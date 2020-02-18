Information in this column was obtained from the Osage County Court Clerk’s database and other public documents for the period ending February 14, 2020. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence, or other liability is determined by a court of law. Some names may be similar or even identical to those of individuals not involved in these cases.
CRIMINAL FELONY PROCEEDINGS
Shawn J. Alltop, of Barnsdall. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
Vance Wayne Bodine, of Skiatook. Assault with a dangerous weapon. Possession of a firearm after former felony conviction.
Olen Edwards Brackett, of Skiatook. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Driving while privilege to drive is revoked. Driving left of center.
Ronnie James Ellsberry, of Hominy. Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Unlawful possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute. Maintaining a place for keeping or selling a controlled substance. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dale Wayne Hargrave, of Collinsville. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Driving while privilege to drive is cancelled. Failure to maintain insurance or security. Driving left of center. Violation of driver’s license restrictions.
Owen Taylor Spiva, of Ponca City. Assault and battery on a police officer. Possession of a stolen vehicle. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Trespassing after being forbidden.
Cortnei Quincyion Wells, of Tulsa. Robbery with a weapon.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR PROCEEDINGS
William Dale Abrams Jr., of Skiatook. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Driving left of center.
Michael James Berg Jr., of Tulsa. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Braden Douglas Best, of Skiatook. Driving under the influence by a person under 21. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Driving left of center.
Hallie Lynn Biggs, of Cleveland. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Speeding – posted zone.
Desiree Ann Crawford, of Bartlesville. Obstructing an officer.
Jedediah William Creel, of Pawhuska. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Speeding – posted zone.
Tiffany Dawn Franklin, of Taft. Knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Terry Dian Fried, of Hominy. Obstructing an officer.
Christopher William Gray, of Burbank. Tampering with utilities.
Cory James Hancock, of Skiatook. Domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Darrin S. Langley, of Fairfax. Threatening to perform an act of violence.
Cesar Adrian Novella, of Tulsa. Driving while privilege to drive is revoked. Failure to wear a seat belt.
Thomas Edward Quinton, of Skiatook. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Failure to maintain insurance or security. Failure to wear a seat belt.
Joel Ray Roach, of Avant. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Defective vehicle.
Andy Chase Russell, of Skiatook. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Stephen F. Stewart Jr., of Skiatook. Reckless conduct with a firearm. Carrying a firearm while under the influence.
Ashley Paige Velazquez, of Skiatook. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Failure to maintain insurance or security. Speeding – posted zone.
PROTECTIVE ORDERS
Donell L. Alle vs. Trenton H. Johnson
Melisa Dooley vs. Chad Edward Smith
Scott Hilton vs. Kevin D. Paslay
Jesse A. Madaffari vs. Jake Allen Wilcoxson
Joann L. Madaffari vs. Jake Allen Wilcoxson
CIVIL CASES OVER $10,000
21st Century Mortgage Corporation vs. Unknown heirs – Foreclosure
21st Century Mortgage Corporation vs. Deborah K. Harding – Replevin
American Express National Bank vs. Dennis Lowry – Breach agreement/contract
Sean Flaherty vs. Parfab Industries, LLC – Burk tort
Keena Roberts vs. David Lee Auten – Foreclosure
Shawnda Rayette Rogers vs. Eliah Teehee – Punitive damages
April Ann Tyner vs. Trey Austin Catlin – Auto negligence
CIVIL CASES UNDER $10,000
Barclays Bank Delaware vs. Jennifer D. Easley – Breach agreement/contract
Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. William Brooks Balthis – Indebtedness
CMRE Financial Services, Inc. vs. Tori K. Davis – Suit on account
CMRE Financial Services, Inc. vs. Patricia Lankster – Suit on account
Credit Corporation Solutions Inc. vs. Paul A. McCarty – Indebtedness
Crown Asset Management LLC vs. Kristyn Ward – Indebtedness
Kay County Oklahoma Hospital LLC vs. Jacob Gibson – Suit on account
Kay County Oklahoma Hospital LLC vs. Keaton Patison – Suit on account
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Cheryl Delk – Indebtedness
Security Credit Services LLC vs. Harold Crawford – Indebtedness
SMALL CLAIMS CASES UNDER $6,000
Rebecca Brewer vs. Betty Jo Gryder – Forcible entry and detainer
Shelly D. Decatur vs. Donocan Mac Scott - Forcible entry and detainer
DT&J RTO, LLC vs. Jackie Peace – Money judgment
Scott Gordon vs. Michelle Peebles - Forcible entry and detainer
Highway 60 Tire and Service vs. Tray Branscum – Money judgment
Highway 60 Tire and Service vs. J.W. Walters – Money judgment
Interstate Realty Management vs. Cherrelle Collins – Forcible entry and detainer
Interstate Realty Management vs. Alisha Crawford - Forcible entry and detainer
Interstate Realty Management vs. Tymetria Mason - Forcible entry and detainer
Interstate Realty Management vs. Tameika Milton - Forcible entry and detainer
Interstate Realty Management vs. Melody Taylor - Forcible entry and detainer
Interstate Realty Management vs. Cindy Wesson - Forcible entry and detainer
Loyal Loans vs Anthony Dennis – Money judgment
Loyal Loans vs. Montell Fisher - Money judgment
Loyal Loans vs. Dominique Forshee - Money judgment
Loyal Loans vs. Seth Gruenwald - Money judgment
Loyal Loans vs. Lamant Harris - Money judgment
Loyal Loans vs. Ivy Mallory - Money judgment
Loyal Loans vs. Michael Phillips - Money judgment
Loyal Loans vs. Cheyanne Wheeler - Money judgment
Parkview Manor Apartments vs. Jessica Jake – Forcible entry and detainer
World Finance vs. Daniel Anderson - Money judgment
World Finance vs. Trenton Austin - Money judgment
World Finance vs. Mattew Davis - Money judgment
World Finance vs. Nicholas Ingram - Money judgment
World Finance vs. Kyla Lynn - Money judgment
World Finance vs Regan Unap - Money judgment
FAMILY AND DOMESTIC PROCEEDINGS
Jessica Marie Boone vs. Thomas Joseph Boone Dissolution
Earl Jakeway vs. Deborah Jakeway – Divorce
Theresa Sue Wallis vs. Williams Theodore Wallis – Divorce
MARRIAGE LICENSE
Treavor R. Christian and Cesilie Nicole Torneo
Keith Wade Mizell vs. Dorothy Lanelle Manire
Smokey Don Pipes and Amanda Michelle Angel
Francis Browning Pipestem Jr. and Annaleta McKibben
John Michael Reynolds and Taryn Blake Crawford