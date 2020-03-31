Information in this column was obtained from the Osage County Court Clerk’s database and other public documents for the period ending March 27, 2020. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence, or other liability is determined by a court of law. Some names may be similar or even identical to those of individuals not involved in these cases.
CRIMINAL FELONY PROCEEDINGS
Cherokee Lee Miller, of Sperry. Domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Brandon Lee York, of Sand Springs. Domestic abuse – assault and battery. Kidnapping. Malicious injury to property over $1,000. Threatening to perform an act of violence.
CIVIL CASES OVER $10,000
AllianceHealth Ponca City vs. Kevin Lawson – Indebtedness
Bayview Loan Servicing LLC vs. Heirs of Ed Greenfeather – Foreclosure
Pawnee Valley Community Hospital vs. Richard Mize – Indebtedness
Brian Pollard vs. Tyler Arnold – Auto negligence
Servis One Inc. DBA as BSI Financial vs. Pearl Wright – Foreclosure
CIVIL CASES UNDER $10,000
Capital One Bank vs. Dustin R. Fansler – Indebtedness
Capital One Bank vs. Carolyn Gant – Indebtedness
Capital One Bank vs. Heather Ranae Hurd - Indebtedness
Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Angelique Gilreath – Indebtedness
LVNV Funding LLC vs. George O. Ward Jr. – Indebtedness
Midland Credit Management vs. Gerin Park – Indebtedness
Midland Funding LLC vs. Glenda Ferguson – Indebtedness
Midland Funding LLC vs. Beverly McBurl – Indebtedness
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Lenora Parks – Indebtedness
State of Oklahoma vs. Heather Shanks – Application for state tax enforcement
Tulsa Adjustment Bureau Inc. vs. Cecil Sourie – Indebtedness