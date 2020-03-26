gavel

gavel

 Lindsey Renuard News Editor

Information in this column was obtained from the Osage County Court Clerk’s database and other public documents for the period ending March 20, 2020. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence, or other liability is determined by a court of law. Some names may be similar or even identical to those of individuals not involved in these cases.

CRIMINAL FELONY PROCEEDINGS

Bryan Kenneth Camren Jr., of Ponca City. Falsely personating another to create liability.

CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR PROCEEDINGS

Aaron Dean Carpenter, of Skiatook. Domestic abuse – assault and battery.

Ashley Chantel Cummings, of Pawhuska. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Attempting to elude a police officer. Transporting an opened container of an intoxicating beverage. Failure to stop for a yield sign. Speeding in excess of lawful maximum limit.

Jessica Nichole Fisher, of Pawhuska. Breaking and entering dwelling without permission. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.

Arturo Guillen, of Pawhuska. Domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor.

Andrew Dillon Hare, of Skiatook. Actual physical control of a vehicle while under the influence.

CIVIL CASES OVER $10,000

Bayview Loan Servicing LLC vs. Kenneth Ray Corley – Foreclosure

Charles Harris vs. Fin and Feather Resort Inc. – Negligence

Chad Holloway vs. Donnie Ray Jones – Negligence

Interstate Realty Management vs. Sierra Stewart – Forcible entry and detainer

PennyMac Loan Services LLC vs. Janie B. Blue – Foreclosure

PennyMac Loan Services LLC vs. Jason Gilmore – Foreclosure

The Exchange Bank vs. Steve and Terrie Johns – Foreclosure

Velocity Investments LLC vs. Ben Randall – Indebtedness

CIVIL CASES UNDER $10,000

Barclays Bank Delaware vs. David Hollis – Indebtedness

Capital One Bank vs. Shelli D. Lawhorn – Indebtedness

Capital One Bank vs. Miles Yarnell – Indebtedness

Midland Credit Management vs. Baylee Herring – Indebtedness

Midland Credit Management vs. Justin Patrick – Indebtedness

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Michelle Silva – Indebtedness

State of Oklahoma, OTC vs. Samantha Turner – Tax warrant

Synchrony Bank vs. David G. Brodie - – Indebtedness

Synchrony Bank vs. Alice Cotton – Indebtedness

Synchrony Bank vs. Tina K. Johnson – Indebtedness

Synchrony Bank vs. Gary Lawhorn – Indebtedness

TD Bank USA vs. Peggi J. Harris – Indebtedness

Velocity Investment LLC vs. Marquis Harlin – Indebtedness

SMALL CLAIMS CASES UNDER $6,000

CRJ Solutions Corporation vs. Jonathan Garrison – Forcible entry and detainer

FAMILY AND DOMESTIC PROCEEDINGS

Stephanie Marie Whinery vs. Bradley Ryan Whinery – Dissolution

Follow me on Twitter @SkiatookJournal.

E-mail lindsey.renuard@skiatookjournal.com

Tags

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Renuard was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.