Information in this column was obtained from the Osage County Court Clerk’s database and other public documents for the period ending March 6, 2020. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence, or other liability is determined by a court of law. Some names may be similar or even identical to those of individuals not involved in these cases.
CRIMINAL FELONY PROCEEDINGS
Bobby Gene Bechtol, of Hominy. Possession of a firearm after former felony conviction. Discharging a firearm in a public place.
Shawn O. Havens, of Skiatook. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Driving while privilege to drive is revoked.
Dakota Neil Hewitt, of Terlton. Larceny of an automobile. Burglary in the second degree.
Marlyshia Hill, of Tulsa. Assault with a dangerous weapon.
Jobie James Howell, of Tulsa. Larceny of an automobile. Burglary in the second degree.
Stephen James Lane, of Sand Springs. Domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Baryn Ray McGuire, of Terlton. Larceny of an automobile. Burglary in the second degree.
Pamela Sue Orey, of Bartlesville. Trafficking in illegal drugs. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Defective vehicle. Failure to signal on turning. Failure to pay tax due to state.
Kevin D. Paslay, of Skiatook. Bid rigging.
Thomas J. Teel, of Sperry. Embezzlement by employee.
Amber Tess York, of Tulsa. Bringing contraband into jail.
CRIMINAL MISDMEANOR PROCEEDINGS
Julius Levester Brown, of Tulsa. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Omari Bruner, of Tulsa. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Failure to pay all taxes due to state.
Daniel Blake Calhoun, of Ponca City. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Nichole L. Cooley, of Ponca City. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol aggravated. Unsafe lane use.
Tanner James Donnell, of Bixby. Obstructing an officer. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Kody Jack Howell, of Barnsdall. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
John Daniel Hughes Jr., of Skiatook. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Transporting an open bottle or container of liquor. Failure to maintain insurance or security. Unsafe lane use. Improper tail lamps/tag lamps.
Patrick Steven Lyons, of Pawhuska. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace. Malicious injury to property under $1,000.
Sean P. McGuire, of Pawhuska. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Bob Wendell Poplin, of Enid. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Amber R. Scharnhorst, of Pawhuska. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Chad Edward Smith, of Burbank. Protective order violation. Reckless driving.
Travis Gene Turney, of Ralston. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Samuel Wilburt Warner, of Ponca City. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Removing proper or affixing improper license plate. Operating a vehicle with expired/improper tag/decal. Failure to maintain insurance or security.
Brenda L. Whinery, of Barnsdall. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Tyra Whitaker, of Tulsa. Domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Robert Lee Wise, of Pawhuska. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Leaving the scene of an accident involving damage.
PROTECTIVE ORDERS
None
CIVIL CASES OVER $10,000
Cach LLC vs. Sheri Skingley – Indebtedness
Discovere Bank vs. Cherish G. Scott – Indebtedness
US Bank National Association vs. Damien L. Rhodes – Foreclosure
Wells Fargo Bank vs. Kandace N. Garrett – Foreclosure
CIVIL CASES UNDER $10,000
Capital One vs. Robert L. Gibson – Indebtedness
Capital One vs Melissa D. Oulds – Indebtedness
Capital One Bank vs. Gavin L. Hawkins – Indebtedness
Capital One Bank vs. Tyler C. Hodge – Indebtedness
Capital One Bank vs. Branden McCall – Indebtedness
Crown Asset Management LLC vs. Melissa D. Freeman – Indebtedness
Crown Asset Management LLC vs. Jason Goins – Indebtedness
Discover Bank vs. Sonya R. Colclasure – Indebtedness
LVNV Funding LLC vs. J. Arnold – Indebtedness
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Comrell Brownlee – Indebtedness
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Darin Harrington – Indebtedness
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Maxine Henderson – Indebtedness
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Billy Robertson – Indebtedness
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Wade Rutherford – Indebtedness
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Joseph Smith – Indebtedness
Midland Credit Management vs. Rebecca Guess – Indebtedness
Midland Credit Management vs. Janice McDonald – Indebtedness
Midland Credit Management vs. John Summar – Indebtedness
Midland Funding LLC vs. Courtney Miller – Indebtedness
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Russell Chevalier – Indebtedness
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Charles Lane – Indebtedness
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Sarah Martin – Indebtedness
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Kara Proctor – Indebtedness
Progressive Direct Insurance Company vs. Martin Olmos Doran – Negligence
SMALL CLAIMS CASES UNDER $6,000
S and L Rentals LLC vs Robert Jenkins – Forcible entry and detainer
S and L Rentals vs. Jeffrey Swayne - Forcible entry and detainer
Tower Loans vs. Christen Ballard – Money judgment
Tower Loans vs. Kristyn Cox - Money judgment
Tower Loans vs. Gary R. Gray Jr. - Money judgment
Tower Loans vs. Renee Holloway - Money judgment
Tower Loans vs. Kayla Parks - Money judgment
Tower Loans vs. Edward Riddle - Money judgment
Tower Loans vs. Ricky Welch - Money judgment
FAMILY AND DOMESTIC PROCEEDINGS
Harold Combs vs. Lacy Grogan – Divorce
Lance Harper vs. Tabitha Harper – Dissolution
Cassandra Rachelle Kirchner vs. Cody Jay Kirchner
MARRIAGE LICENSES
Anthony Joseph Woods and Jessice Lynn Hunter