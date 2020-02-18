gavel

 Lindsey Renuard News Editor

Information in this column was obtained from the Osage County Court Clerk’s database and other public documents for the period ending February 14, 2020. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence, or other liability is determined by a court of law. Some names may be similar or even identical to those of individuals not involved in these cases.

CRIMINAL FELONY PROCEEDINGS

Shawn J. Alltop, of Barnsdall. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation.

Vance Wayne Bodine, of Skiatook. Assault with a dangerous weapon. Possession of a firearm after former felony conviction.

Olen Edwards Brackett, of Skiatook. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Driving while privilege to drive is revoked. Driving left of center.

Ronnie James Ellsberry, of Hominy. Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Unlawful possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute. Maintaining a place for keeping or selling a controlled substance. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dale Wayne Hargrave, of Collinsville. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Driving while privilege to drive is cancelled. Failure to maintain insurance or security. Driving left of center. Violation of driver’s license restrictions.

Owen Taylor Spiva, of Ponca City. Assault and battery on a police officer. Possession of a stolen vehicle. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Trespassing after being forbidden.

Cortnei Quincyion Wells, of Tulsa. Robbery with a weapon.

CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR PROCEEDINGS

William Dale Abrams Jr., of Skiatook. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Driving left of center.

Michael James Berg Jr., of Tulsa. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Braden Douglas Best, of Skiatook. Driving under the influence by a person under 21. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Driving left of center.

Hallie Lynn Biggs, of Cleveland. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Speeding – posted zone.

Desiree Ann Crawford, of Bartlesville. Obstructing an officer.

Jedediah William Creel, of Pawhuska. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Speeding – posted zone.

Tiffany Dawn Franklin, of Taft. Knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.

Terry Dian Fried, of Hominy. Obstructing an officer.

Christopher William Gray, of Burbank. Tampering with utilities.

Cory James Hancock, of Skiatook. Domestic abuse – assault and battery.

Darrin S. Langley, of Fairfax. Threatening to perform an act of violence.

Cesar Adrian Novella, of Tulsa. Driving while privilege to drive is revoked. Failure to wear a seat belt.

Thomas Edward Quinton, of Skiatook. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Failure to maintain insurance or security. Failure to wear a seat belt.

Joel Ray Roach, of Avant. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Defective vehicle.

Andy Chase Russell, of Skiatook. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.

Stephen F. Stewart Jr., of Skiatook. Reckless conduct with a firearm. Carrying a firearm while under the influence.

Ashley Paige Velazquez, of Skiatook. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Failure to maintain insurance or security. Speeding – posted zone.

PROTECTIVE ORDERS

Donell L. Alle vs. Trenton H. Johnson

Melisa Dooley vs. Chad Edward Smith

Scott Hilton vs. Kevin D. Paslay

Jesse A. Madaffari vs. Jake Allen Wilcoxson

Joann L. Madaffari vs. Jake Allen Wilcoxson

CIVIL CASES OVER $10,000

21st Century Mortgage Corporation vs. Unknown heirs – Foreclosure

21st Century Mortgage Corporation vs. Deborah K. Harding – Replevin

American Express National Bank vs. Dennis Lowry – Breach agreement/contract

Sean Flaherty vs. Parfab Industries, LLC – Burk tort

Keena Roberts vs. David Lee Auten – Foreclosure

Shawnda Rayette Rogers vs. Eliah Teehee – Punitive damages

April Ann Tyner vs. Trey Austin Catlin – Auto negligence

CIVIL CASES UNDER $10,000

Barclays Bank Delaware vs. Jennifer D. Easley – Breach agreement/contract

Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. William Brooks Balthis – Indebtedness

CMRE Financial Services, Inc. vs. Tori K. Davis – Suit on account

CMRE Financial Services, Inc. vs. Patricia Lankster – Suit on account

Credit Corporation Solutions Inc. vs. Paul A. McCarty – Indebtedness

Crown Asset Management LLC vs. Kristyn Ward – Indebtedness

Kay County Oklahoma Hospital LLC vs. Jacob Gibson – Suit on account

Kay County Oklahoma Hospital LLC vs. Keaton Patison – Suit on account

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Cheryl Delk – Indebtedness

Security Credit Services LLC vs. Harold Crawford – Indebtedness

SMALL CLAIMS CASES UNDER $6,000

Rebecca Brewer vs. Betty Jo Gryder – Forcible entry and detainer

Shelly D. Decatur vs. Donocan Mac Scott - Forcible entry and detainer

DT&J RTO, LLC vs. Jackie Peace – Money judgment

Scott Gordon vs. Michelle Peebles - Forcible entry and detainer

Highway 60 Tire and Service vs. Tray Branscum – Money judgment

Highway 60 Tire and Service vs. J.W. Walters – Money judgment

Interstate Realty Management vs. Cherrelle Collins – Forcible entry and detainer

Interstate Realty Management vs. Alisha Crawford - Forcible entry and detainer

Interstate Realty Management vs. Tymetria Mason - Forcible entry and detainer

Interstate Realty Management vs. Tameika Milton - Forcible entry and detainer

Interstate Realty Management vs. Melody Taylor - Forcible entry and detainer

Interstate Realty Management vs. Cindy Wesson - Forcible entry and detainer

Loyal Loans vs Anthony Dennis – Money judgment

Loyal Loans vs. Montell Fisher - Money judgment

Loyal Loans vs. Dominique Forshee - Money judgment

Loyal Loans vs. Seth Gruenwald - Money judgment

Loyal Loans vs. Lamant Harris - Money judgment

Loyal Loans vs. Ivy Mallory - Money judgment

Loyal Loans vs. Michael Phillips - Money judgment

Loyal Loans vs. Cheyanne Wheeler - Money judgment

Parkview Manor Apartments vs. Jessica Jake – Forcible entry and detainer

World Finance vs. Daniel Anderson - Money judgment

World Finance vs. Trenton Austin - Money judgment

World Finance vs. Mattew Davis - Money judgment

World Finance vs. Nicholas Ingram - Money judgment

World Finance vs. Kyla Lynn - Money judgment

World Finance vs Regan Unap - Money judgment

FAMILY AND DOMESTIC PROCEEDINGS

Jessica Marie Boone vs. Thomas Joseph Boone Dissolution

Earl Jakeway vs. Deborah Jakeway – Divorce

Theresa Sue Wallis vs. Williams Theodore Wallis – Divorce

MARRIAGE LICENSE

Treavor R. Christian and Cesilie Nicole Torneo

Keith Wade Mizell vs. Dorothy Lanelle Manire

Smokey Don Pipes and Amanda Michelle Angel

Francis Browning Pipestem Jr. and Annaleta McKibben

John Michael Reynolds and Taryn Blake Crawford

