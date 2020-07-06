Information in this column was obtained from the Osage County Court Clerk’s database and other public documents for the period ending July 3, 2020. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence, or other liability is determined by a court of law. Some names may be similar or even identical to those of individuals not involved in these cases.
CRIMINAL FELONY PROCEEDINGS
Rebekah Dawn Hurd, of Wakler, LA. Possession of a stolen vehicle. Unlawful possession of a counterfeit controlled drug with intent to distribute. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Roy Leon Johnson III, of Pawhuska. Burglary in the second degree. Grand larceny. Knowingly receiving stolen property.
Lucas Wade Scharnhorst, of Barnsdall. Child neglect. Obstructing an officer.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR PROCEEDINGS
Benjamin Walter Carter, of Tulsa. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Roy Leon Johnson III, of Pawhuska. Domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Patrick Steven Lyons, of Pawhuska. Breaking and entering a dwelling without permission.
Curtis Ray McElyea, of Skiatook. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended.
Peter Thomas Reyes, of Pawhuska. Trespassing after being forbidden.
PROTECTIVE ORDERS
Brenda Moore vs. Thomas R. Moore
CIVIL CASES OVER $10,000
Time Delaurie vs. John Michael Dildine – Personal injury
TTCU Federal Credit Union vs. Katie Havenar – Collection
CIVIL CASES UNDER $10,000
Midland Credit Management vs Joesiah S. Saunders – Indebtedness
Velocity Investments LLC vs. Darlene Moles – Indebtedness
SMALL CLAIMS CASES UNDER $6,000
Larry Christenson vs. Oklahoma Tax Commission – Title
Deborah Lyn Kirk vs. Bill Norman – Money judgment
Mark Lester vs. Janessa Drake – Forcible entry and detainer
FAMILY AND DOMESTIC PROCEEDINGS
Dana Jean Blanks vs. James Samuel Blanks – Divorce
James Mann vs. Lisa Jean Mann – Divorce
Catrina Veasy vs. Matthew Veasy – Divorce
MARRIAGE LICENSE
Keetha Sebastian Buffalohead and Darian Faye Lookout