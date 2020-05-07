gavel
Lindsey Chastain News Editor

Information in this column was obtained from the Osage County Court Clerk’s database and other public documents for the period ending May 1, 2020. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence, or other liability is determined by a court of law. Some names may be similar or even identical to those of individuals not involved in these cases.

CRIMINAL FELONG PROCEEDINGS

David Allen Lee. Possession of a stolen vehicle. Battery/assault and battery on a police officer. Eluding/attempting to elude a police officer.

CIVIL CASES OVER $10,000

American Bank of Oklahoma vs. Becky Whitten – Foreclosure

Stonney Bates vs. Carlett Wilson – Principal cause of action

The Exchange Bank vs. Lee & Ousley Properties LLC – Promissory note

The Exchange Bank vs. Lee & Ousley Properties LLC – Foreclosure

CIVIL CASES UNDER $10,000

1st Financial Bank USA vs. Malik H. Wilson – Indebtedness

Credit Corp Solutions Inc. vs. Jamie Jarrett – Indebtedness

Credit Corp Solutions vs. Donald Jewell – Indebtedness

LVNV Funding LLC vs. Mary Bailey – Indebtedness

LVNV Funding LLC vs. Vanessa Cabe – Indebtedness

LVNV Funding LLC vs. Leslie Hayes – Indebtedness

LVNV Funding LLC vs. Jerry Robinson – Indebtedness

FAMILY AND DOMESTIC PROCEEDINGS

Aimee Melissa Godfrey vs. Junior Clarence Godfrey II – Divorce

Jessica Woods vs. Anthony Woods – Divorce

