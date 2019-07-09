Information in this column was obtained from the Osage County Court Clerk’s database and other public documents for the period ending July 5, 2019. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence, or other liability is determined by a court of law. Some names may be similar or even identical to those of individuals not involved in these cases.
CRIMINAL EFLONY PROCEEDINGS
Amanda Mauzette Blue, of Frontier Shores. Burglary in the second degree.
Charles Dean Dipman, of Pawhuska. Feloniously pointing a firearm.
Travis E. Duty, of Skiatook. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Domestic abuse – assault and battery. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Timothy Michael Wayne Gee, of Tulsa. Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Tyler Blake Grefe, of Crocker, MO. Unauthorized use of a vehicle. Obstructing an officer.
Samuel Aaron Mardis, of Springfield, IL. Unauthorized use of a vehicle. Obstructing an officer.
Stephanie J. Parsons, of Ponca City. Endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude a police officer. Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Possession of a stolen vehicle. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended.
Caler Ray Toothman, of Prue. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Defective vehicle.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR PROCEEDINGS
Christopher Michael Abbott Sr., of Ponca City. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Failure to maintain insurance or security. Failure to pay all taxes due to state.
Evan Lane Blankinship, of Pawhuska. Protective order violation.
Marcia Kay Brooks, of Pawhuska. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Brycen James Clairmont, of Hominy. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Melba Christine Clem, of Copan. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Speeding – posted zone.
Charles Dean Dipman, of Pawhuska. Protective order violation.
Bill Lee Edwards, of Skiatook. Driving while impaired. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Nickolas Eugene Fleener, of Hominy. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Tyler Blake Grefe, of Croker, MO. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Christopher W. Hahn, of Pawhuska. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Driving while privilege to drive is revoked. Defective vehicle.
Christopher Don Harl, of Tulsa. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Failure to use a child restraint system.
Darryl Lee Kirby, of Tulsa. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace. Improper stopping.
Lawrence Trent Lee, of Bartlesville. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Speeding – posted zone.
Dalton David Malloy, of Pawhuska. Driving with a license cancelled/suspended/revoked. Failure to use a child restraint system.
Danny R. Owens, of Pawhuska. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Improper stopping.
Brian Scott Pearson, of Tulsa. False declaration of ownership to a pawnbroker. Knowingly concealing stolen property.
Johanna Denise Ramirez, of Collinsville. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
CIVIL CASES OVER $10,000
Vanderbilt Mortgage & Finance vs. Johnathan Ford – Replevin
CIVIL CASES UNDER $10,000
CitiBank vs. Carla Barnes – Breach agreement/contact
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Michael David Graham – Indebtedness
Midland Funding LLC vs. Kimberley Ratliff – Indebtedness
Midland Funding LLC vs. Christopher Redeagle – Indebtedness
Sandia Resolution Company LLC vs. Kelly Johnson Williams – Indebtedness
Synchrony Bank vs. Cathy Wallis – Indebtedness
TF Bank USA vs. Kelly Scott – Indebtedness
The State of Oklahoma vs. $2,348.oo US currency – Forfeiture
The State of Oklahoma vs. 2006 Chevrolet 2KH pickup – Forfeiture
SMALL CLAIMS CASES UNDER $6,000
Jim Beckett vs. Bobby Scroggins – Forcible entry and detainer
Loyal Loans vs. Troy L. Buttrey – Money Judgment
Loyal Loans vs. Owen Collins - Money Judgment
Loyal Loans vs. Ronnie Ellis - Money Judgment
Loyal Loans vs. Jana Hardiman - Money Judgment
Loyal Loans vs, Rochelle Officer - Money Judgment
Loyal Loans vs. Jessica Wasson - Money Judgment
Brian M. Parks vs. All Occupants – Forcible entry and detainer
Ken B. Privett vs. Jo Ann Merceal – Forcible entry and detainer
Tower Loans vs. Sheannah Louise Luey - Money Judgment
Tower Loans vs. Jeffery Ogram - Money Judgment
Tower Loans vs. Stacy D. Sutherland - Money Judgment
Tower Loans vs. Nicholas Warren - Money Judgment
FAMILY AND DOMESTIC PROCEEDINGS
Sherry Calabrese vs. Louis Calabrese Jr. – Divorce
Amanda Merritt vs. Douglas Merrit – Divorce
MARRIAGE LICENSE
Jerry Wayne Hedgecloth and Tammy Lynn Keene