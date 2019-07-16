Information in this column was obtained from the Osage County Court Clerk’s database and other public documents for the period ending July 12, 2019. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence, or other liability is determined by a court of law. Some names may be similar or even identical to those of individuals not involved in these cases.
CRIMINAL FELONY PROCEEDINGS
Bret Amon Brewer. Falsely personating another to create liability. Failure to maintain insurance or security. Failure to pay taxes due to state.
Thomas Daughtry, of Sperry. Child sexual abuse. Violation of OK statute via computer.
Berry Dean Gillett, of Avant. Assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Driving without a license. Failure to obey traffic control device. Failure to yield for emergency vehicle. Failure to signal on turning.
Larry Rollins Hughes, of Sperry. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
Justin Edward Redleaf, of Hominy. Possession of a stolen vehicle. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Operating a vehicle with expired/improper tag/decal.
Justin L. Shell. Child neglect. Driving while impaired. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Failure to pay taxes due to state. Failure to dim headlights. Failure to use child restraint system.
Heather Dawn Swindell, of Pawhuska. Child abuse. Child neglect.
Terrance Layne Thompson, of Skiatook. Unlawful possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute. Grand larceny. Pattern of criminal offenses. Knowingly concealing stolen property. False declaration of ownership to a pawnbroker. Knowingly concealing stolen property. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kirby Glenn Yates, of Fairfax. Arson first degree.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR PROCEEDINGS
James Hershel Adamson, of Bartlesville. Protective order violation. Failure to stop/yield at the proper place.
Billy Charles Bedsworth, of Skiatook. Forgery in the second degree.
Vernon James Cockrum. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Transporting an open container of alcohol. Throwing litter from a vehicle.
Dalton Lee Halligan, of Barnsdall. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Larry Rollins Hughes, of Sperry. Protective order violation.
Cecil C. Milam, of Skiatook. Protective order violation.
Larry Gene Ray, of Tulsa. Actual physical control of a vehicle while under the influence.
Cade Rector, of Pawhuska. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Jeffrey Wade Redburn, of Sand Springs. Petit larceny.
John Tiger Ridgway, of Tulsa. Carrying a weapon. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Speeding in excess of lawful limit.
Christopher Jess Robedeaux, of Skiatook. Obstructing an officer.
Jeremy Dylan Rowe, of Fairfax. Use of a computer to annoy/abuse/threaten or harass another. Threatening to perform an act of violence.
Tracy Christina Sade, of Skiatook. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Domestic abuse – assault and battery. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Failure to maintain insurance or security. Transporting an open container of beer. Failure to signal on turning.
Billy Wane Sherl, of Branson, MO. Driving while license is suspended. Transporting an open container of beer. Possession of marijuana.
Lee Charles Smith, of Pawhuska. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended.
Aaron Michael Lyman Struble, of Ponca City. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Jonas Albert Summers. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Driving without a valid driver’s license. Defective vehicle.
Kenny Wayne Vernon. Domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Thomas Gene Wright Jr., of Tulsa. Driving while driver’s license is suspended. Failure to maintain insurance or security.
PROTECTIVE ORDERS
Andrea Barbara Johnson vs. Brian Christopher Johnson
Beth Irene Justice vs. Leo Dale Johnson
Darrell R. Trahan vs. James Michael David Bailey
Lisa Urban vs. James Michael David Bailey
Kathryn I. Vazquez vs. James Michael David Bailey
CIVIL CASES OVER $10,000
1ST Bank in Hominy vs. Waylon T. Lowery – Promissory note
Ally Financial Inc. vs. Elizabeth Sherwood – Replevin
Robert Glenn vs. American Heritage Bank – Breach of contract
CIVIL CASES UNDER $10,000
Barclays Bank Delaware vs. Gary Sallee – Indebtedness
Discover Bank vs. Tracy J. Long – Indebtedness
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Burnice Gant – Indebtedness
Midland Funding LLC vs. Lawrence Magee – Indebtedness
Midland Funding LLC vs. Ryan Schaefer – Indebtedness
OneMain Financial Services Inc. vs. Jami Hudson – Indebtedness
Saint Francis Health System vs. Melissa Kaye McFee – Indebtedness
Saint Francis Health System vs. Randal Jason Tatum – Indebtedness
SMALL CLAIMS CASES UNDER $6,000
Dr. Michael Ben DDS vs. Austin Hutchinson – Forcible entry and detainer
Dr. Michael Ben DDS vs. Dakota Lemon - Forcible entry and detainer
Cedars Apartments vs. Melissa A. Deerinwater - Forcible entry and detainer
Cedars Apartments vs. Dilan J. Webb - Forcible entry and detainer
Bryan Goad vs. OTC – Title
Robert W. Griggs vs. Larry D. Guffey – Money judgment
Housing Authority of Osage County vs. Lillian Valentine - Forcible entry and detainer
Joe Infield vs. George Stansbury - Forcible entry and detainer
Chris McEntire vs. Sonjia McEntire - Forcible entry and detainer
Teshanna D. White vs. Latrisha P. Brown - Forcible entry and detainer
FAMILY AND DOMESTIC PROCEEDINGS
Doarny G. Barghash vs. Hawar A. Barghash – Divorce
Caitlin Marie Crase vs. Adam Justin Crase – Divorce
Chanel Faucett vs. Gavin Sky Faucett – Divorce
Amity Hollenbaugh vs. Timothy R. Hollenbaugh – Dissolution
Rebecca Jo Jenkins vs. Justin Ron Jenkins Jr. – Divorce
Wendy Renea Kaminskas vs. Jason Scott Kaminskas – Divorce
David Duane Kellogg II vs. Melinda Michelle Kellogg – Dissolution
Cassidy Raye Lynn vs. Dalton James Lynn – Divorce
Laura Siggins vs. James M. Siggins – Divorce
Frances Leann Surber vs. James Vernon Parks Jr. – Divorce
MARRIAGE LICENSE
Barry Leroy Duke and Lisa Elaine Webb