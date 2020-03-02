Information in this column was obtained from the Osage County Court Clerk’s database and other public documents for the period ending February 28, 2020. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence, or other liability is determined by a court of law. Some names may be similar or even identical to those of individuals not involved in these cases.
CRIMINAL FELONY PROCEEDINGS
Caleb Eugene Browning, of Pawhuska. Burglary in the second degree. Knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property.
Von Edward Deathrage, of Pawhuska. Lewd molestation.
Demarco Lamont McMann, of Tulsa. Burglary in the first degree. Domestic abuse – assault and battery. Obstructing an officer. Malicious injury to property under $1,000. Threatening to perform an act of violence.
Nicholas Shelby Robertson, of Tulsa. Unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Jason Wayne Rowe, of Ponca City. Trafficking in illegal drugs. Possession of controlled drugs without a tax stamp affixed. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Failure to signal on turning.
Erin Layne Runnels, of Ponca City. Child abuse.
Lee Charles Smith, of Pawhuska. Grand larceny.
Roy Leon Toland, of Pawhuska. Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR PROCEEDINGS
Joseph Warren Anderson, of Okmulgee. Actual physical control of a vehicle while under the influence.
Sarah Courtney Darle Core, of Pawhuska. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Jeremiah Hunter Garrett, of Hominy. Attempting to elude a police officer.
Jeffery Martin Hillhouse, of Tulsa. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Tony Maurice Holmes, of Tulsa. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Speeding – posted zone.
Logan Riley Horn, of Pawhuska. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Albert Alan Lorentz Jr., of Pawnee. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended.
Justin Allen Lytle, of Fairfax. Driving while privilege to drive is revoked.
Jesse James McKenzie, of Tulsa. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Improper tail lamps/tag lamps.
Joshua Dean Muir, of Sperry. Protective order violation.
Jane Marie Sletto, of Skiatook. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Tracy Ann Smith, of Broken Arrow. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Failure to wear a seat belt.
Joshua Lyle Tatum. Protective order violation.
Cassandra Lynn Underwood, of Skiatook. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Violation of driver’s license restrictions. Failure to maintain insurance o security.
Adam Mekko Washington, of Pawhuska. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
PROTECTIVE ORDERS
Judith A. Robinson vs. Logan Horn
CIVIL CASES OVER $10,000
American Express National Bank vs. Zane McDaniel – Breach agreement/contract
Peter Galles vs. Seaark Marine Inc. – Breach of contract
Gateway Mortgage Group LLC vs. Brendan G. O’Brian – Foreclosure
Vanderbilt Mortgage & Finance vs. Jonathan Ford – Replevin
Velocity Investmentes LLC vs. Howard Slocter – Indebtedness
CIVIL CASES UNDER $10,000
Capital One vs. Gary Mcadoo – Indebtedness
CMRE Financial Serevices, Inc. vs. Ashley Allen – Suit on account
Commerce Bank vs. Angelia Tullis – Indebtedness
JHPDE Finance 1 LLC vs. Bryan Hooper – Indebtedness
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Rick A. Marler – Indebtedness
Midland Credit Management vs. Gerry Blackwell – Indebtedness
Midland Credit Management vs. Tiffany Cobb – Indebtedness
Midland Credit Management vs. Joshua Comer – Indebtedness
Midland Credit Management vs. Ariel S. Herrion – Indebtedness
Midland Credit Management vs. Karla Kent – Indebtedness
Midland Credit Management vs. Rance D. Petty – Indebtedness
Midland Credit Management vs. Michelle Silva – Indebtedness
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Tracey Powell – Indebtedness
Synchrony Bank vs. James Bishop – Indebtedness
Unifund CCR LLC vs. Scott Nathabiel Boykin – Indebtedness
Unifund CCR LLC vs. Jamar Wilson – Indebtedness
SMALL CLAIMS CASES UNDER $6,000
Amy Depew vs. OTC – Title
Parkview Manor Apartments vs. Kasandra Cooper – Forcible entry and detainer
David Pearson vs. Brian Pearson - Forcible entry and detainer
FAMILY AND DOMESTIC PROCEEDINGS
John Wilson Clarke vs. Frances Doris Clarke – Divorce
Christopher Allan Pickeerel vs. Megan Christine Pickerel – Divorce
Shannon Marie Wagner vs. Daniel Clair Wagner – Divorce