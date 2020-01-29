Information in this column was obtained from the Osage County Court Clerk’s database and other public documents for the period ending January 24, 2020. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence, or other liability is determined by a court of law. Some names may be similar or even identical to those of individuals not involved in these cases.
CRIMINAL FELONY PROCEEDINGS
Samual Keith Bradley, of Prue. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Failure to wear a seat belt. Driving while privilege to drive is revoked. Failure to maintain insurance or security. Defective vehicle.
Timmothy Robert Carse, of Bartlesville. Actual physical control of a vehicle while under the influence. Transporting an open container of alcohol.
Brooklyn Cheyenne Cochran, of Skiatook. Burglary in the second degree.
Anthony Moore, of Tulsa. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
John Steven Pohlsander, of Springdale, AR. Felony value false pretenses/bogus check/con game.
Tasha Marie Titsworth. Burglary in the second degree.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR PROCEEDINGS
Joshua Arundell, of Bartlesville. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Brandon Matthew Bard. Malicious injury to property.
Richard Benjamin Bay, of Shidler. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Charles Leon Boggs, of Pawhuska. Obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses.
Megan Taylor Bohannon, of Bartlesville. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Failure to maintain insurance or security. Speeding – posted zone.
Lisa Nicole Chance, of Enid. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Bryan Lee Creekmore, of Tulsa. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Speeding in excess of lawful maximum limit.
Shelly Nicole Denham, of Sand Springs. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Failure to maintain insurance or security. Speeding in excess of lawful maximum limit.
Rosemary Helen Fulks, of Pawhuska. Obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses.
Darin Michael Hayman, of Tulsa. Neglect or refusal to compel a child to attend school.
Jeremy Nathaniel Hollis, of Hominy. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Failure to wear a seat belt.
Jeffrey Wayne Johnson, of Skiatook. Driving while privilege to drive is revoked. Failure to wear a seat belt.
Roy Leon Johnson, of Pawhuska. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Defective vehicle.
Nathan William Kearney, of Tulsa. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended.
Dakota Wade-Tallchief Lemon, of Fairfax. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Failure to maintain insurance or security.
Patrick Steven Lyons, of Terlton. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Jesus Garnica Madrigal, of Braman. Obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses.
Quante Dejuan Oden, of Tulsa. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Speeding – posted zone.
Patrick Duane Patton, of Tulsa. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Failure to wear a seat belt. Failure to maintain insurance or security. Failure to pay all taxes due to state. Altering a license plate or decal.
Amanda Jo Reading, of Skiatook. Assault and battery.
Joshua J. Selvidge, of Skiatook. Possession of a controlled substance. Speeding in excess of lawful maximum limit. Failure to maintain insurance or security.
Cody Lane Teel, of Tulsa. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended.
Lonnie Wayne Wallace, of Tulsa. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Operating a vehicle with defective equipment or unsafe conditions.
PROTECTIVE ORDERS
Tearsa O’Dell vs. Toby M. Spencer
CIVIL CASES OVER $10,000
21st Mortgage Corporation vs. Michael D. Terry – Replevin and money judgment
American Heritage Bank vs. Joseph B. Cheshewalla – Foreclosure
Caterpillar Financial Services vs. Robert Doil Walls – Replevin
Citibank vs. Comrell Brownlee – Foreclosure
Discover Bank vs. Jonathan C. Best – Indebtedness
Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC vs. Jamie L. Miles – Foreclosure
RCB Bank vs. Michelle K. Disney – Replevin and money judgment
Vanderbilt Mortgage & Finance vs. Michael Anthony Giordano – Foreclosure
CIVIL CASES UNDER $10,000
Bank of America vs. Marilyn Evans – Breach agreement/contract
Barclays Bank Delaware vs. Richard L. Green – Indebtedness
Citibank vs. Heather M. Nance – Breach agreement/contract
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Floyd Raley – Indebtedness
OneMain Financial Group LLC vs. Summer Wallace – Indebtedness
SMALL CLAIMS CASES UNDER $6,000
Cherokee Heritage Apartments vs. Courtney D. Ramsey – Forcible entry and detainer
Interstate Realty Management vs. Kayli Harper – Forcible entry and detainer
Margo Lyon vs. Jonathan Andrew Pickard – Forcible entry and detainer
Vera K. Matthews vs. Andrew Nation – Forcible entry and detainer
Powell Funeral Home vs. Shenandoah Life Insurance Company – Money judgment
Stockyard Holdings LLC vs. Christopher Robert Chaney – Replevin
Charles M. Tannahill vs. Brian Jones – Forcible entry and detainer
FAMILY AND DOMESTIC PROCEEDINGS
Elaine E. Caudle vs. Michael D. Caudle – Divorce
Heather L. Griffin vs. Brandon Lee Griffin – Dissolution
Brandi Tinsley vs. Terry Tinsley – Divorce
MARRIAGE LICENSE
Caleb Michael Davis and Heather Dee Cox