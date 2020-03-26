Information in this column was obtained from the Osage County Court Clerk’s database and other public documents for the period ending March 20, 2020. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence, or other liability is determined by a court of law. Some names may be similar or even identical to those of individuals not involved in these cases.
CRIMINAL FELONY PROCEEDINGS
Bryan Kenneth Camren Jr., of Ponca City. Falsely personating another to create liability.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR PROCEEDINGS
Aaron Dean Carpenter, of Skiatook. Domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Ashley Chantel Cummings, of Pawhuska. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Attempting to elude a police officer. Transporting an opened container of an intoxicating beverage. Failure to stop for a yield sign. Speeding in excess of lawful maximum limit.
Jessica Nichole Fisher, of Pawhuska. Breaking and entering dwelling without permission. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Arturo Guillen, of Pawhuska. Domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor.
Andrew Dillon Hare, of Skiatook. Actual physical control of a vehicle while under the influence.
CIVIL CASES OVER $10,000
Bayview Loan Servicing LLC vs. Kenneth Ray Corley – Foreclosure
Charles Harris vs. Fin and Feather Resort Inc. – Negligence
Chad Holloway vs. Donnie Ray Jones – Negligence
Interstate Realty Management vs. Sierra Stewart – Forcible entry and detainer
PennyMac Loan Services LLC vs. Janie B. Blue – Foreclosure
PennyMac Loan Services LLC vs. Jason Gilmore – Foreclosure
The Exchange Bank vs. Steve and Terrie Johns – Foreclosure
Velocity Investments LLC vs. Ben Randall – Indebtedness
CIVIL CASES UNDER $10,000
Barclays Bank Delaware vs. David Hollis – Indebtedness
Capital One Bank vs. Shelli D. Lawhorn – Indebtedness
Capital One Bank vs. Miles Yarnell – Indebtedness
Midland Credit Management vs. Baylee Herring – Indebtedness
Midland Credit Management vs. Justin Patrick – Indebtedness
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Michelle Silva – Indebtedness
State of Oklahoma, OTC vs. Samantha Turner – Tax warrant
Synchrony Bank vs. David G. Brodie - – Indebtedness
Synchrony Bank vs. Alice Cotton – Indebtedness
Synchrony Bank vs. Tina K. Johnson – Indebtedness
Synchrony Bank vs. Gary Lawhorn – Indebtedness
TD Bank USA vs. Peggi J. Harris – Indebtedness
Velocity Investment LLC vs. Marquis Harlin – Indebtedness
SMALL CLAIMS CASES UNDER $6,000
CRJ Solutions Corporation vs. Jonathan Garrison – Forcible entry and detainer
FAMILY AND DOMESTIC PROCEEDINGS
Stephanie Marie Whinery vs. Bradley Ryan Whinery – Dissolution