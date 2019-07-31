Information in this column was obtained from the Osage County Court Clerk’s database and other public documents for the period ending July 26, 2019. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence, or other liability is determined by a court of law. Some names may be similar or even identical to those of individuals not involved in these cases.
CRIMINAL FELONY PROCEEDINGS
Michael Anson, of Fairfax. Sex offender living within 2000 feet of a school.
Alexander Joshua Milner, of Sand Springs. Endangering others while attempting to elude a police officer. Possession of firearms after conviction or during probation. Knowingly concealing stolen property. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Resisting an officer. Obstructing an officer. Failure to maintain insurance or security. Failure to obey a traffic control device.
Austin M. Riley. Unauthorized use of a vehicle. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Speeding – posted zone.
Larry Ronald Rogers Jr., of Sapulpa. Escape from custody of the department of corrections.
Brandon Joseph Strong, of Tulsa. Assault and battery on a police officer.
CRIMINAL MISDEAMEANOR PROCEEDINGS
Hollis Michael Anson, of Hominy. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Jesse Lee Batchelder, of Dewey. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Driving left of center. Defective vehicle.
Corey Allen Bush, of Copan. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Leaving the scene of an accident with a damaged fixture.
Kristi Marie Carnagey-Woodson, of Skiatook. Neglect or refusal to compel a child to attend school.
Kirk Marshall Foreman, of Copan. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol aggravated. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Transporting an open container of an alcoholic beverage. Speeding in excess of lawful maximum limit.
Elizabeth Paige Hadlock, of Fairfax. Knowingly concealing stolen property. Petit larceny.
April Dawn Harman, of Shidler. Driving without a license. Failure to maintain insurance or security. Operating a vehicle with expired/improper tag/decal.
John Eugene Harper, of Oklahoma City. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Amber Maria Edris Hart, of Collinsville. Obstructing an officer. Petit larceny.
Jacqueline Louise Ibarra, of Skiatook. Neglect or refusal to compel a child to attend school.
Jason Forest Kenyon, of Sallisaw. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Jamie Lee Lytle, of Fairfax. Petit larceny. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Austin Ray McCarty, of Tulsa. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Driving left of center.
Shadonna Breeze Mitchell, of Skiatook. Neglect or refusal to compel a child to attend school.
Jaumon Mondell Okyere Jr., of Bartlesville. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jamar Leneer Stewart, of Tulsa. Domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Leah Warrior, of Ponca City. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
James Andrew Woods, of Bartlesville. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Carrying a firearm while under the influence. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Transporting an opened container of beer. Failure to wear a seat belt.
PROTECTIVE ORDERS
Cathy Bickford vs. Nikki Quinton
Lisa A. Broaddrick vs. Matthew Dale Fletcher
Krystal D. Canter vs. Nikki Quinton
Heather K. Coverdell vs. William Paul Walker
Melissa A. Fleener vs. Keith Hopper
Chrystal Nichole Gregory vs. David Gene Gregory
Cheryl Jackson vs. Charles D. Dipman
Pansy Regina Justice vs. Charles Justin Enox
Sheila M. Sepulveda vs. Umali A. Ricky
Susan J. Wheeler vs. Lisa M. Wheeler
CIVIL CASES OVER $10,000
American Advisors Group vs. Robert A. Hawkinson – Foreclosure
Discover Bank vs. Tonya Jones – Indebtedness
Osage Nation vs. Purdue Pharma L.P.– Public nuisance
CIVIL CASES UNDER $10,000
Bank of American vs. Cynthia Kappel – Breach agreement/contract
Discover Bank vs. Gerry Blackwell – Indebtedness
Discover Bank vs. Lucille W. Brown – Indebtedness
Discover Bank vs. Brian B. McKinney – Indebtedness
Kay County Oklahoma Hospital vs. Casey Moreau – Suit on account
Kay County Oklahoma Hospital vs. Chance Nichols – Suit on account
Onemain Financial Services Inc. vs. Chasity K. Snyder – Indebtedness
Portfolio Recovery Associates vs. Nathan Gould – Indebtedness
Portfolio Recovery Associates vs. Mark Graves – Indebtedness
Portfolio Recovery Associates vs. Nicole Lawson – Indebtedness
Synchrony Bank vs. Anica Walden – Indebtedness
Synchrony Bank vs. Tommy Woodrome - Portfolio Recovery Associates vs.
SMALL CLAIMS CASES UNDER $6,000
Rhonda Cooper vs. Trevor Winkler – Forcible entry and detainer
Elena Marie Gore vs. Gavin Higgins – Replevin of personal property
Housing Authority of Osage County vs. Annie Pope – Forcible entry and detainer
Teshanna White vs. Latrisha P. Brown – Money judgment
FAMILY AND DOMESTIC PROCEEDINGS
Jody R. Amend vs. Lori D. Amend
Caley Blevins vs. Jacob Payne
Stephen C. Easley vs. Shelia Ann Easley – Divorce
Ashley Denise Haviland vs. Brian Wayne Haviland – Divorce
Taylor Renee Kennedy vs. Robert Allen Kennedy – Dissolution
Darby Mathis vs. Jordan Mathis – Divorce
MARRIAGE LICENSE
Emmanuel Wallace Turinetti and Cynthia Ann Clark