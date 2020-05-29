Information in this column was obtained from the Osage County Court Clerk’s database and other public documents for the period ending May 22, 2020. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence, or other liability is determined by a court of law. Some names may be similar or even identical to those of individuals not involved in these cases.
CRIMINAL FELONY PROCEEDINGS
Jerry Ray Brown, of Skiatook. Robbery first degree. Knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property.
Jerry L. Clemons. Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Possession of contraband by an inmate.
Noah R. Delana. Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Possession of contraband by an inmate.
James Harrison Harding III, of Skiatook. Feloniously pointing a firearm. Breaking and entering a dwelling without permission. Carrying a firearm while under the influence. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace
Jesse Wayne Million, of Sand Springs. Possession of firearms after conviction or during probation. Possession of burglary tools.
Roy Earnest Ogden Jr., of Nowata. Grand larceny.
Dorsey William Tiger, Jr., of Pawhuska. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Driving left of center.
PROTECTIVE ORDERS
Deleesha S. Earl vs. Ashley Cozart
Delessha S. Earl vs. Victoria Johnson
Delessha S. Earl vs. Arlene Massey
Alice D. Gregory vs. Reginald O. Mitchell
Travis G. Linzy vs. Curtis A. Daggs
Carol J. Parker vs. Frankie Dean Pink
Phillip M. Visconti vs. Austin M. Visconti
CIVIL CASES OVER $10,000
Marjorie Day vs. Jennifer Henry – Property damage
Vanderbilt Mortgage & Finance vs. Christel Lynn Jones – Foreclosure
CIVIL CASES UNDER $10,000
Air Control Service LLC vs. Tosha Slack – Breach agreement/contract
Credit Corp Solutions Inc. vs. Marcus Mooney – Indebtedness
Midland Funding LLC vs. Karissa Madison Avallone – Indebtedness
Second Round LP vs. Andria Kusler – Indebtedness
Tulsa Adjustment Bureau Inc. vs. Granville L. Haynes II – Indebtedness
SMALL CLAIMS CASES UNDER $6,000
Daryl Garrison vs. Dustin Magnus – Forcible entry and detainer
Housing Authority of Osage County vs. Chad A. Blankinship - Forcible entry and detainer
Jennifer Meeks vs. Chelsey Elizabeth Williams - Forcible entry and detainer
Osage Village Apartments vs. Brian Choate - Forcible entry and detainer
Jared Shambles vs. Morgan Shambles - Forcible entry and detainer
Skiatook Retirement Community vs. Ricky Bowes - Forcible entry and detainer
FAMILY AND DOMESTIC PROCEEDINGS
Heather Matthews vs. Ronald Matthews – Divorce
MARRIAGE LICENSE
Trent Allen Hollister and Josie Marie Shulanberger
Justin Wayne Nuttle and Samantha Rae Yarber
Levi Brandon Scott and Tonya Richelle Jackson
Chad Eric Shoemake and Addie Louann Hays