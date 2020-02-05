Information in this column was obtained from the Osage County Court Clerk’s database and other public documents for the period ending January 31, 2020. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence, or other liability is determined by a court of law. Some names may be similar or even identical to those of individuals not involved in these cases.
CRIMINAL FELONY PROCEEDINGS
Paul David Brown, of Tulsa. Possession of a stolen vehicle.
Jurnee Tegan Douglas, of Tulsa. Larceny of a motor vehicle.
Ronnie James Elsberry, of Hominy. Domestic assault with a dangerous weapon. Kidnapping. Threatening to perform an act of violence. Intimidation of a witness. Domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Joshua Elias Garcia, of Fairfax. Possession of a credit card belonging to another. Larceny of gasoline – pump piracy.
Theresa Lynn Harvey, of Ponca City. Conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine.
Melissa Klomp, of Ponca City. Conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine. Escape from arrest or detention. Possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction. Knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Cody Tyler McPhail, of Skiatook. Child sexual abuse under 12 years of age.
Abby Nicole Nolen, of Sperry. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Driving while privilege to drive is revoked. Speeding – posted zone.
Dustin Kenneth Oxford, of Tulsa. Burglary in the second degree.
Peter Thomas Reyes, of Pawhuska. Assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Thomas Edward Spears, of Dewar. Conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine.
Charles Studie, of Tulsa. Grand larceny.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR PROCEEDINGS
Brittany Nicole Brewer, of Tulsa. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended.
Broody James Allen Compton, of Collinsville. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Failure to pay all taxes due to state. Failure to obey a traffic control device. Defective vehicle.
Kametra Laroyce Daniels, of Tulsa. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Failure to yield for an emergency vehicle. Speeding – posted zone.
Katherine G. Guardad Dominguez, of Broken Arrow. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Juan Louis Guerra, of Tahlequah. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended.
Theresa Lynn Harvey, of Ponca City. Obstructing an officer.
Kevin R. Holt, of Tulsa. Malicious injury to property under $1,000.
Mandy Kay Huddleston, of Skiatook. Neglect or refusal to compel a child to attend school.
James Edward Lee, of Tulsa. Resisting an officer.
Matthew Darren Lee, of Fairfax. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Amanda Litten, of Skiatook. Neglect or refusal to compel a child to attend school.
Mindy Jo Anne Miller, of Barnsdall. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended.
Zachary Keith Pace, of Sapulpa. Malicious injury to property under $1,000.
Justin Lewis Roach, of Osage. Violation of the Clean Air Act. Dumping trash on public/private property.
Thomas Edward Spears, of Dewar. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended.
Zachary James Starks, of Skiatook. Larceny of merchandise from a retailer.
Jarrell Thomas, of Tulsa. Malicious injury to property under $1,000.
Laura Jane Ward, of Skiatook. Neglect or refusal to compel a child to attend school.
Mia Francis Woodson. Trespassing after being forbidden. Resisting an officer. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Qiana Marie Woodson, of Tulsa. Obstructing an officer. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Kristin Michelle Young, of Pawnee. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Driving left of center. Reckless driving.
PROTECTIVE ORDERS
Angela Brown vs. Matthew D. Fields
Germaine Buckmaster vs. Mark A. Buckmaster
Virginia S. Ellsberry vs. Ronnie J. Ellsberry
Heather Danielle Ward vs. Marshall Leon Robinson Jr.
CIVIL CASES OVER $10,000
Deutsche Bank National Trust vs. Janice Pauline Easley – Foreclosure
Charles Shero vs. Rowland Keith Knight – Damages
The Money Source Inc. vs. Melissa Daniel Cole – Foreclosure
CIVIL CASES UNDER $10,000
Absolute Resolutions Investments vs. Vance Reedy – Indebtedness
Cascade Capital LLC vs. Kyle Lee Wikel – Indebtedness
State of Oklahoma vs. Brandon Merriman – Tax warrant
SMALL CLAIMS CASES UNDER $6,000
Estate of Sharon Darnold vs. Kevin Mark Darnold – Forcible entry and detainer
Kelly’s Trucks and More vs. Ryan Ashlock – Forcible entry and detainer
West Side Mobile Home Park vs. Devin Franklin – Forcible entry and detainer
FAMILY AND DOMESTIC PROCEEDINGS
Germaine Buckmaster vs. Mark A. Buckmaster – Divorce
T.D. Buckner vs. J.L. Buckner – Divorce
MARRIAGE LICENSES
John Thomas Spurling and Stacie Linette Thornton