Information in this column was obtained from the Osage County Court Clerk’s database and other public documents for the period ending January 10, 2020. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence, or other liability is determined by a court of law. Some names may be similar or even identical to those of individuals not involved in these cases.

CRIMINAL FELONY PROCEEDINGS

Jesse Duke Allen, of Copan. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Driving while privilege to drive is revoked. Transporting an open container of alcoholic beverage. Failure to maintain insurance or security. Defective vehicle.

Ezekial Jamon Allums. Shooting with intent to kill. Possession of a firearm after delinquent adjudication.

Charles Boaz, of Tulsa. Murder in the first degree.

Robert Lee Hines, of Pawhuska. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Driving while privilege to drive is revoked. Speeding – posted zone. Littering a highway.

Dustin John Horn, of Osage. Burglary in the second degree.

Matthew Ryan Jones, of Sperry. Aggravated assault and battery.

Lana Lookout, of Bartlesville. Assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Malicious injury to property.

Vernon Leeroy Merceal Jr., of Osage. Leaving the scene of an accident involving damage.

Michael Lane Rowe, of Burbank. Possession of a firearm after former felony conviction.

Ricky Ramirez Valdez, of Pawhuska. Cruelty to animals.

Randy Lee Walker Jr., of Hominy. Domestic abuse – assault and battery.

Whitney Nicole Walker, of Pawhuska. Larceny of a controlled dangerous substance.

CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR PROCEEDINGS

Cameron Jacob Enox, of Shidler. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.

Roger Dale Fielding, of Barnsdall. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.

John Michael Goff, of Avant. Escape from arrest or detention. Public intoxication.

Justin Ron Jenkins, of Ponca City. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended.

Matthew Ryan Jones, of Sperry. Malicious injury or destruction of property under $1,000. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.

Michael S. Jordan, of Tulsa. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.

Tiffaney Marie Ann Modena, of Tulsa. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Speeding – posted zone.

Charles Edwin Nero, of Sapulpa. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Driving while privilege to drive is revoked. Speeding – posted zone.

Alexander Miquel Portilloz, of Sand Springs. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Mark Christopher Rice, of Shidler. Protective order violation. Obstructing an officer. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.

Jeremi Richard Rutherford, of Sand Springs. Driving while impaired. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Failure to pay all taxes due to state. Unsafe lane use. Defective vehicle.

Colten Levi Stevens, of Collinsville. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace. Failure to wear a seat belt.

Eric Justin Wood,of Fairfax. Domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor.

PROTECTIVE ORDERS

Dorothy Fink vs. Mark W. Fink

Michael L. Owens vs. Tommy Joe Gullett

CIVIL CASES OVER $10,000

American Express National Bank vs. William Shoemaker – Breach agreement/contract

American Heritage Bank vs. Milinda Higgins – Foreclosure

Barclays Bank Delaware vs. Jason Sinnes – Breach agreement/contract

CIVIL CASES UNDER $10,000

Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Shakayla Willis – Indebtedness

Unifund CCR LLC vs. Elonda Kimberly Dawn Spencer – Indebtedness

Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Ariel S. Herrion – Indebtedness

SMALL CLAIMS CASES UNDER $6,000

4 A Properties LLC vs. Willard Mathews – Forcible entry and detainer

Amy Evans vs OTC – Title

Loyal Loans vs. Kristen Auten – Money judgment

Loyal Loans vs. Nakia S. Burris – Money judgment

Loyal Loans vs. Giselle Casarraubias – Money judgment

Loyal Loans vs. Huenerna – Money judgment

Loyal Loans vs. Allison Jones - Money judgment

Loyal Loans vs. Heaven Marlow - Money judgment

Loyal Loans vs. Devonne Perry - Money judgment

Loyal Loans vs. Jeffrey Swayne - Money judgment

Loyal Loans vs. Dakeisha - Money judgment

Loyal Loans vs. Ramone Yarbrough - Money judgment

George C. Moore vs. Gary Lee Rose – Forcible entry and detainer

Tower Loans vs. Jamie Arnce - Money judgment

Tower Loans vs. Amanda Fisher - Money judgment

Tower Loans vs. Rebecca Jones - Money judgment

Tower Loans vs. Jessica Neighbors - Money judgment

FAMILY AND DOMESTIC PROCEEDINGS

Crystal G. Auten vs. David Joseph Lee Auten Jr. – Divorce

Bradley Scott Cohea vs. Amber Michelle Cohea – Dissolution

Cassie Lee Duncan-Peters vs. Joshua Z. Peters – Divorce

Billy D. Head vs. Lena Marie Head – Divorce

MARRIAGE LICENSE

Dale Felix Bonnette and Shaina Rae Flynt

