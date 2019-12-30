gavel

gavel

 Lindsey Renuard News Editor

Information in this column was obtained from the Osage County Court Clerk’s database and other public documents for the period ending December 27, 2019. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence, or other liability is determined by a court of law. Some names may be similar or even identical to those of individuals not involved in these cases.

CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR PROCEEDINGS

Kyle Chavis Aaron, of Sapulpa. Driving with a revoked license. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Improper tail lamps/tag lamps.

Christopher Adam Drulia, of Ponca City. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.

Jarayah Terrel Florence, of Pawhuska. Driving with a suspended license. Operation of a motor vehicle without stop/turn lamps.

Kimberly Leigh Kitchens, of Skiatook. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.

George Steven Nix, of Sapulpa. Driving while impaired. Driving without a license. Failure to maintain insurance or security.

Shaniece Peterson, of Las Vegas, NC. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence. Failure to signal on turning. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

CIVIL CASES OVER $10,000

Bank of America vs. Carol D. Singleton – Foreclosure

Barclays Bank Delaware vs. Eugene H. Kilpatrick – Breach agreement/contract

Citimortgage Inc. vs. The Heirs – Foreclosure

JP Morgan Chase Bank vs. Devin Clemmons – Foreclosure

U.S. Bank National Trust Association vs. Walter Williams Jr. – Foreclosure

CIVIL CASES UNDER $10,000

Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Chandler Haddan Delk – Indebtedness

Capital One Bank vs. Michael Steven Avey – Indebtedness

Capital One Bank vs. Tonya V. Redcorn – Indebtedness

Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Janell L. Bolt – Indebtedness

Plaza Services, LLC vs. Tiffany Lahocki – Money due on note

SMALL CLAIMS CASES UNDER $6,000

Kenneth Casey vs Luther Brewer – Forcible entry and detainer

Grant Johnson vs. Oklahoma Tax Commission – Title

FAMILY AND DOMESTIC PROCEEDINGS

Carolina Peterson vs. Carl W. Peterson – Divorce

MARRIAGE LICENSE

Bobby Joe Lehr Jr. and Makynzi Raelynne Smith

John Russell Vandeusen and Linda Rene Whisenant

Follow me on Twitter @SkiatookJournal.

E-mail lindsey.renuard@skiatookjournal.com

Tags

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Renuard was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.