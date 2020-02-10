Information in this column was obtained from the Osage County Court Clerk’s database and other public documents for the period ending February 7, 2020. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence, or other liability is determined by a court of law. Some names may be similar or even identical to those of individuals not involved in these cases.
CRIMINAL FELONY PROCEEDINGS
Tyler Acree, of Sand Springs. Falsely personating another to create liability. Driving without a suspended license. Speeding in excess of lawful maximum limit.
Brenton Michael Clark, of Pawhuska. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Disrupting/preventing/interrupting an emergency telephone call.
Ronald Lee Jacobs Jr., of Tulsa. Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Protective order violation.
Trenton Heath Johnson, of Medicine Lodge, KS. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
Jonathan Tecumseh Stephen Sweet, of Tulsa. Receiving a stolen vehicle. Grand larceny. Burglary in the second degree. Malicious injury to property.
Alexander Lane Williamson, of Skiatook. Burglary in the first degree. Obstructing an officer. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR PROCEEDINGS
Jeremy Beardon, of Ponca City. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Failure to maintain insurance or security.
Vidar Cameron Boe, of Pawhuska. Driving without a license. Failure to maintain insurance or security. Speeding in excess of lawful maximum limit.
Richard Damon Bresson, of Bartlesville Possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Samantha Marie Cass. Embezzlement. Unauthorized use of a credit card.
Brandon Cole Cherry, of Owasso. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Failure to dim headlights. Operating a vehicle with defective equipment or unsafe conditions.
Josiah Aaron Cody, of Skiatook. Petit larceny.
Melissa Daniel Cole, of Pawhuska. Obstructing an officer. Disturbing the peace.
John Raymond McGlasson, of Skiatook. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Joel Ray Roach, of Avant. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Failure to pay all taxes due to state. Failure to maintain insurance or security.
Tina Marie Roberts. Neglect or refusal to compel a child to attend school.
Robert Charles Shaw III, of Broken Arrow. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Possession of a controlled substance. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Transporting an open contain of an intoxicating beverage. Driving without a driver’s license.
Hailey Renae Stotts, of Broken Arrow. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Possession of drug paraphernalia. Speeding in excess of lawful maximum limit.
PROTECTIVE ORDERS
Jessica M. Bennett vs. Donnie G. Trammell
Dianna Frye vs. Lacy Boffer
Marisa N. Kent vs. Travis A. Vest
CIVIL CASES OVER $10,000
US Bank National Association vs. Robert Hunter – Foreclosure
Wells Fargo Bank vs. Janet Lynn Bradley – Foreclosure
CIVIL CASES UNDER $10,000
Bank of America vs. Carolyn A. Watkins – Breach of contract
Barclays Bank Delaware vs. Charles Brent Miller – Indebtedness
Conn Appliances Inc. vs. Ralp Bolt – Indebtedness
Credit Corporation Solutions Inc. vs. Ashley Stoy – Indebtedness
Discover Bank vs. Refugio M. Arellano – Indebtedness
Discover Bank vs. Ronald Smith – Indebtedness
Discover Bank vs. Mae Tucker – Indebtedness
Discover Bank vs. Vicki J. Wright – Indebtedness
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Monica Browne – Indebtedness
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Bobby Cabe Jr. – Indebtedness
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Tracy Cain – Indebtedness
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Rochelle Marie Coffman – Indebtedness
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Brett Maupins – Indebtedness
Second Round Sub LLC vs. Alpha C. Monday – Indebtedness
Second Round Sub LLC vs. Carroll E. Sullivan – Indebtedness
State of Oklahoma vs. Curtis A. Standley – Tax warrant
Synchrony Bank vs. Heath Daniel McClendon – Indebtedness
Velocity Investments LLC vs. Andrew Hansen – Indebtedness
SMALL CLAIMS CASES UNDER $6,000
DBA Robby’s Trailer Repair vs. Bobby Leonard Ryan III – Money judgment
Peerless Investments LLC vs. Joseph Corey Parker – Forcible entry and detainer
The Crossing in Skiatook HOA Inc. vs. Charles Britt – Money judgment
The Crossing in Skiatook HOA Inc. vs. Michael Andrew Carlton – Money judgment
The Crossing in Skiatook HOA Inc. vs. Christopher Jones – Money judgment
The Crossing in Skiatook HOA Inc. vs. Josh Linton – Money judgment
The Crossing in Skiatook HOA Inc. vs. Tyler Moody – Money judgment
The Crossing in Skiatook HOA Inc. vs. Jim Murillo – Money judgment
The Crossing in Skiatook HOA Inc. vs. Chad Reckinger – Money judgment
The Crossing in Skiatook HOA Inc. vs. Amanda Stewart – Money judgment
The Crossing in Skiatook HOA Inc. vs. Carter Stucker – Money judgment
FAMILY AND DOMESTIC PROCEEDINGS
Sharon Leslie Lay Henneke vs. Michael Ray Henneke – Divorce
MARRIAGE LICENSE
Darrell Melton King and Betty Teresa Coates
Roland Jack Noear Jr. and Celena Christine White