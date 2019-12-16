gavel

Information in this column was obtained from the Osage County Court Clerk’s database and other public documents for the period ending December 13, 2019. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence, or other liability is determined by a court of law. Some names may be similar or even identical to those of individuals not involved in these cases.

CRIMINAL FELONY PROCEEDINGS

Michael Shane Campbell. Possession of contraband by an inmate.

Hollie Ann Kelle, of Blackwell. Unlawful possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute. Possession of a controlled substance. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Obstructing an officer.

Gary Carl Ronistal, of Hominy. Child abuse.

Cody Jay Salyer, of Skiatook. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Carrying a firearm while under the influence.

CRIMINAL ISDEMEANOR PROCEEDINGS

Haley Nicole Barnes, of Sand Springs. Driving while privilege to drive is revoked.

Bryan Lee Bishop, of Bartlesville. Trespassing after being forbidden.

Christopher B. Carson, of Sand Springs. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Failure to pay all taxes due to state.

Curtis Lane Dillard, of Ponca City. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Improper tail lamps/tag lamps.

Galen Nyle Lester, of Sand Springs. Driving while privilege to drive is revoked. Failure to pay all taxes due to state. Failure to use a child restraint system. Improper tail lamps/tag lamps.

Jerry Ernest McGuire, of Sedalia, MO. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.

Michael Glenn Miller, of Tulsa. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Failure to maintain insurance or security. Driving while privilege to drive is revoked. Operating a vehicle with expired/improper tag/decal. Obstructing the driver’s view. Failure to obtain registration and title within 30 days of purchasing a used vehicle. Failure to report an address change to DPS.

Terrance D. Owens, of Tulsa. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Speeding in excess of lawful maximum limit.

Adam Pearce, of Hominy. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended.

Israel Andrew Tillery, of Skiatook. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.

Jordan Malachi TIllery, of Skiatook. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Speeding – posted zone.

Frank H. Vogler, of Barnsdall. Knowingly receiving stolen property.

PROTECTIVE ORDERS

Ashlee R. Delancy vs. David Keith Delancy

Lensie R. Parker vs. John P. Garrett

CIVIL CASES OVER $10,000

Arvest Bank vs. Rebecca Claggett – Indebtedness

Discover Bank vs. Kelli A. Richardson – Breach agreement/contract

Jonathan Ivers vs. Kevin Joseph Ivers – Friendly Suit

Kondaur Capital Corporation vs. Unknown successors – Foreclosure

Pennymac Loan Services LLC vs. Charles L. Arnold – Foreclosure

Seymour Investigations vs. Ruth Hoover – Declaratory judgment

U.S. Bank Trust National Association vs. Laura Bowlne – Foreclosure

Unifund CCR LLC vs. Josh D. Passmore – Indebtedness

Vanderbilt Mortgage & Finance vs. Rebecca Ann Lopez – Replevin

CIVIL CASES UNDER $10,000

Absolute Resolutions Investments vs. Logan Eller – Indebtedness

Bank of America vs. William C. Hayes II – Breach agreement/contract

Barclays Bank Delaware vs. Ingrid J. Brown – Breach agreement/contract

Barclays Bank Delaware vs. Deborah A. Adams – Breach of agreement

Citibank vs. Elworner L. Lyons – Breach agreement/contract

Midland Funding LLC vs. Johnathan Best – Indebtedness

Midland Funding LLC vs. Juanisha Cox – Indebtedness

Midland Funding LLC vs. Lenora Parks – Indebtedness

Midland Funding LLC vs. Jamie Smith – Indebtedness

Midland Funding LLC vs. Kaylynn Yandell – Indebtedness

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Kathi Banks – Indebtedness

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Junitress Joann Smith – Indebtedness

SMALL CLAIMS CASES UNDER $10,000

Jeb B. Atkinson vs OTC – Title

Loyal Loans vs. Buffy Berry – Money judgment

Loyal Loans vs. Nicholas Ingram – Money judgment

Loyal Loans vs. Krista Renee Ryan - Money judgment

Loyal Loans vs. Matthew Toddy - Money judgment

Loyal Loans vs. Robert Yinst - Money judgment

FAMILY AND DOMESTIC PROCEEDINGS

Eddie Ray Bevard vs. Sueann Caldwell Bevard – Divorce

Christina Hoover vs. Roy Hoover – Divorce

Chandra Ann Piguet vs. Daniel Ryan Soto – Divorce

