Information in this column was obtained from the Osage County Court Clerk’s database and other public documents for the period ending March 13, 2020. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence, or other liability is determined by a court of law. Some names may be similar or even identical to those of individuals not involved in these cases.

CRIMINAL FELONY PROCEEDINGS

Cody Alan Belair, of Pawhuska. Rape first degree.

Jonathan Charles Best, of Skiatook. Trafficking in illegal drugs. Acquiring proceeds from drug activity.

Robert Lee Brandt, of Ponca City. Falsely personating another to create liability.

Shelby Marie Reece, of Osage. Child abuse.

Tory Michael Nathaniel Reece, of Osage. Child abuse.

Trina Louise Richeson, of Tulsa. Unlawful possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Possession of controlled drugs without a tax stamp.

Joel Ray Roach, of Avant. Possession of a stolen vehicle.

Miranda Elizabeth Samples, of Lowell, AK. Unlawful possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute. Possession of controlled drugs without a tax stamp affixed.

Terry Dale Stone, of Shidler. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Failure to maintain insurance or security. Driving without a valid driver’s license.

Robert Andrew Unap Jr., of Skiatook. Child sexual abuse Contributing to the delinquency of minors.

CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR PROCEEDINGS

Edgard Joel Alcala, of Tulsa. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Defective vehicle. Failure to signal on turning. Knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Lora Ann Cash, of Skiatook. Obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses.

Jesse Wade Cooper, of Tulsa. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Archie Lee Everhart, of Tulsa. Knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Jacob Lee Feathers, of Ponca City. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended.

Seth Blaine Gruenwald, of Tulsa. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Speeding – posted zone.

Patrick Steven Lyons, of Pawhuska. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.

Nicholas Tomas Matthewson, of Osage. Domestic assault and battery against a pregnant woman.

J.L. McCarty, of Osage. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lynda Gail Myers, of Avant. Larceny of cable television services.

Ruben Orr, of Tulsa. Knowingly concealing stolen property. Possession of a controlled substance.

Richard Isaac Plett II, of Tulsa. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Failure to pay all taxes due to state. Transporting an open container or an alcoholic beverage. Operating a vehicle with expired/improper tag/decal.

Peter Thomas Reyes, of Pawhuska. Reckless driving. Driving without a driver’s license.

Trina Louise Richeson, of Tulsa. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Failure to pay all taxes due to state.

David W. Roach, of Avant. Larceny of cable television services.

Chad Edward Smith, of Burbank. Protective order violation.

Jessica Lynn Teague, of McAlester. Domestic abuse – assault and battery.

Carmen Owene Whitlatch, of Pawhuska. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

CIVIL CASES OVER $10,000

Bridgecrest Acceptance vs. Paula Lanni – Breach of contract

Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Eugene H. Kilpatrick – Indebtedness

Credit Acceptance Corporation vs. Adam Dwayne Stephenson – Breach of agreement/contract

Discover Bank vs. Cannon Minnie – Indebtedness

CIVIL CASES UNDER $10,000

CAVALRY SPV I LLC vs. Jamie Nicolle Irvin – Indebtedness

Discover Bank vs. Gary D. Lawhorn – Indebtedness

Midland Funding LLC vs. Christopher Scott – Indebtedness

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Lisa Crewe – Indebtedness

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Shawn Lynn Lewis – Indebtedness

Second Round Sub LLC vs. Amy Henley – Indebtedness

Synchrony Bank vs. Theresa Drake – Indebtedness

Synchrony Bank vs. Leta Ward – Indebtedness

SMALL CLAIMS CASES UNDER $6,000

Travis Brown vs. OTC – Title

Robert Coffman vs. OTC – Title

Keith COhea Sr. vs. Michelle Adams – Forcible entry and detainer

Glen Harkey vs. Roy Hemphill – Money judgment

Dee Lewis vs. Nate Kendrick – Forcible entry and detainer

Oak Timbers Apartments vs. Kimberly Steeber – Forcible entry and detainer

Oak Timbers Apartments vs. Bethany Zapata - Forcible entry and detainer

Settle Inn RV Park vs. T.J. Florence - Forcible entry and detainer

Settle Inn RV Park vs. Roger Ray - Forcible entry and detainer

Westside Mobile Home Park vs. Aaron Ray Bourland - Forcible entry and detainer

World Finance vs. Ronnie Henry Jr. – Money judgment

World Finance vs. Mica Kathleen Pattillo – Money judgment

FAMILY AND DOMESTIC PROCEEDINGS

Theresa Caldwell vs. John D. Caldwell – Dissolution

Lauren A. Jones vs. Alexander R. Jones – Divorce

Paul LaForge vs. Mary Louise LaForge – Divorce

Lewis Martin vs. Jessica Martin – Divorce

Melinda Diane Ortiz vs. Roberto Banuelos Ortiz – Dissolution

MARRIAGE LICENSE

Richard Lee Fox and Patricia Jean McFarland

Reginald Durand Girod and Amelia Hildelisa Hernandez

Donnino Yamond Moreland and Mary Ann Curtis

James Russell Owensby Jr. and Ashley Marie Hall

Michael Leon Wilson and Felicitas Corrales

