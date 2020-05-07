Information in this column was obtained from the Osage County Court Clerk’s database and other public documents for the period ending May 1, 2020. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence, or other liability is determined by a court of law. Some names may be similar or even identical to those of individuals not involved in these cases.
CRIMINAL FELONG PROCEEDINGS
David Allen Lee. Possession of a stolen vehicle. Battery/assault and battery on a police officer. Eluding/attempting to elude a police officer.
CIVIL CASES OVER $10,000
American Bank of Oklahoma vs. Becky Whitten – Foreclosure
Stonney Bates vs. Carlett Wilson – Principal cause of action
The Exchange Bank vs. Lee & Ousley Properties LLC – Promissory note
The Exchange Bank vs. Lee & Ousley Properties LLC – Foreclosure
CIVIL CASES UNDER $10,000
1st Financial Bank USA vs. Malik H. Wilson – Indebtedness
Credit Corp Solutions Inc. vs. Jamie Jarrett – Indebtedness
Credit Corp Solutions vs. Donald Jewell – Indebtedness
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Mary Bailey – Indebtedness
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Vanessa Cabe – Indebtedness
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Leslie Hayes – Indebtedness
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Jerry Robinson – Indebtedness
FAMILY AND DOMESTIC PROCEEDINGS
Aimee Melissa Godfrey vs. Junior Clarence Godfrey II – Divorce
Jessica Woods vs. Anthony Woods – Divorce