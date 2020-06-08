Information in this column was obtained from the Osage County Court Clerk’s database and other public documents for the period ending June 5, 2020. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence, or other liability is determined by a court of law. Some names may be similar or even identical to those of individuals not involved in these cases.
CRIMINAL FELONY PROCEEDINGS
Matthew Carrington Anderson, of Tulsa. Child abuse.
Lacie Marie Burch, of Muskogee. Attempted escape from arrest or detention.
Tyler Duane Chapman, of Skiatook. Actual physical control of a vehicle under the influence. Driving while privilege is revoked. Transporting an open container of alcoholic beverage. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Cameron Ross Irons, of Ponca City. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
Richard Corey Ostrander, of Tulsa. Unlawful possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Unsafe lane use.
Sonya Lynette Waller, of Tulsa. Enabling child abuse.
Skylar Lee Yarber, of Ralston. Assault and battery with a deadly weapon. Burglary in the first degree. Feloniously pointing a firearm. Domestic abuse – assault and battery.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR PROCEEDINGS
Tyler Duane Chapman, of Skiatook. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Jacob Lee Larue, of Skiatook. Domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor.
Brian Christopher Pollard, of Skiatook. Domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Michael Samuel Scharnhorst, of Pawhuska. Domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Ricky Todd Smith, of Skiatook. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
PROTECTIVE ORDERS
Marcia K. Brooks vs. Roy Leon Johnson III
Lisa Lee vs. Johnny Lee Wyrick
Paeshia Mays vs. Patricia Mays
Brenda Staton vs. dmund ‘Chris’ Staton
Edmond Christopher Staton vs. Brenda Jean Staton
Tara Tedford vs. Jonathan C. Capers
Tara Tedford vs. Katherine Capers
CIVIL CASES OVER $10,000
Lambert Construction & Restoration Services LLC vs. Bobby John Smith – Breach of contract
Loancare LLC vs. Timothy Wells – Foreclosure
Progressive Northern Insurance Company vs. Sparkle Lynn Watson – Negligence
Kenneth Salyer vs. Pawhuska Hospital Inc. – Wrongful death
Velocity Investments LLC vs. Barry Thomas Goldfaden – Indebtedness
CIVIL CASES UNDER $10,000
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Patricia Johnson – Indebtedness
SMALL CLAIMS CASES UNDER $6,000
CRJ Solutions Corp. vs. Theresa Ann Dawahoya – Forcible entry and detainer
Castanya Gordon vs. Kristen Meadows – Money judgment
Carol Hiltzman vs. Jackie Horton – Forcible entry and detainer
Loyal Loans vs. Tyler Burch – Money judgment
Loyal Loans vs. Cheryl Gee – Money judgment
Loyal Loans vs. Kevin Miller – Money judgment
Loyal Loans vs. Scott Ofutt – Money judgment
Loyal Loans vs. Kristan Tattershall – Money judgment
Carla Martin vs. Barbara Willliams – Money judgment
Joseph Shoemaker vs. OTC – Title
FAMILY AND DOMESTIC PROCEEDINGS
Melissa Freeman vs. Lance Freeman – Divorce
Taylor Miller vs. Duffy James Weyrauch – Dissolution
Brenda Jean Staton vs. Edmond Christopher Staton – Divorce
Regina Kay Tisdale vs. Milford R. Martin – Divorce
MARRIAGE LICENSE
Richard Allen Bennett and Melissa Joy Anderson
Shane Hans Black and Onneke Lee Holland
Delwood Garrison and Amanda Lynn Holt
Eugene Curtis Lanphier and Lorelei K. Clark
Jared Andrew Lemmons and Ashley Danielle Graupman
Edward Chance Virden and Baleigh Nicole O’Rourke
Jacob Daniel Wood and Brittaney Dawn Gentry