Information in this column was obtained from the Osage County Court Clerk’s database and other public documents for the period ending February 21, 2020. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence, or other liability is determined by a court of law. Some names may be similar or even identical to those of individuals not involved in these cases.
CRIMINAL FELONY PROCEEDINGS
Antwone Banks, of Tulsa. Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Threatening to perform an act of violence.
Maxwell William Hall. Unlawful possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Resisting an officer. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Failure to pbey a traffic control device.
Steven Lynn Moser, of Tulsa. Unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Buddy Ray Shipley, of Tulsa. Robbery second degree. Domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Jordan Wayne Smith, of Tulsa. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol – aggravated. Driving without headlights.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR PROCEEDINGS
Alegand Baxter, of Tulsa. Domestic abuse – assault and battery. Obstructing an officer.
Bryan Lee Bishop, of Bartlesville. Trespassing after being forbidden. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Wesley Gaines, of Tulsa. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Leroy Trudell Hooks, of Hominy. Driving while privilege to drive is cancelled. Improper tail lamps/tag lamps.
Taylor Leeann Lowrey Horn, of Pawhuska. Driving while privilege to drive is revoked. Failure to maintain insurance or security.
Nicholas Andrew Jacobs, of Pawhuska. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Speeding in excess of lawful maximum limit.
Tyeler Dell Lagunas, of Bartlesville. Driving while privilege to drive is revoked. Speeding – posted zone.
Jordan Tyler Mathis, of Skiatook. Failure to pay taxes due to state. Obstructing driver’s view. Failure to equip a motor vehicle with a mirror. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Violation of driver’s license restrictions.
Tyler James Pappan, of Ponca City. Violation of the clean air act.
Clay Stevenson Wilson, of Pawhuska. Protective order violation.
PROTECTIVE ORDERS
Lori Rayburn vs. Keith Hopper
Lauren A. Jones vs. Alexander R. Jones
Keith D. Hopper vs. Lori Rayburn
CIVIL CASES OVER $10,000
American Heritage Bank vs. Brandon Leonard
CIVIL CASES UNDER $10,000
Autovest LLC vs. Cyle Owens – Breach of contract
Capital One Bank vs. Adam Justin Crase - Indebtedness
Capital One Bank vs. Amare S Ewnetu – Indebtedness
Capital One Bank vs. Angela Williams – Indebtedness
Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Jamie M. Collins – Indebtedness
Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Rita A. Johnson – Indebtedness
Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Aaron King – Indebtedness
Credit Corp Solutions Inc. vs. Robert Turner – Indebtedness
Discover Bank vs. Mary F. Enevoldsen – Indebtedness
Synchrony Bank vs. Thomas Foote – Indebtedness
Synchrony Bank vs. .Andrea Gray – Indebtedness
TD Bank USA vs. Cathleen Lowry – Indebtedness
SMALL CLAIMS CASES UNDER $6,000
Shirley L. Hale vs. Charles Dean Dipman – Forcible entry and detainer
Arie Lumm vs. Tina Harbert Randall - Forcible entry and detainer
Oak Creek LLC vs. Shirley Conchitias - Forcible entry and detainer
Dell Riggs vs. OTC – Title
Tower Loans vs. Oshie Lane – Money judgment
Tower Loans vs. Tessa Lane – Money judgment
Tower Loans vs. Jay Taylor – Money judgment
FAMILY AND DOMESTIC PROCEEDINGS
Sayre Jen Bryant vs. Chance Wayne Bryant – Dissolution
Cody Dean Edwards vs Debbie Sue Edwards – Divorce
MARRIAGE LICENSSE
Justin Morgan Mays and Lisa Gayle Young