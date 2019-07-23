gavel

 Lindsey Renuard News Editor

Information in this column was obtained from the Osage County Court Clerk’s database and other public documents for the period ending July 19, 2019. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence, or other liability is determined by a court of law. Some names may be similar or even identical to those of individuals not involved in these cases.

CRIMINAL FELONY PROCEEDINGS

Robert Lee Abraham Jr., of Tulsa. Burglary in the third degree. Obstructing an officer.

Samah M. Ali, of Broken Arrow. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Failure to maintain insurance or security. Improper turn about. Unsafe lane use. Failure to wear a seat belt. Operating a vehicle with defective equipment or unsafe conditions.

James Michael David Bailey, of Vinita. Assault with a dangerous weapon.

Mike Courtez. Shooting with intent to kill.

Joeiune Deonte Nelson, of Hominy. Bringing contraband into a jail.

Shawn Michael Bradle Phillips, of Skiatook. Child sexual abuse. Indecent exposure. Sodomy – victim under 16 years.

Zachary Tanksley. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Driving without a license. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Speeding in excess of lawful maximum limit.

CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR PROCEEDINGS

James Hershel Adamson, of Bartlesville. Actual physical control of a vehicle while under the influence. Obstructing an officer.

Jerrod Michael Baptiste, of Pawhuska. Threatening to perform an act of violence. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.

Donnie Roy Bennett Jr., of Fairfax. Obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses.

Rachel Lynn Brewer, of Bartlesville. Assault and battery.

Michael Wayne Byrd, of Ponca City. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.

Amber Marie Carlson, of Sapulpa. Obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses.

Tracy William Cloud, of Ponca City. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Failure to maintain insurance or security.

Jared Kyle Dysart, of Ponca City. Driving while privilege to drive is revoked.

Christopher Gray, of Burbank. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Benjamin D.C. Keener, of Pawhuska. Petit larceny. Obstructing an officer. Public intoxication.

Johnny Lavon Lott, of Pawhuska. Obstructing an officer.

Justin Allen Lytle, of Fairfax. Malicious injury to property over $1,000.

John Raymond McGlasson, of Skiatook. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.

Heather Lee Muniz, of Sand Springs. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Driver’s license to be carried. Driving left of center. Speeding – posted zone.

Kristopher Jerrod Thompson, of Tulsa. Driving without a license. Failure to wear a seat belt.

Alisha Nichole Webb, of Porter. Public intoxication.

Candace Alyne Wilson, of Skiatook. Obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses.

CIVIL CASES OVER $10,000

1st Bank of Hominy vs. Christopher L. Finch – Foreclosure

21st Mortgage Corporation vs. Jeremy L. Carter – Foreclosure

American Express National Bank vs. Christopher Fanning – Breach agreement/contract

Credit Acceptance Corporation vs. Chance Owan Fraher – Breach of agreement

Discover Bank vs. Barry Thomas Goldenfaden – Breach agreement/contract

Gateway Mortgage Group LLC vs. Todd Conley – Foreclosure

U.S. Bank National Association vs. Estate of James F. Kerr – Replevin

CIVIL CASES UNDER $10,000

Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. John R. Blackwell – Indebtedness

Discover Bank vs. Jamie Gibson – Indebtedness

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. April Brown – Indebtedness

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Jacque Shepherd – Indebtedness

Second Round Sub LLC vs. Lenora Parks - Indebtedness

SMALL CLAIMS CASES UNDER $6,000

Cherokee Heritage Apartments vs. Rochelle Denise Miller – Forcible entry and detainer

Nathan D. Hauth vs. Tate Hearn – Forcible entry and detainer

FAMILY AND DOMESTIC PROCEEDINGS

Kimberly Elaine Collins vs. Dennis Lee Collins – Divorce

Robert Wallace Park vs. Tonya Christmas Park – Divorce

