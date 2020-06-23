Information in this column was obtained from the Osage County Court Clerk’s database and other public documents for the period ending June 19, 2020. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence, or other liability is determined by a court of law. Some names may be similar or even identical to those of individuals not involved in these cases.
CRIMINAL FELONY PROCEEDINGS
Mickell Dewayne Adams, of Tulsa. Possession of a stolen vehicle. Assault and battery. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Amanda Nicole Auten, of Skiatook. Forgery in the second degree.
Hunter Jay Edward Burnett, of Osage. Larceny of a motor vehicle.
Tyler Duane Chapman, of Skiatook. Larceny of an automobile.
Bruce Edward Clardy, of Chelsea. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
Christopher Dale Greene, of Skiatook. Forgery in the second degree.
Trevor Mark Hill, of Ponca City. Endangering others while attempting to elude a police officer. Speeding – posted zone.
Michael Ray Porter, of Ponca City. Attempted robbery with a weapon. Conspiracy.
Zachary James Stribling, of Skiatook. Protective order violation.
Derick Devon Walker, of Hominy. Bringing contraband into a penal institution.
Cortnei Quincyion Wells, of Tulsa. Robbery with a weapon. Assault with intent to commit a felony.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR PROCEEINGS
William Craig Asbury, of Claremore. Threatening to perform an act of violence. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Kavaughn Laquon Blalock. Domestic abuse – assault and battery. Malicious injury to property under $1,000. Resisting an officer. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Hunter Jay Edward Burnett, of Osage. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Brenton Michael Clark, of Pawhuska. Domestic abuse – assault and battery. Direct or indirect contempt of court.
James Edward Lee III, of Avant. Malicious injury to property under $1,000. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Taylor Cole Martin, of Tulsa. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Transporting an open container of alcohol. Unsafe lane use. Defective vehicle. Speeding – posted zone. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
PROTECTIVE ORDERS
Victoria F. Johnson vs. Deleesha S. Earl
CIVIL CASES OVER $10,000
Glen Harkey vs. Roy Hemphill – Breach of contract
Brian Kuerbitz vs. Darion Drashawn Kraft – Negligence
Linda Wyrick vs. David Degraffenreed – Breach of contract
CIVIL CASES UNDER $10,000
Greg Ganzkow vs. Bobby Leonard Ryan III – Breach of contract
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Adam Long – Indebtedness
The State of Oklahoma vs. $204 – Forfeit property
Eddie Virden vs. Various items of person property – Application to sell unclaimed property
SMALL CLAIMS CASES UNDER $6,000
Ashley Camp vs. OTC – Title
Document Imaging Solutions LLC vs. Osage County Interlocal Group – Breach of contract
Rhonda Kohnle vs. Robert Swain – Forcible entry and detainer
Loyal Loans vs. Shawn Michael Marti – Money judgment
Tower Loans vs. Crystal Gayle Auten – Money judgment
Tower Loans vs. Jenny Horton – Money judgment
Tower Loans vs. Brandi Linde – Money judgment
Tower Loans vs. Dottie Weeks – Money judgment
World Finance vs. Cotton Tattershall – Money judgment
FAMILY AND DOMESTIC PROCEEDINGS
Bruce Everett Cotton Jr. vs. Beandy Dee Cotton – Divorce
Laura Kay Blackwell Harrison vs. John Edward Harrison – Divorce
Roscoe Bryan Mays St. vs. Patricia Ann Mays – Divorce
Tiffany Deanne Riggins vs. Larry Perry – Dissolution
Justin Sellers vs. Angela Sellers
MARRIAGE LICENSE
Christopher Micheal Hendrix and Ashley Renee Horton
Taylor Ray Jones and Makinzi Gail Bailey
Bobby Joe Sappington and Darla Jean Willhite