 Lindsey Renuard News Editor

Information in this column was obtained from the Osage County Court Clerk’s database and other public documents for the period ending July 26, 2019. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence, or other liability is determined by a court of law. Some names may be similar or even identical to those of individuals not involved in these cases.

CRIMINAL FELONY PROCEEDINGS

Michael Anson, of Fairfax. Sex offender living within 2000 feet of a school.

Alexander Joshua Milner, of Sand Springs. Endangering others while attempting to elude a police officer. Possession of firearms after conviction or during probation. Knowingly concealing stolen property. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Resisting an officer. Obstructing an officer. Failure to maintain insurance or security. Failure to obey a traffic control device.

Austin M. Riley. Unauthorized use of a vehicle. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Speeding – posted zone.

Larry Ronald Rogers Jr., of Sapulpa. Escape from custody of the department of corrections.

Brandon Joseph Strong, of Tulsa. Assault and battery on a police officer.

CRIMINAL MISDEAMEANOR PROCEEDINGS

Hollis Michael Anson, of Hominy. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.

Jesse Lee Batchelder, of Dewey. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Driving left of center. Defective vehicle.

Corey Allen Bush, of Copan. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Leaving the scene of an accident with a damaged fixture.

Kristi Marie Carnagey-Woodson, of Skiatook. Neglect or refusal to compel a child to attend school.

Kirk Marshall Foreman, of Copan. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol aggravated. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Transporting an open container of an alcoholic beverage. Speeding in excess of lawful maximum limit.

Elizabeth Paige Hadlock, of Fairfax. Knowingly concealing stolen property. Petit larceny.

April Dawn Harman, of Shidler. Driving without a license. Failure to maintain insurance or security. Operating a vehicle with expired/improper tag/decal.

John Eugene Harper, of Oklahoma City. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.

Amber Maria Edris Hart, of Collinsville. Obstructing an officer. Petit larceny.

Jacqueline Louise Ibarra, of Skiatook. Neglect or refusal to compel a child to attend school.

Jason Forest Kenyon, of Sallisaw. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

Jamie Lee Lytle, of Fairfax. Petit larceny. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.

Austin Ray McCarty, of Tulsa. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Driving left of center.

Shadonna Breeze Mitchell, of Skiatook. Neglect or refusal to compel a child to attend school.

Jaumon Mondell Okyere Jr., of Bartlesville. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jamar Leneer Stewart, of Tulsa. Domestic abuse – assault and battery.

Leah Warrior, of Ponca City. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.

James Andrew Woods, of Bartlesville. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Carrying a firearm while under the influence. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Transporting an opened container of beer. Failure to wear a seat belt.

PROTECTIVE ORDERS

Cathy Bickford vs. Nikki Quinton

Lisa A. Broaddrick vs. Matthew Dale Fletcher

Krystal D. Canter vs. Nikki Quinton

Heather K. Coverdell vs. William Paul Walker

Melissa A. Fleener vs. Keith Hopper

Chrystal Nichole Gregory vs. David Gene Gregory

Cheryl Jackson vs. Charles D. Dipman

Pansy Regina Justice vs. Charles Justin Enox

Sheila M. Sepulveda vs. Umali A. Ricky

Susan J. Wheeler vs. Lisa M. Wheeler

CIVIL CASES OVER $10,000

American Advisors Group vs. Robert A. Hawkinson – Foreclosure

Discover Bank vs. Tonya Jones – Indebtedness

Osage Nation vs. Purdue Pharma L.P.– Public nuisance

CIVIL CASES UNDER $10,000

Bank of American vs. Cynthia Kappel – Breach agreement/contract

Discover Bank vs. Gerry Blackwell – Indebtedness

Discover Bank vs. Lucille W. Brown – Indebtedness

Discover Bank vs. Brian B. McKinney – Indebtedness

Kay County Oklahoma Hospital vs. Casey Moreau – Suit on account

Kay County Oklahoma Hospital vs. Chance Nichols – Suit on account

Onemain Financial Services Inc. vs. Chasity K. Snyder – Indebtedness

Portfolio Recovery Associates vs. Nathan Gould – Indebtedness

Portfolio Recovery Associates vs. Mark Graves – Indebtedness

Portfolio Recovery Associates vs. Nicole Lawson – Indebtedness

Synchrony Bank vs. Anica Walden – Indebtedness

Synchrony Bank vs. Tommy Woodrome - Portfolio Recovery Associates vs.

SMALL CLAIMS CASES UNDER $6,000

Rhonda Cooper vs. Trevor Winkler – Forcible entry and detainer

Elena Marie Gore vs. Gavin Higgins – Replevin of personal property

Housing Authority of Osage County vs. Annie Pope – Forcible entry and detainer

Teshanna White vs. Latrisha P. Brown – Money judgment

FAMILY AND DOMESTIC PROCEEDINGS

Jody R. Amend vs. Lori D. Amend

Caley Blevins vs. Jacob Payne

Stephen C. Easley vs. Shelia Ann Easley – Divorce

Ashley Denise Haviland vs. Brian Wayne Haviland – Divorce

Taylor Renee Kennedy vs. Robert Allen Kennedy – Dissolution

Darby Mathis vs. Jordan Mathis – Divorce

MARRIAGE LICENSE

Emmanuel Wallace Turinetti and Cynthia Ann Clark

