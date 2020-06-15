Information in this column was obtained from the Osage County Court Clerk’s database and other public documents for the period ending June 12, 2020. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence, or other liability is determined by a court of law. Some names may be similar or even identical to those of individuals not involved in these cases.
CRIMINAL FELONY PROCEEDINGS
Deangelo Jamal Clark, of Tulsa. Trafficking in illegal drugs. Unlawful possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute.
Christopher David Confer, of Southaven, MS. Aggravated trafficking in illegal drugs. Endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude a police officer. Transporting an open contain of an intoxicating beverage.
Aaron Carter Hinojosa, of Sapulpa. Unlawful possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute. Possession of forged notes or instruments. Actual physical control of a vehicle under the influence. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR PROCEEDINGS
Benjamin Alan Brixie, of Pawhuska. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Robert Louis Rulo, of Bartlesville. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Failure to maintain insurance or security. Failure to keep right.
PROTECTIVE ORDERS
Beverly J. Boren vs. Michael W. Stokes
Kathrine G. Capers vs. Devin Doty
Katherine G. Capers vs. Tara S. Telford
Brian Pollard vs. Memphis K. Case
CIVIL CASES OVER $10,000
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Shane Reamy – Indebtedness
Vickie Thurman vs. Charles Tyler Merriman – Negligence
CIVIL CASES UNDER $10,000
First Financial Investments vs. Becky J. Fink – Indebtedness
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Garrett S. Arnold – Indebtedness
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Rose Johnson – Indebtedness
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Gregory Lee Meadows – Indebtedness
Mills Truck & Tractor Service Inc. vs. Joshua Sorenson – Breach of contract
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Teresa Bruton – Indebtedness
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Derrick Chatman – Indebtedness
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Kathryn Ann Gilliland – Indebtedness
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Lindsay Skelton – Indebtedness
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Justin Templeton – Indebtedness
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Lori Weeden – Indebtedness
Tulsa Adjustment Bureau Inc. vs. Richard Kirkham – Indebtedness
SMALL CLAIMS CASES UNDER $6,000
Deeda Lewis vs. Chad Dewayne Crowder – Forcible entry and detainer
FAMILY AND DOMESTIC PROCEEDINGS
Delana Brooks vs. Charles Nelson Brooks Jr. – Divorce
Marsha Leigh Garrison vs. Jonathan Lewis Garrison – Divorce
Adam Kinder vs Melissa Bridges – Divorce
MARRIAGE LICENSE
Michael Lynn Hoefler and Kim Kaye Schupbach
Anthony Joseph Windsheimer and LLuvia Azucena Robles
Franklin Eugene Wootan II and Halie Rebecca Moore