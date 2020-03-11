gavel

 Lindsey Renuard News Editor

Information in this column was obtained from the Osage County Court Clerk’s database and other public documents for the period ending March 6, 2020. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence, or other liability is determined by a court of law. Some names may be similar or even identical to those of individuals not involved in these cases.

CRIMINAL FELONY PROCEEDINGS

Bobby Gene Bechtol, of Hominy. Possession of a firearm after former felony conviction. Discharging a firearm in a public place.

Shawn O. Havens, of Skiatook. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Driving while privilege to drive is revoked.

Dakota Neil Hewitt, of Terlton. Larceny of an automobile. Burglary in the second degree.

Marlyshia Hill, of Tulsa. Assault with a dangerous weapon.

Jobie James Howell, of Tulsa. Larceny of an automobile. Burglary in the second degree.

Stephen James Lane, of Sand Springs. Domestic abuse – assault and battery.

Baryn Ray McGuire, of Terlton. Larceny of an automobile. Burglary in the second degree.

Pamela Sue Orey, of Bartlesville. Trafficking in illegal drugs. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Defective vehicle. Failure to signal on turning. Failure to pay tax due to state.

Kevin D. Paslay, of Skiatook. Bid rigging.

Thomas J. Teel, of Sperry. Embezzlement by employee.

Amber Tess York, of Tulsa. Bringing contraband into jail.

CRIMINAL MISDMEANOR PROCEEDINGS

Julius Levester Brown, of Tulsa. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.

Omari Bruner, of Tulsa. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Failure to pay all taxes due to state.

Daniel Blake Calhoun, of Ponca City. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.

Nichole L. Cooley, of Ponca City. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol aggravated. Unsafe lane use.

Tanner James Donnell, of Bixby. Obstructing an officer. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.

Kody Jack Howell, of Barnsdall. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.

John Daniel Hughes Jr., of Skiatook. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Transporting an open bottle or container of liquor. Failure to maintain insurance or security. Unsafe lane use. Improper tail lamps/tag lamps.

Patrick Steven Lyons, of Pawhuska. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace. Malicious injury to property under $1,000.

Sean P. McGuire, of Pawhuska. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.

Bob Wendell Poplin, of Enid. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

Amber R. Scharnhorst, of Pawhuska. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.

Chad Edward Smith, of Burbank. Protective order violation. Reckless driving.

Travis Gene Turney, of Ralston. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.

Samuel Wilburt Warner, of Ponca City. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Removing proper or affixing improper license plate. Operating a vehicle with expired/improper tag/decal. Failure to maintain insurance or security.

Brenda L. Whinery, of Barnsdall. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.

Tyra Whitaker, of Tulsa. Domestic abuse – assault and battery.

Robert Lee Wise, of Pawhuska. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Leaving the scene of an accident involving damage.

PROTECTIVE ORDERS

None

CIVIL CASES OVER $10,000

Cach LLC vs. Sheri Skingley – Indebtedness

Discovere Bank vs. Cherish G. Scott – Indebtedness

US Bank National Association vs. Damien L. Rhodes – Foreclosure

Wells Fargo Bank vs. Kandace N. Garrett – Foreclosure

CIVIL CASES UNDER $10,000

Capital One vs. Robert L. Gibson – Indebtedness

Capital One vs Melissa D. Oulds – Indebtedness

Capital One Bank vs. Gavin L. Hawkins – Indebtedness

Capital One Bank vs. Tyler C. Hodge – Indebtedness

Capital One Bank vs. Branden McCall – Indebtedness

Crown Asset Management LLC vs. Melissa D. Freeman – Indebtedness

Crown Asset Management LLC vs. Jason Goins – Indebtedness

Discover Bank vs. Sonya R. Colclasure – Indebtedness

LVNV Funding LLC vs. J. Arnold – Indebtedness

LVNV Funding LLC vs. Comrell Brownlee – Indebtedness

LVNV Funding LLC vs. Darin Harrington – Indebtedness

LVNV Funding LLC vs. Maxine Henderson – Indebtedness

LVNV Funding LLC vs. Billy Robertson – Indebtedness

LVNV Funding LLC vs. Wade Rutherford – Indebtedness

LVNV Funding LLC vs. Joseph Smith – Indebtedness

Midland Credit Management vs. Rebecca Guess – Indebtedness

Midland Credit Management vs. Janice McDonald – Indebtedness

Midland Credit Management vs. John Summar – Indebtedness

Midland Funding LLC vs. Courtney Miller – Indebtedness

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Russell Chevalier – Indebtedness

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Charles Lane – Indebtedness

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Sarah Martin – Indebtedness

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Kara Proctor – Indebtedness

Progressive Direct Insurance Company vs. Martin Olmos Doran – Negligence

SMALL CLAIMS CASES UNDER $6,000

S and L Rentals LLC vs Robert Jenkins – Forcible entry and detainer

S and L Rentals vs. Jeffrey Swayne - Forcible entry and detainer

Tower Loans vs. Christen Ballard – Money judgment

Tower Loans vs. Kristyn Cox - Money judgment

Tower Loans vs. Gary R. Gray Jr. - Money judgment

Tower Loans vs. Renee Holloway - Money judgment

Tower Loans vs. Kayla Parks - Money judgment

Tower Loans vs. Edward Riddle - Money judgment

Tower Loans vs. Ricky Welch - Money judgment

FAMILY AND DOMESTIC PROCEEDINGS

Harold Combs vs. Lacy Grogan – Divorce

Lance Harper vs. Tabitha Harper – Dissolution

Cassandra Rachelle Kirchner vs. Cody Jay Kirchner

MARRIAGE LICENSES

Anthony Joseph Woods and Jessice Lynn Hunter

