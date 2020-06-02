Information in this column was obtained from the Osage County Court Clerk’s database and other public documents for the period ending May 29, 2020. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence, or other liability is determined by a court of law. Some names may be similar or even identical to those of individuals not involved in these cases.
CRIMINAL FELONY PROCEEDINGS
Tyler Duane Chapman, of Skiatook. Burglary in the first degree.
Jonathan Kyle Deroussel, of Tulsa. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
Roy Earnest Ogden Jr, of Nowata. Burglary in the second degree.
Zachary Penn Pester, of Bartlesville. Unauthorized use of a vehicle. Domestic abuse – assault and battery. Taking/receiving a stolen credit or debit card.
Christopher Charles Pierce, of Hominy. Battery/assault and battery on a police officer. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Resisting an officer. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Ricky Todd Smith, of Skiatook. Burglary in the first degree.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR PROCEEDINGS
Logan Riley Horn, of Pawhuska. Domestic abuse – assault and battery. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
PROTECTIVE ORDERS
Diana Michelle Case vs. Brian Christopher Pollard
Lance Freeman vs. Melissa D. Freeman
Melissa D. Freeman vs. Lance M. Freeman
Alice D. Gregory vs. Jeremy Allan Mitchell
Edwina Lynn vs. Joseph R. Lynn
Connie Jean Matthews vs. Wesley Lance Matthews
Adrienne J. Summers vs. Zachary P. Pester
Alethea F. Teachout vs. Glenn Edward Gray Jr.
CIVIL CASES OVER $10,000
Teresa J. McQuade vs. David Androes – Indebtedness
CIVIL CASES UNDER $10,000
Crown Asset Management LLC vs. Diane L. Snider – Indebtedness
Midland Funding LLC vs. Peter Wallingford – Indebtedness
SMALL CLAIMS CASES UNDER $6,000
John Bush vs. Kelly Smith – Forcible entry and detainer
Zac Childress vs. OTC – Title
Tyler Gilliam vs OTC – Title
Talons Goode vs. Verlin Looney – Forcible entry and detainer
Byron Tinsley vs Susan Gruenwald - Forcible entry and detainer
Byron Tinsley vs. Brenda Whinery - Forcible entry and detainer
Carmen Whitlatch vs. Bonnie Dee Ducotey - Forcible entry and detainer
FAMILY AND DOMESTIC PROCEEDINGS
Kendra Bennett vs. Lance Bennett – Divorce
Jestina Louise Johnson vs. Joshua Daniel Johnson – Divorce
MARRIAGE LICENSE
Alan Wayne Bohner and Jennifer Kay Lane
Michael Don Hopkins and Jami Carol Bond
Jesse Alan Tom and Jennifer Lynn Walker
Christian M. Yount and Jessie C. Emmons