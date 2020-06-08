gavel

Information in this column was obtained from the Osage County Court Clerk’s database and other public documents for the period ending June 5, 2020. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence, or other liability is determined by a court of law. Some names may be similar or even identical to those of individuals not involved in these cases.

CRIMINAL FELONY PROCEEDINGS

Matthew Carrington Anderson, of Tulsa. Child abuse.

Lacie Marie Burch, of Muskogee. Attempted escape from arrest or detention.

Tyler Duane Chapman, of Skiatook. Actual physical control of a vehicle under the influence. Driving while privilege is revoked. Transporting an open container of alcoholic beverage. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Cameron Ross Irons, of Ponca City. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation.

Richard Corey Ostrander, of Tulsa. Unlawful possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Unsafe lane use.

Sonya Lynette Waller, of Tulsa. Enabling child abuse.

Skylar Lee Yarber, of Ralston. Assault and battery with a deadly weapon. Burglary in the first degree. Feloniously pointing a firearm. Domestic abuse – assault and battery.

CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR PROCEEDINGS

Tyler Duane Chapman, of Skiatook. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.

Jacob Lee Larue, of Skiatook. Domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor.

Brian Christopher Pollard, of Skiatook. Domestic abuse – assault and battery.

Michael Samuel Scharnhorst, of Pawhuska. Domestic abuse – assault and battery.

Ricky Todd Smith, of Skiatook. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.

PROTECTIVE ORDERS

Marcia K. Brooks vs. Roy Leon Johnson III

Lisa Lee vs. Johnny Lee Wyrick

Paeshia Mays vs. Patricia Mays

Brenda Staton vs. dmund ‘Chris’ Staton

Edmond Christopher Staton vs. Brenda Jean Staton

Tara Tedford vs. Jonathan C. Capers

Tara Tedford vs. Katherine Capers

CIVIL CASES OVER $10,000

Lambert Construction & Restoration Services LLC vs. Bobby John Smith – Breach of contract

Loancare LLC vs. Timothy Wells – Foreclosure

Progressive Northern Insurance Company vs. Sparkle Lynn Watson – Negligence

Kenneth Salyer vs. Pawhuska Hospital Inc. – Wrongful death

Velocity Investments LLC vs. Barry Thomas Goldfaden – Indebtedness

CIVIL CASES UNDER $10,000

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Patricia Johnson – Indebtedness

SMALL CLAIMS CASES UNDER $6,000

CRJ Solutions Corp. vs. Theresa Ann Dawahoya – Forcible entry and detainer

Castanya Gordon vs. Kristen Meadows – Money judgment

Carol Hiltzman vs. Jackie Horton – Forcible entry and detainer

Loyal Loans vs. Tyler Burch – Money judgment

Loyal Loans vs. Cheryl Gee – Money judgment

Loyal Loans vs. Kevin Miller – Money judgment

Loyal Loans vs. Scott Ofutt – Money judgment

Loyal Loans vs. Kristan Tattershall – Money judgment

Carla Martin vs. Barbara Willliams – Money judgment

Joseph Shoemaker vs. OTC – Title

FAMILY AND DOMESTIC PROCEEDINGS

Melissa Freeman vs. Lance Freeman – Divorce

Taylor Miller vs. Duffy James Weyrauch – Dissolution

Brenda Jean Staton vs. Edmond Christopher Staton – Divorce

Regina Kay Tisdale vs. Milford R. Martin – Divorce

MARRIAGE LICENSE

Richard Allen Bennett and Melissa Joy Anderson

Shane Hans Black and Onneke Lee Holland

Delwood Garrison and Amanda Lynn Holt

Eugene Curtis Lanphier and Lorelei K. Clark

Jared Andrew Lemmons and Ashley Danielle Graupman

Edward Chance Virden and Baleigh Nicole O’Rourke

Jacob Daniel Wood and Brittaney Dawn Gentry

