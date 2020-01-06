gavel

gavel

 Lindsey Renuard News Editor

Information in this column was obtained from the Osage County Court Clerk’s database and other public documents for the period ending January 3, 2020. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence, or other liability is determined by a court of law. Some names may be similar or even identical to those of individuals not involved in these cases.

CRIMINAL FELONY PROCEEDINGS

Shane Justin Anson, of Hominy. Possession of a false identification card. Driving with a suspended license.

Oretha Henley. Trafficking in illegal drugs. Bringing contraband into a penal institution. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Daniel James Owens, of Barnsdall. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Driving with a suspended license. Obstructing an officer. Resisting an officer.

Yasmin Maria Saurer, of Boca Ratan, FL. Burglary in the first degree. Assault and battery. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.

CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR PROCEEDINGS

Danna Louise Blankinship, of Pawhuska. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.

Hallie Xandrea-Faith Bronson, of Modesto, CA. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace. Furnishing alcoholic beverages to a person under 21.

Boen William Deibler, of Ponca City. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Defective vehicle.

Matthew Ivan Driscoll, of Pawhuska. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Surgar Ray Griffin, of Tulsa. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.

Chelsea Rena Hatley, of Skiatook. Acts resulting in gross injury.

Casey Scott Mangrum, of Ponca City. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.

Scott Lynn Mangrum, of Ponca City. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.

Amber Rose Scharnhorst, of Pawhuska. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace. Obstructing an officer. Resisting an officer.

Brady Lee Smith, of Skiatook. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dorison Dangelo Taylor, of Tulsa. Domestic abuse – assault and battery.

Theresa Lynn Walker, of Skiatook. Driving without a license. Operating a vehicle with expired/improper tag/decal.

Bobby Leon Watkins, of Tulsa. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended.

Shane Bryn Woodring, of Sand Springs. Obstructing an officer. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.

PROTECTIVE ORDERS

Orion Bush vs. Mark L. Bush

Philicia Copeland vs. Shawn Michael Phillips

Amber Forte vs. Jason E. Forte

Nathanial Dean Hunt vs. Teresa L. Tatum

Nathanial Dean Hunt vs. Cassandra Lynn Underwood

Jacqueline L. Lane vs. Clay S. Wilson

Garrick Postier vs. M. Mast Chelsea

Elisa S. Rodriquez vs. Dakota McCauley

Elisa S. Rodriquez vs. Tracey Pinney

Stormy L. Ryan vs. Logan T. Owens

Asia Scott vs. Shaquille J. Harrison

Theresa Lynn Tatum vs. Nathanial Dean Hunt

Cassandra Underwood vs. Nathan D. Hunt

CIVIL CASES OVER $10,000

American Express National Bank vs. Lou Hunter – Breach agreement/contract

Amerihome Mortgage Company LLC vs. Leonard Long – Foreclosure

Bank of Oklahoma vs. Wardell J. Mayfield – Foreclosure

Steve Holcombe vs. Lonny Bearden – Foreclosure

Tulsa Teachers Credit Union vs. Martha Slone – Collection

CIVIL CASES UNDER $10,000

Capital One vs. Michael Shambles – Indebtedness

Capital One Bank vs. Jessica R. Clark – Indebtedness

Capital One Bank vs. Nadine M. Jones – Indebtedness

First National Bank of Omaha vs. Jeff Hardie – Breach agreement/contract

Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Mary J. Eastin – Indebtedness

Jeffrey J. King vs. Jenny Chapman – Friendly suit

LVNV Funding LLC vs. Cecelia Heath – Indebtedness

LVNV Funding LLC vs. De Arnetta Ward – Indebtedness

SMALL CLAIMS CASES UNDER $6,000

Housing Authority of Osage County vs. Mariah Bibbs – Forcible entry and detainer

Housing Authority of Osage County vs. Misty Brown – Forcible entry and detainer

Chenoia Leake vs. Dee Lewis – Money judgment

West Side Mobile Home Park vs. Melissa Grogan – Forcible entry and detainer

FAMILY AND DOMESTIC PROCEEDINGS

Shelly Kay Castoe vs. Joseph Lynn Castoe – Dissolution

Destanee Rae Donaldson vs. Jackie Joe Donaldson Jr. – Dissolution

