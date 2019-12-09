Information in this column was obtained from the Osage County Court Clerk’s database and other public documents for the period ending December 6, 2019. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence, or other liability is determined by a court of law. Some names may be similar or even identical to those of individuals not involved in these cases.
CRIMINAL FELONY PROCEEDINGS
Jurnee Tegan Douglas, of Tulsa. Burglary in the second degree. Malicious injury to property under $1,000.
Julia Renee Gurley, of Tulsa. Cultivation of a controlled substance. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance within 1000 feet of a state park and recreation area. Knowlingly concealing stolen property. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ronald Glenn Harrison Jr., Domestic abuse – assault and battery. Threatening to perform an act of violence.
Kevin Lee Hilton, of Skiatook. Altering/removing a VIN. Obstructing an officer. Failure to maintain insurance or security. Failure to yield for an emergency vehicle.
Shad William Luna Sr., of Cleveland. Cultivation of a controlled substance. Possession of a controlled substance within 1000 feet of a state park and recreation area. Knowingly concealing stolen property. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jason Leon Minton, of Tulsa. Trafficking in illegal drugs. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Troy Edward Rheam, of Ponca City. Unlawful possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ahmed Sammuel Vicchio, of Pawhuska. Possession of a firearm after former felony conviction.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR PROCEEDINGS
Georgiana Lee Baldeon, of Vinita. Driving while driver’s license is suspended.
Bryan Lee Bishop, of Barltesville. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Rachel Lynn Brown, of Hominy. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Speeding in excess of lawful maximum limit.
Jason Tyler Burgess, of Skiatook. Neglect or refusal to compel a child to attend school.
Lacy M. Combs, of Fairfax. Protective order violation.
Darrel Wayne Drywater, of Skiatook. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Failure to pay all taxes due to state. Failure to maintain insurance or security. Displaying an Oklahoma driver’s license after license is suspended/cancelled. Failure to report change of address.
David Charles Filtingberger, of Sedan, KS. Transporting a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Speeding – posted zone.
Jason Cole Fincannon, of Sand Springs. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Failure to maintain insurance or security. Speeding in excess of lawful maximum limit.
Nicholas Andrew Jacobs, of Ponca City. Petit larceny.
Michael Anthony Johnson, of Tulsa. Unlawful delivery of an imitation controlled dangerous substance.
Kimberly Leigh Kitchens, of Skiatook. Neglect or refusal to compel a child to attend school.
Charles Alan Lumley, of Tulsa. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended.
Cassidy Jean McEntire, of Burbank. Allowing domestic animals to run at large.
Arthur Lee Medlin II, of Sand Springs. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Speeding – posted zone.
James Robert Ortwein, of Tulsa. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Failure to display current tag. Driving without a valid driver’s license.
CIVIL CASES OVER $10,000
Bank of Oklahoma vs. Colton Dewayne Jones – Foreclosure
Capital One Bank vs. Bryan Hopper – Indebtedness
Midfirst Bank vs. Marian Hankins – Foreclosure
New Residential Mortgage Loan vs. John M. Phillips – Foreclosure
Trinity Financial Services, Inc. vs. Kelvin L. Starks – Foreclosure
Egda Dolores Zolarek vs. Cycle Robert Owens – Negligence
CIVIL CASES UNDER $10,000
Capital One vs. Steven S. Brown - Indebtedness
Capital One vs. Jaquie D. Jones – Indebtedness
Capital One Bank vs. Brant G. Garrison – Indebtedness
Capital One Bank vs. Ann Marie Magee – Indebtedness
Discover Bank vs. Bob R. Turner – Indebtedness
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Ashley Webb – Indebtedness
Saint Francis Health System vs. Michael Alexander Todd – Indebtedness
Second Round Sub, LLC vs. Jennifer Grzelak – Indebtedness
Synchrony Bank vs. James Miller – Indebtedness
TD Bank USA vs. Adrian Henley – Indebtedness
SMALL CLAIMS CASES UNDER $6,000
Kathy Reed vs. Brandon Alexander – Forcible entry and detainer
Tower Loans vs. Anthony Crary – Money judgment
Tower Loans vs. Jarayh Florence - Money judgment
Tower Loans vs. Nichole Kayleen Garrett - Money judgment
Tower Loans vs. Jonathan Garrison - Money judgment
Tower Loans vs. Erica Gonzalez - Money judgment
Tower Loans vs. Amanda Phillips - Money judgment
Tower Loans vs. Thressa Rowland - Money judgment
Tower Loans vs. Baylee Sutherland - Money judgment
Chris Tracy vs. OTC – Title
FAMILY AND DOMESTIC PROCEEDINGS
Katie Jolin Rogers vs. Zachaary Ray Togers – Dissolution