Information in this column was obtained from the Osage County Court Clerk’s database and other public documents for the period ending December 20, 2019. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence, or other liability is determined by a court of law. Some names may be similar or even identical to those of individuals not involved in these cases.
CRIMINAL FELONY PROCEEDINGS
Samuel Drake Armentor, of Skiatook. Trafficking in illegal drugs. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Driving without a valid driver’s license. Improper tail lamps/tag lamps.
Travis Lee Ferrell, of Tulsa. Larceny of an automobile.
Kyle Hodges. Possession of firearms after a conviction or during probation. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Improper tail lamps/tag lamps.
David Wayne Holcomb, of Skiatook. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Driving while privilege to drive is revoked. Unsafe lane use.
Lester Eugene Moore, of Pawhuska. Domestic abuse – assault and battery. Protective order violation. Threatening to perform an act of violence.
Francisco Ortiz Munoz. Sexual battery.
Ryan Travis O’Hara, of Ponca City. Unlawful possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute. Assault and battery on a police officer. Obstructing an officer. Assault and battery. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ulysses Perez, of Tulsa. Domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Nicklaus Blaine Perryman, of Pawhuska. Unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Floyd Edward Webb III, of Cleveland. Forgery in the second degree. Knowingly concealing stolen property.
Darrell James Wildcat Jr., of Pawhuska. Sexual battery.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR PROCEEDINGS
Gary Neil Brown Jr., of Sperry. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Sammy Wayne Cass, of Pawhuska. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Brian C. Collins, of Sand Springs. Driving without a license. Failure to maintain insurance or security. Failure to pay all taxes due to state.
Dusty Ray Forbes, of Bessemer, AL. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Transporting an open bottle or container or liquor. Driving without a valid driver’s license.
Brandon Lee Griffin, of Prue. Protective order violation.
Bobby Joe Huddleston, of Barnsdall. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Michael Allen May, of Prue. Resisting an officer. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Brian Kent Phillips, of Cleveland. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Failure to maintain insurance or security. Failure to obey a traffic control device. Operating a motorcycle without a license and endorsement.
Thomas Christopher Reynolds Jr., of Hominy. Domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Anthony Cole Timmons, of Jennings. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
PROTECTIVE ORDERS
Diana Rice vs. Mark Christopher Rice
CIVIL CASES OVER $10,000
Stephanie Brown vs. Jeremy P. Dempster – Negligence
Jessica Elaine Coyle vs. Kirsten L. Cummings – Friendly suit
Gateway Mortgage Group LLC vs. Rose McNeil – Foreclosure
Panacea Life Sciences Inc. vs. Mike Hunter – Replevin
CIVIL CASES UNDER $10,000
Capital One vs. Alpha J. Sixkiller – Indebtedness
Capital One Bank vs. Tony Avallone – Indebtedness
Citibank vs. Devin Shea Clemmons – Breach agreement/contract
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Stanley Charlton III – Indebtedness
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Kiranben Patel – Indebtedness
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Michelle Silva – Indebtedness
Siloam Springs Arkansas Hospital Co. vs. Joel Wells – Suit on account
SMALL CLAIMS CASES UNDER $6,000
Ed Quinton Jr. vs. Katherine Brackett – Forcible entry and detainer
FAMILY AND DOMESTIC PROCEEDINGS
Rhonda Spurgeon vs. William Earl Spurgeon – Dissolution