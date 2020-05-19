gavel
Information in this column was obtained from the Osage County Court Clerk’s database and other public documents for the period ending May 15, 2020. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence, or other liability is determined by a court of law. Some names may be similar or even identical to those of individuals not involved in these cases.

CRIMINAL FELONY PROCEEDINGS

Cameron Jacob Enox, of Shidler. Assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Eluding/attempting to elude a police officer. Running a roadblock.

CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR PROCEEDINGS

Antonio Enrique Flores, of Skiatook. Obstructing an officer.

Gwenn Radford, of Pawhuska. Actual physical control of a vehicle while under the influence. Unsafe lane use. Driving without a driver’s license.

Chad Edward Smith, of Burbank. Threatening to perform an act of violence.

Chadwick Thomas Warden, of Claremore. Possession of a controlled, dangerous substance. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.

CIVIL CASES OVER $10,000

Deutsche Bank National Trust Company vs. Marcy G. Barrett – Foreclosure

State of Oklahoma Ex Rel vs. Osage County Board of Commissioners – Qui tam

CIVIL CASES UNDER $10,000

Kay County Oklahoma Hospital LLC vs. Bobby Lee Walker – Suit on account

FAMILY AND DOMESTIC PROCEEDINGS

Diane Lynn Krumm vs. Joshua Lynn Krumm – Divorce

Traci Elaine Triplett vs. Bradley Jason Triplett – Dissolution

