Information in this column was obtained from the Osage County Court Clerk’s database and other public documents for the period ending June 12, 2020. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence, or other liability is determined by a court of law. Some names may be similar or even identical to those of individuals not involved in these cases.

CRIMINAL FELONY PROCEEDINGS

Deangelo Jamal Clark, of Tulsa. Trafficking in illegal drugs. Unlawful possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute.

Christopher David Confer, of Southaven, MS. Aggravated trafficking in illegal drugs. Endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude a police officer. Transporting an open contain of an intoxicating beverage.

Aaron Carter Hinojosa, of Sapulpa. Unlawful possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute. Possession of forged notes or instruments. Actual physical control of a vehicle under the influence. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR PROCEEDINGS

Benjamin Alan Brixie, of Pawhuska. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Robert Louis Rulo, of Bartlesville. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Failure to maintain insurance or security. Failure to keep right.

PROTECTIVE ORDERS

Beverly J. Boren vs. Michael W. Stokes

Kathrine G. Capers vs. Devin Doty

Katherine G. Capers vs. Tara S. Telford

Brian Pollard vs. Memphis K. Case

CIVIL CASES OVER $10,000

LVNV Funding LLC vs. Shane Reamy – Indebtedness

Vickie Thurman vs. Charles Tyler Merriman – Negligence

CIVIL CASES UNDER $10,000

First Financial Investments vs. Becky J. Fink – Indebtedness

LVNV Funding LLC vs. Garrett S. Arnold – Indebtedness

LVNV Funding LLC vs. Rose Johnson – Indebtedness

LVNV Funding LLC vs. Gregory Lee Meadows – Indebtedness

Mills Truck & Tractor Service Inc. vs. Joshua Sorenson – Breach of contract

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Teresa Bruton – Indebtedness

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Derrick Chatman – Indebtedness

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Kathryn Ann Gilliland – Indebtedness

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Lindsay Skelton – Indebtedness

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Justin Templeton – Indebtedness

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Lori Weeden – Indebtedness

Tulsa Adjustment Bureau Inc. vs. Richard Kirkham – Indebtedness

SMALL CLAIMS CASES UNDER $6,000

Deeda Lewis vs. Chad Dewayne Crowder – Forcible entry and detainer

FAMILY AND DOMESTIC PROCEEDINGS

Delana Brooks vs. Charles Nelson Brooks Jr. – Divorce

Marsha Leigh Garrison vs. Jonathan Lewis Garrison – Divorce

Adam Kinder vs Melissa Bridges – Divorce

MARRIAGE LICENSE

Michael Lynn Hoefler and Kim Kaye Schupbach

Anthony Joseph Windsheimer and LLuvia Azucena Robles

Franklin Eugene Wootan II and Halie Rebecca Moore

