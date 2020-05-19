Information in this column was obtained from the Osage County Court Clerk’s database and other public documents for the period ending May 15, 2020. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence, or other liability is determined by a court of law. Some names may be similar or even identical to those of individuals not involved in these cases.
CRIMINAL FELONY PROCEEDINGS
Cameron Jacob Enox, of Shidler. Assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Eluding/attempting to elude a police officer. Running a roadblock.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR PROCEEDINGS
Antonio Enrique Flores, of Skiatook. Obstructing an officer.
Gwenn Radford, of Pawhuska. Actual physical control of a vehicle while under the influence. Unsafe lane use. Driving without a driver’s license.
Chad Edward Smith, of Burbank. Threatening to perform an act of violence.
Chadwick Thomas Warden, of Claremore. Possession of a controlled, dangerous substance. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
CIVIL CASES OVER $10,000
Deutsche Bank National Trust Company vs. Marcy G. Barrett – Foreclosure
State of Oklahoma Ex Rel vs. Osage County Board of Commissioners – Qui tam
CIVIL CASES UNDER $10,000
Kay County Oklahoma Hospital LLC vs. Bobby Lee Walker – Suit on account
FAMILY AND DOMESTIC PROCEEDINGS
Diane Lynn Krumm vs. Joshua Lynn Krumm – Divorce
Traci Elaine Triplett vs. Bradley Jason Triplett – Dissolution