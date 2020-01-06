Information in this column was obtained from the Osage County Court Clerk’s database and other public documents for the period ending January 3, 2020. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence, or other liability is determined by a court of law. Some names may be similar or even identical to those of individuals not involved in these cases.
CRIMINAL FELONY PROCEEDINGS
Shane Justin Anson, of Hominy. Possession of a false identification card. Driving with a suspended license.
Oretha Henley. Trafficking in illegal drugs. Bringing contraband into a penal institution. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Daniel James Owens, of Barnsdall. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Driving with a suspended license. Obstructing an officer. Resisting an officer.
Yasmin Maria Saurer, of Boca Ratan, FL. Burglary in the first degree. Assault and battery. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR PROCEEDINGS
Danna Louise Blankinship, of Pawhuska. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Hallie Xandrea-Faith Bronson, of Modesto, CA. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace. Furnishing alcoholic beverages to a person under 21.
Boen William Deibler, of Ponca City. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Defective vehicle.
Matthew Ivan Driscoll, of Pawhuska. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Surgar Ray Griffin, of Tulsa. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Chelsea Rena Hatley, of Skiatook. Acts resulting in gross injury.
Casey Scott Mangrum, of Ponca City. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Scott Lynn Mangrum, of Ponca City. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Amber Rose Scharnhorst, of Pawhuska. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace. Obstructing an officer. Resisting an officer.
Brady Lee Smith, of Skiatook. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dorison Dangelo Taylor, of Tulsa. Domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Theresa Lynn Walker, of Skiatook. Driving without a license. Operating a vehicle with expired/improper tag/decal.
Bobby Leon Watkins, of Tulsa. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended.
Shane Bryn Woodring, of Sand Springs. Obstructing an officer. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
PROTECTIVE ORDERS
Orion Bush vs. Mark L. Bush
Philicia Copeland vs. Shawn Michael Phillips
Amber Forte vs. Jason E. Forte
Nathanial Dean Hunt vs. Teresa L. Tatum
Nathanial Dean Hunt vs. Cassandra Lynn Underwood
Jacqueline L. Lane vs. Clay S. Wilson
Garrick Postier vs. M. Mast Chelsea
Elisa S. Rodriquez vs. Dakota McCauley
Elisa S. Rodriquez vs. Tracey Pinney
Stormy L. Ryan vs. Logan T. Owens
Asia Scott vs. Shaquille J. Harrison
Theresa Lynn Tatum vs. Nathanial Dean Hunt
Cassandra Underwood vs. Nathan D. Hunt
CIVIL CASES OVER $10,000
American Express National Bank vs. Lou Hunter – Breach agreement/contract
Amerihome Mortgage Company LLC vs. Leonard Long – Foreclosure
Bank of Oklahoma vs. Wardell J. Mayfield – Foreclosure
Steve Holcombe vs. Lonny Bearden – Foreclosure
Tulsa Teachers Credit Union vs. Martha Slone – Collection
CIVIL CASES UNDER $10,000
Capital One vs. Michael Shambles – Indebtedness
Capital One Bank vs. Jessica R. Clark – Indebtedness
Capital One Bank vs. Nadine M. Jones – Indebtedness
First National Bank of Omaha vs. Jeff Hardie – Breach agreement/contract
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Mary J. Eastin – Indebtedness
Jeffrey J. King vs. Jenny Chapman – Friendly suit
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Cecelia Heath – Indebtedness
LVNV Funding LLC vs. De Arnetta Ward – Indebtedness
SMALL CLAIMS CASES UNDER $6,000
Housing Authority of Osage County vs. Mariah Bibbs – Forcible entry and detainer
Housing Authority of Osage County vs. Misty Brown – Forcible entry and detainer
Chenoia Leake vs. Dee Lewis – Money judgment
West Side Mobile Home Park vs. Melissa Grogan – Forcible entry and detainer
FAMILY AND DOMESTIC PROCEEDINGS
Shelly Kay Castoe vs. Joseph Lynn Castoe – Dissolution
Destanee Rae Donaldson vs. Jackie Joe Donaldson Jr. – Dissolution