gavel

gavel

 Lindsey Renuard News Editor

Information in this column was obtained from the Osage County Court Clerk’s database and other public documents for the period ending March 27, 2020. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence, or other liability is determined by a court of law. Some names may be similar or even identical to those of individuals not involved in these cases.

CRIMINAL FELONY PROCEEDINGS

Cherokee Lee Miller, of Sperry. Domestic abuse – assault and battery.

Brandon Lee York, of Sand Springs. Domestic abuse – assault and battery. Kidnapping. Malicious injury to property over $1,000. Threatening to perform an act of violence.

CIVIL CASES OVER $10,000

AllianceHealth Ponca City vs. Kevin Lawson – Indebtedness

Bayview Loan Servicing LLC vs. Heirs of Ed Greenfeather – Foreclosure

Pawnee Valley Community Hospital vs. Richard Mize – Indebtedness

Brian Pollard vs. Tyler Arnold – Auto negligence

Servis One Inc. DBA as BSI Financial vs. Pearl Wright – Foreclosure

CIVIL CASES UNDER $10,000

Capital One Bank vs. Dustin R. Fansler – Indebtedness

Capital One Bank vs. Carolyn Gant – Indebtedness

Capital One Bank vs. Heather Ranae Hurd - Indebtedness

Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Angelique Gilreath – Indebtedness

LVNV Funding LLC vs. George O. Ward Jr. – Indebtedness

Midland Credit Management vs. Gerin Park – Indebtedness

Midland Funding LLC vs. Glenda Ferguson – Indebtedness

Midland Funding LLC vs. Beverly McBurl – Indebtedness

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Lenora Parks – Indebtedness

State of Oklahoma vs. Heather Shanks – Application for state tax enforcement

Tulsa Adjustment Bureau Inc. vs. Cecil Sourie – Indebtedness

