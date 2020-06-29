gavel

Information in this column was obtained from the Osage County Court Clerk’s database and other public documents for the period ending June 26, 2020. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence, or other liability is determined by a court of law. Some names may be similar or even identical to those of individuals not involved in these cases.

CRIMINAL FELONY PROCEEDINGS

Evan Lane Blankinship, of Pawhuska. Domestic abuse – assault and battery.

Bonnie Brook Catlett, of Skiatook. Unlawful possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute. Possession of a stolen vehicle. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Cassanova Cartier Tyran Hall, of Pawhuska. Sex offender living within 2000 feet of a school.

Anastasia Jewel Hildbrand, of Tulsa. Unlawful possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute. Possession of a stolen vehicle.

Joshua Sean Leathers, of Tulsa. Unlawful possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute. Possession of a stolen vehicle. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Driving without a license.

Phillip Andrew Madaffari, of Sperry. Unlawful possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute. Possession of a stolen vehicle. Destroying evidence.

Mitchell Ray Matthews, of Skiatook. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Driving without a license. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Operating a motorcycle without a license and endorsement.

Peter Thomas Reyes, of Pawhuska. Larceny of a motor vehicle.

Zachary James Stribling, of Skiatook. Burglary in the first degree.

Tonya Lynn Tyner, of Skiatook. Child endangerment while driving under the influence. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Failure to obey a traffic control device. Failure to maintain insurance or security. Driving without a valid driver’s license.

Nora Witzkoske, of Hominy. Rape – second degree. Bringing contraband.

CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR PROCEEDINGS

Evan Lane Blankinship, of Pawhuska. Trespassing after being forbidden.

Dillon Chance Chambers. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Rachel Dawn Graham, of Guthrie. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Obstructing an officer. Public intoxication.

Jennifer Lynn Hisaw, of Skiatook. Domestic abuse – assault and battery.

Ariealla Elaine Lewis, of Pawhuska. Malicious injury to property under $1,000.

Peter Thomas Reyes, of Pawhuska. Malicious injury to property under $1,000.

Tonya Lynn Tyner, of Skiatook. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.

PROTECTIVE ORDERS

Chad Blankinship vs Evan Blankinship

Wendy Rush vs. Peter Reyes

CIVIL CASES OVER $10,000

Blue Sky Bank vs. Brothers Hominy Diner – Foreclosure

CIVIL CASES UNDER $10,000

Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Phillip Snyder – Indebtedness

Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Ricco Wright – Indebtedness

Kay County Oklahoma Hospital LLC vs. Shannon Marie Alexander – Suit on account

Kay County Oklahoma Hosputal LLC vs. Leonard Bertram Mimms Jr. – Suit on account.

LVNV Funding LLC vs. Sandra Roland – Indebtedness

SMALL CLAIMS CASES UNDER $6,000

Benson Lumber Company vs. Isaac Bartol – Money judgment

Benson Lumber Company vs. Troy Bigeagle – Money judgment

Frederick Boren vs. Michael Wayne Stokes – Forcible entry and detainer

David Daubney vs. Heather Terrell – Forcible entry and detainer

Housing Authority of Osage County vs. Rachel Brown – Forcible entry and detainer

Housing Authority of Osage County vs. Abbie Reese – Forcible entry and detainer

Housing Authority of Osage County vs. Kimberly Windom – Forcible entry and detainer

Ed Quinton Jr. vs. Scott Kohout – Forcible entry and detainer

FAMILY AND DOMESTIC PROCEEDINGS

Jeffrey Dale Edwards vs. Lynda Kaye Edwards – Divorce

Dorothy Marie Jackson vs. John Daniel Jackson – Divorce

Donna Sue McCarty vs. Larry Guinn McCarty – Divorce

Amy Rosa vs. Brandan Rosa – Divorce

Michael C. Stayton vs. Valerie L. Stayton – Divorce

MARRIAGE LICENSES

James Andrew Ballinger and Tiffania Paige Swan

Glen George Jech III and Lauren Kay Clifton

