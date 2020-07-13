Information in this column was obtained from the Osage County Court Clerk’s database and other public documents for the period ending July 10, 2020. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence, or other liability is determined by a court of law. Some names may be similar or even identical to those of individuals not involved in these cases.
CRIMINAL FELONY PROCEEDINGS
Amanda Michelle Angel, of Collinsville. Enabling child neglect.
Christopher D. Branch. Aggravated assault and battery on a corrections employee.
Nathan W. Chartier. Conspiracy.
Jason C. Curlee. Murder in the first degree – deliberate intent. Gang related offense.
Drue Ashley Drymon, of Pawhuska. Enabling child abuse. Enabling child neglect.
Ronnie Dean Haskins II, of Tulsa. Murder in the first degree – deliberate intent. Gang related offense.
Steven S. Hatfield. Attempted assault and battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Beau J. Hooper. Conspiracy.
Jason L. Kennell. Conspiracy. Gang related offense.
Joseph D. Langford III. Conspiracy.
Travis Lyndon McBroom, of Sand Springs. Child neglect. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Trevor J. Mills. Assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Randy L. Moody. Conspiracy.
Christian Nathaniel Olson, of Ponca City. Endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude a police officer. Failure to pay taxes due to state. Failure to maintain insurance or security. Driving without a valid driver’s license.
Ricky Don Parks, of Oklahoma City. Burglary in the second degree. Burglary in the third degree. Malicious injury to property under $1,000. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Steven Milt Pattillo, of Skiatook. Felony value false pretenses/bogus check/con game.
Joseph A. Paxton. Conspiracy.
John Pierce, of Tulsa. Robbery first degree.
Smokey Don Pipes, of Pawhuska. Enabling child neglect.
David Earl Sanders, of Tulsa. Possession of a firearm after a felony conviction.
Aaron Michael Lyman Struble, of Ponca City. Larceny of a motor vehicle.
Heather L. Taylor. Conspiracy. Gang related offense.
Rickie O. Thonrburg. Conspiracy.
John Henry Williams Jr. Possession of a firearm after felony conviction.
Justin Alan Wire, of Tonkawa. Aggravated assault and battery. Assault and battery.
Earl E. Wolfenbarger. Conspiracy. Gang related offense.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR PROCEEDINGS
Brooklyn Paige Artis, of Sperry. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Violation of driver’s license restrictions. Transporting an open container of alcohol. Improper passing – no passing zone.
Cari Diane Bales, of Tulsa. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Speeding on a controlled access highway.
Johnny Lynn Blair, of Bartlesville. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Failure to maintain insurance or security. Failure to pay taxes due to state. Unsafe lane use.
Caitlynn Belle Brown, of Bixby. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Nelson Jay Carter Jr., of Pawhuska. Actual physical control of a vehicle while under the influence.
Sonney Dean Carter Jr., of Tulsa. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Operating an ATV on a highway. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Asa Toby Case, of Mannford. Assault and battery. Malicious injury to property under $1,000.
Jerry Dale Conley, of Prue. Malicious injury to property under $1,000. Reckless conduct with a firearm.
Bryce Jerry Denham, of Collinsville. Carrying a firearm while under the influence. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Excessive window tinting. Failure to wear a seat belt.
Jessica May Dohn, of Collinsville. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Terri Lynn East, of Skiatook. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Ubaldo Chacon Enriquez, of Tulsa. Driving while impaired. Speeding in excess of lawful maximum limit. Unsafe lane use.
Immanuel M. Ferguson, of Tulsa. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Driving without a valid driver’s license.
Matthew Shane Gillman, of Skiatook. Public intoxication. Obstructing an officer.
Jake Ryin Gordon, of Skiatook. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Ryan Richard Delano Gravil, of Skiatook. Obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses.
Keith Alan Greene, of Sand Springs. Breaking and entering a dwelling without permission. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Skyler Wayne Hagan, of Skiatook. Breaking and entering a dwelling without permission. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Allison Hamel, of Tulsa. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Andrew Dillon Hare, of Skiatook. Petit larceny.
Hayden Keith Henley, of Pawhuska. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Unsafe lane use.
Terry Glenn Huie, of Tulsa. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, aggravated. Speeding in excess of lawful maximum limit.
Torri Loren Langdon, of Tulsa. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Defective vehicle. Altering a license plate or decal.
Christopher Erik Lee, of Tulsa. Domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Jared M. Major, of Mountain Home, AR. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Jacob Daniel Maker, of Hominy. Obstructing an officer.
Adam O’Dell Mitts, of Pawhuska. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Transporting an open container of alcohol
Mark Anthony Moore, of Tulsa. Speeding in excess of lawful maximum limit. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended.
Mattilyn Potter, of Sperry. Breaking and entering a dwelling without permission. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Caleb Noel Rice, of Ralston. Domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Braden Shaver, of Terlton. Planning, conspiring or endeavoring to perform an act of violence. Harassing and threatening by electronic communication.
Amber Dawn Skinner, of Fairfax. Threatening to perform an act of violence.
Angel Aguilar Villa, of Pasadena, TX. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Amanda Mari Weatherford. Assault and battery. Malicious injury to property under $1,000.
Michael K. Yee, of Bayside, NY. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended.
PROTECTIVE ORDERS
Heather Blackburn vs. Kenneth J. Blackburn
Justin B. Stuart vs. Kellie Stuart
CIVIL CASES OVER $10,000
Truity Federal Credit Union vs. Quintin D. Gomez – Foreclosure
CIVIL CASES UNDER $10,000
Citibank vs. Pusler P. Fish – Indebtedness
OneMain Financial Group, LLC vs. Thomas Warren Hipp – Indebtedness
OneMain Financial Group, LLC vs. Ashley K. Hutchison – Indebtedness
Saint Francis Health System vs. Reuben Thomas – Indebtedness
SMALL CLAIMS CASES UNDER $6,000
Jeffory Haun vs. Stephen Paul Kussmaul – Money judgment
Michal Hickey vs. Angela Willibey – Forcible entry and detainer
Loyal Loans vs. Leroy Hancock – Money judgment
Loyal Loans vs. Kimberly Neal – Money judgment
Loyal Loans vs. Kala Ornder – Money judgment
Loyal Loans vs. Lonny Rogers – Money judgment
Loyal Loans vs. Justin Curtis Lee Wylie – Money judgment
Tower Loans vs. Amanda Ditto - Money judgment
Tower Loans vs. Adam Pearce - Money judgment
Tower Loans vs. Annie Pope - Money judgment
Tower Loans vs. Tyler Smith - Money judgment
Tower Loans vs. Latonya West - Money judgment
Samantha Woodson vs. The Springs Event Venue – Money judgment
FAMILY AND DOMESTIC PROCEEDINGS
Heather Blackburn vs. Kenneth Blackburn – Divorce
Lauren Stanton vs. Derek Howard Stanton – Divorce
Staci D. Townley vs. Daniel P. Townley – Divorce
MARRIAGE LICENSE
Jacob Don Barnes and Briana Corine Millard
Eric Anthony Knudsen and Katelin Marie Keisler
Mark Aaron Shipley and Rhonsa Lea Burgess
Matthew James Wiggins and Stephanie Dawn McCracken