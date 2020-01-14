Information in this column was obtained from the Osage County Court Clerk’s database and other public documents for the period ending January 10, 2020. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence, or other liability is determined by a court of law. Some names may be similar or even identical to those of individuals not involved in these cases.
CRIMINAL FELONY PROCEEDINGS
Jesse Duke Allen, of Copan. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Driving while privilege to drive is revoked. Transporting an open container of alcoholic beverage. Failure to maintain insurance or security. Defective vehicle.
Ezekial Jamon Allums. Shooting with intent to kill. Possession of a firearm after delinquent adjudication.
Charles Boaz, of Tulsa. Murder in the first degree.
Robert Lee Hines, of Pawhuska. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Driving while privilege to drive is revoked. Speeding – posted zone. Littering a highway.
Dustin John Horn, of Osage. Burglary in the second degree.
Matthew Ryan Jones, of Sperry. Aggravated assault and battery.
Lana Lookout, of Bartlesville. Assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Malicious injury to property.
Vernon Leeroy Merceal Jr., of Osage. Leaving the scene of an accident involving damage.
Michael Lane Rowe, of Burbank. Possession of a firearm after former felony conviction.
Ricky Ramirez Valdez, of Pawhuska. Cruelty to animals.
Randy Lee Walker Jr., of Hominy. Domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Whitney Nicole Walker, of Pawhuska. Larceny of a controlled dangerous substance.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR PROCEEDINGS
Cameron Jacob Enox, of Shidler. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Roger Dale Fielding, of Barnsdall. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
John Michael Goff, of Avant. Escape from arrest or detention. Public intoxication.
Justin Ron Jenkins, of Ponca City. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended.
Matthew Ryan Jones, of Sperry. Malicious injury or destruction of property under $1,000. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Michael S. Jordan, of Tulsa. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Tiffaney Marie Ann Modena, of Tulsa. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Speeding – posted zone.
Charles Edwin Nero, of Sapulpa. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Driving while privilege to drive is revoked. Speeding – posted zone.
Alexander Miquel Portilloz, of Sand Springs. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Mark Christopher Rice, of Shidler. Protective order violation. Obstructing an officer. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Jeremi Richard Rutherford, of Sand Springs. Driving while impaired. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Failure to pay all taxes due to state. Unsafe lane use. Defective vehicle.
Colten Levi Stevens, of Collinsville. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace. Failure to wear a seat belt.
Eric Justin Wood,of Fairfax. Domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor.
PROTECTIVE ORDERS
Dorothy Fink vs. Mark W. Fink
Michael L. Owens vs. Tommy Joe Gullett
CIVIL CASES OVER $10,000
American Express National Bank vs. William Shoemaker – Breach agreement/contract
American Heritage Bank vs. Milinda Higgins – Foreclosure
Barclays Bank Delaware vs. Jason Sinnes – Breach agreement/contract
CIVIL CASES UNDER $10,000
Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Shakayla Willis – Indebtedness
Unifund CCR LLC vs. Elonda Kimberly Dawn Spencer – Indebtedness
Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Ariel S. Herrion – Indebtedness
SMALL CLAIMS CASES UNDER $6,000
4 A Properties LLC vs. Willard Mathews – Forcible entry and detainer
Amy Evans vs OTC – Title
Loyal Loans vs. Kristen Auten – Money judgment
Loyal Loans vs. Nakia S. Burris – Money judgment
Loyal Loans vs. Giselle Casarraubias – Money judgment
Loyal Loans vs. Huenerna – Money judgment
Loyal Loans vs. Allison Jones - Money judgment
Loyal Loans vs. Heaven Marlow - Money judgment
Loyal Loans vs. Devonne Perry - Money judgment
Loyal Loans vs. Jeffrey Swayne - Money judgment
Loyal Loans vs. Dakeisha - Money judgment
Loyal Loans vs. Ramone Yarbrough - Money judgment
George C. Moore vs. Gary Lee Rose – Forcible entry and detainer
Tower Loans vs. Jamie Arnce - Money judgment
Tower Loans vs. Amanda Fisher - Money judgment
Tower Loans vs. Rebecca Jones - Money judgment
Tower Loans vs. Jessica Neighbors - Money judgment
FAMILY AND DOMESTIC PROCEEDINGS
Crystal G. Auten vs. David Joseph Lee Auten Jr. – Divorce
Bradley Scott Cohea vs. Amber Michelle Cohea – Dissolution
Cassie Lee Duncan-Peters vs. Joshua Z. Peters – Divorce
Billy D. Head vs. Lena Marie Head – Divorce
MARRIAGE LICENSE
Dale Felix Bonnette and Shaina Rae Flynt