs. Granville Haynes II – Divorce

Heidi Christine King vs. Travis Wayne King – Divorce

