gavel

gavel

 Lindsey Renuard News Editor

Information in this column was obtained from the Osage County Court Clerk’s database and other public documents for the period ending February 7, 2020. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence, or other liability is determined by a court of law. Some names may be similar or even identical to those of individuals not involved in these cases.

CRIMINAL FELONY PROCEEDINGS

Tyler Acree, of Sand Springs. Falsely personating another to create liability. Driving without a suspended license. Speeding in excess of lawful maximum limit.

Brenton Michael Clark, of Pawhuska. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Disrupting/preventing/interrupting an emergency telephone call.

Ronald Lee Jacobs Jr., of Tulsa. Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Protective order violation.

Trenton Heath Johnson, of Medicine Lodge, KS. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation.

Jonathan Tecumseh Stephen Sweet, of Tulsa. Receiving a stolen vehicle. Grand larceny. Burglary in the second degree. Malicious injury to property.

Alexander Lane Williamson, of Skiatook. Burglary in the first degree. Obstructing an officer. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.

CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR PROCEEDINGS

Jeremy Beardon, of Ponca City. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Failure to maintain insurance or security.

Vidar Cameron Boe, of Pawhuska. Driving without a license. Failure to maintain insurance or security. Speeding in excess of lawful maximum limit.

Richard Damon Bresson, of Bartlesville Possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Samantha Marie Cass. Embezzlement. Unauthorized use of a credit card.

Brandon Cole Cherry, of Owasso. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Failure to dim headlights. Operating a vehicle with defective equipment or unsafe conditions.

Josiah Aaron Cody, of Skiatook. Petit larceny.

Melissa Daniel Cole, of Pawhuska. Obstructing an officer. Disturbing the peace.

John Raymond McGlasson, of Skiatook. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.

Joel Ray Roach, of Avant. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Failure to pay all taxes due to state. Failure to maintain insurance or security.

Tina Marie Roberts. Neglect or refusal to compel a child to attend school.

Robert Charles Shaw III, of Broken Arrow. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Possession of a controlled substance. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Transporting an open contain of an intoxicating beverage. Driving without a driver’s license.

Hailey Renae Stotts, of Broken Arrow. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Possession of drug paraphernalia. Speeding in excess of lawful maximum limit.

PROTECTIVE ORDERS

Jessica M. Bennett vs. Donnie G. Trammell

Dianna Frye vs. Lacy Boffer

Marisa N. Kent vs. Travis A. Vest

CIVIL CASES OVER $10,000

US Bank National Association vs. Robert Hunter – Foreclosure

Wells Fargo Bank vs. Janet Lynn Bradley – Foreclosure

CIVIL CASES UNDER $10,000

Bank of America vs. Carolyn A. Watkins – Breach of contract

Barclays Bank Delaware vs. Charles Brent Miller – Indebtedness

Conn Appliances Inc. vs. Ralp Bolt – Indebtedness

Credit Corporation Solutions Inc. vs. Ashley Stoy – Indebtedness

Discover Bank vs. Refugio M. Arellano – Indebtedness

Discover Bank vs. Ronald Smith – Indebtedness

Discover Bank vs. Mae Tucker – Indebtedness

Discover Bank vs. Vicki J. Wright – Indebtedness

Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Monica Browne – Indebtedness

LVNV Funding LLC vs. Bobby Cabe Jr. – Indebtedness

LVNV Funding LLC vs. Tracy Cain – Indebtedness

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Rochelle Marie Coffman – Indebtedness

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Brett Maupins – Indebtedness

Second Round Sub LLC vs. Alpha C. Monday – Indebtedness

Second Round Sub LLC vs. Carroll E. Sullivan – Indebtedness

State of Oklahoma vs. Curtis A. Standley – Tax warrant

Synchrony Bank vs. Heath Daniel McClendon – Indebtedness

Velocity Investments LLC vs. Andrew Hansen – Indebtedness

SMALL  CLAIMS CASES UNDER $6,000

DBA Robby’s Trailer Repair vs. Bobby Leonard Ryan III – Money judgment

Peerless Investments LLC vs. Joseph Corey Parker – Forcible entry and detainer

The Crossing in Skiatook HOA Inc. vs. Charles Britt – Money judgment

The Crossing in Skiatook HOA Inc. vs. Michael Andrew Carlton – Money judgment

The Crossing in Skiatook HOA Inc. vs. Christopher Jones – Money judgment

The Crossing in Skiatook HOA Inc. vs. Josh Linton – Money judgment

The Crossing in Skiatook HOA Inc. vs. Tyler Moody – Money judgment

The Crossing in Skiatook HOA Inc. vs. Jim Murillo – Money judgment

The Crossing in Skiatook HOA Inc. vs. Chad Reckinger – Money judgment

The Crossing in Skiatook HOA Inc. vs. Amanda Stewart – Money judgment

The Crossing in Skiatook HOA Inc. vs. Carter Stucker – Money judgment

FAMILY AND DOMESTIC PROCEEDINGS

Sharon Leslie Lay Henneke vs. Michael Ray Henneke – Divorce

MARRIAGE LICENSE

Darrell Melton King and Betty Teresa Coates

Roland Jack Noear Jr. and Celena Christine White

Follow me on Twitter @SkiatookJournal.

E-mail lindsey.renuard@skiatookjournal.com

Tags

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Renuard was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.