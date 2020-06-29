Information in this column was obtained from the Osage County Court Clerk’s database and other public documents for the period ending June 26, 2020. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence, or other liability is determined by a court of law. Some names may be similar or even identical to those of individuals not involved in these cases.
CRIMINAL FELONY PROCEEDINGS
Evan Lane Blankinship, of Pawhuska. Domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Bonnie Brook Catlett, of Skiatook. Unlawful possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute. Possession of a stolen vehicle. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Cassanova Cartier Tyran Hall, of Pawhuska. Sex offender living within 2000 feet of a school.
Anastasia Jewel Hildbrand, of Tulsa. Unlawful possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute. Possession of a stolen vehicle.
Joshua Sean Leathers, of Tulsa. Unlawful possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute. Possession of a stolen vehicle. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Driving without a license.
Phillip Andrew Madaffari, of Sperry. Unlawful possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute. Possession of a stolen vehicle. Destroying evidence.
Mitchell Ray Matthews, of Skiatook. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Driving without a license. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Operating a motorcycle without a license and endorsement.
Peter Thomas Reyes, of Pawhuska. Larceny of a motor vehicle.
Zachary James Stribling, of Skiatook. Burglary in the first degree.
Tonya Lynn Tyner, of Skiatook. Child endangerment while driving under the influence. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Failure to obey a traffic control device. Failure to maintain insurance or security. Driving without a valid driver’s license.
Nora Witzkoske, of Hominy. Rape – second degree. Bringing contraband.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR PROCEEDINGS
Evan Lane Blankinship, of Pawhuska. Trespassing after being forbidden.
Dillon Chance Chambers. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Rachel Dawn Graham, of Guthrie. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Obstructing an officer. Public intoxication.
Jennifer Lynn Hisaw, of Skiatook. Domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Ariealla Elaine Lewis, of Pawhuska. Malicious injury to property under $1,000.
Peter Thomas Reyes, of Pawhuska. Malicious injury to property under $1,000.
Tonya Lynn Tyner, of Skiatook. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
PROTECTIVE ORDERS
Chad Blankinship vs Evan Blankinship
Wendy Rush vs. Peter Reyes
CIVIL CASES OVER $10,000
Blue Sky Bank vs. Brothers Hominy Diner – Foreclosure
CIVIL CASES UNDER $10,000
Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Phillip Snyder – Indebtedness
Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Ricco Wright – Indebtedness
Kay County Oklahoma Hospital LLC vs. Shannon Marie Alexander – Suit on account
Kay County Oklahoma Hosputal LLC vs. Leonard Bertram Mimms Jr. – Suit on account.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Sandra Roland – Indebtedness
SMALL CLAIMS CASES UNDER $6,000
Benson Lumber Company vs. Isaac Bartol – Money judgment
Benson Lumber Company vs. Troy Bigeagle – Money judgment
Frederick Boren vs. Michael Wayne Stokes – Forcible entry and detainer
David Daubney vs. Heather Terrell – Forcible entry and detainer
Housing Authority of Osage County vs. Rachel Brown – Forcible entry and detainer
Housing Authority of Osage County vs. Abbie Reese – Forcible entry and detainer
Housing Authority of Osage County vs. Kimberly Windom – Forcible entry and detainer
Ed Quinton Jr. vs. Scott Kohout – Forcible entry and detainer
FAMILY AND DOMESTIC PROCEEDINGS
Jeffrey Dale Edwards vs. Lynda Kaye Edwards – Divorce
Dorothy Marie Jackson vs. John Daniel Jackson – Divorce
Donna Sue McCarty vs. Larry Guinn McCarty – Divorce
Amy Rosa vs. Brandan Rosa – Divorce
Michael C. Stayton vs. Valerie L. Stayton – Divorce
MARRIAGE LICENSES
James Andrew Ballinger and Tiffania Paige Swan
Glen George Jech III and Lauren Kay Clifton