Information in this column was obtained from the Osage County Court Clerk’s database and other public documents for the period ending May 22, 2020. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence, or other liability is determined by a court of law. Some names may be similar or even identical to those of individuals not involved in these cases.

CRIMINAL FELONY PROCEEDINGS

Jerry Ray Brown, of Skiatook. Robbery first degree. Knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property.

Jerry L. Clemons. Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Possession of contraband by an inmate.

Noah R. Delana. Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Possession of contraband by an inmate.

James Harrison Harding III, of Skiatook. Feloniously pointing a firearm. Breaking and entering a dwelling without permission. Carrying a firearm while under the influence. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace

Jesse Wayne Million, of Sand Springs. Possession of firearms after conviction or during probation. Possession of burglary tools.

Roy Earnest Ogden Jr., of Nowata. Grand larceny.

Dorsey William Tiger, Jr., of Pawhuska. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Driving left of center.

PROTECTIVE ORDERS

Deleesha S. Earl vs. Ashley Cozart

Delessha S. Earl vs. Victoria Johnson

Delessha S. Earl vs. Arlene Massey

Alice D. Gregory vs. Reginald O. Mitchell

Travis G. Linzy vs. Curtis A. Daggs

Carol J. Parker vs. Frankie Dean Pink

Phillip M. Visconti vs. Austin M. Visconti

CIVIL CASES OVER $10,000

Marjorie Day vs. Jennifer Henry – Property damage

Vanderbilt Mortgage & Finance vs. Christel Lynn Jones – Foreclosure

CIVIL CASES UNDER $10,000

Air Control Service LLC vs. Tosha Slack – Breach agreement/contract

Credit Corp Solutions Inc. vs. Marcus Mooney – Indebtedness

Midland Funding LLC vs. Karissa Madison Avallone – Indebtedness

Second Round LP vs. Andria Kusler – Indebtedness

Tulsa Adjustment Bureau Inc. vs. Granville L. Haynes II – Indebtedness

SMALL CLAIMS CASES UNDER $6,000

Daryl Garrison vs. Dustin Magnus – Forcible entry and detainer

Housing Authority of Osage County vs. Chad A. Blankinship - Forcible entry and detainer

Jennifer Meeks vs. Chelsey Elizabeth Williams - Forcible entry and detainer

Osage Village Apartments vs. Brian Choate - Forcible entry and detainer

Jared Shambles vs. Morgan Shambles - Forcible entry and detainer

Skiatook Retirement Community vs. Ricky Bowes - Forcible entry and detainer

FAMILY AND DOMESTIC PROCEEDINGS

Heather Matthews vs. Ronald Matthews – Divorce

MARRIAGE LICENSE

Trent Allen Hollister and Josie Marie Shulanberger

Justin Wayne Nuttle and Samantha Rae Yarber

Levi Brandon Scott and Tonya Richelle Jackson

Chad Eric Shoemake and Addie Louann Hays

