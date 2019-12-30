Information in this column was obtained from the Osage County Court Clerk’s database and other public documents for the period ending December 27, 2019. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence, or other liability is determined by a court of law. Some names may be similar or even identical to those of individuals not involved in these cases.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR PROCEEDINGS
Kyle Chavis Aaron, of Sapulpa. Driving with a revoked license. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Improper tail lamps/tag lamps.
Christopher Adam Drulia, of Ponca City. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Jarayah Terrel Florence, of Pawhuska. Driving with a suspended license. Operation of a motor vehicle without stop/turn lamps.
Kimberly Leigh Kitchens, of Skiatook. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
George Steven Nix, of Sapulpa. Driving while impaired. Driving without a license. Failure to maintain insurance or security.
Shaniece Peterson, of Las Vegas, NC. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence. Failure to signal on turning. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
CIVIL CASES OVER $10,000
Bank of America vs. Carol D. Singleton – Foreclosure
Barclays Bank Delaware vs. Eugene H. Kilpatrick – Breach agreement/contract
Citimortgage Inc. vs. The Heirs – Foreclosure
JP Morgan Chase Bank vs. Devin Clemmons – Foreclosure
U.S. Bank National Trust Association vs. Walter Williams Jr. – Foreclosure
CIVIL CASES UNDER $10,000
Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Chandler Haddan Delk – Indebtedness
Capital One Bank vs. Michael Steven Avey – Indebtedness
Capital One Bank vs. Tonya V. Redcorn – Indebtedness
Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Janell L. Bolt – Indebtedness
Plaza Services, LLC vs. Tiffany Lahocki – Money due on note
SMALL CLAIMS CASES UNDER $6,000
Kenneth Casey vs Luther Brewer – Forcible entry and detainer
Grant Johnson vs. Oklahoma Tax Commission – Title
FAMILY AND DOMESTIC PROCEEDINGS
Carolina Peterson vs. Carl W. Peterson – Divorce
MARRIAGE LICENSE
Bobby Joe Lehr Jr. and Makynzi Raelynne Smith
John Russell Vandeusen and Linda Rene Whisenant