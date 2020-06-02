gavel

Information in this column was obtained from the Osage County Court Clerk’s database and other public documents for the period ending May 29, 2020. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence, or other liability is determined by a court of law. Some names may be similar or even identical to those of individuals not involved in these cases.

CRIMINAL FELONY PROCEEDINGS

Tyler Duane Chapman, of Skiatook. Burglary in the first degree.

Jonathan Kyle Deroussel, of Tulsa. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation.

Roy Earnest Ogden Jr, of Nowata. Burglary in the second degree.

Zachary Penn Pester, of Bartlesville. Unauthorized use of a vehicle. Domestic abuse – assault and battery. Taking/receiving a stolen credit or debit card.

Christopher Charles Pierce, of Hominy. Battery/assault and battery on a police officer. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Resisting an officer. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.

Ricky Todd Smith, of Skiatook. Burglary in the first degree.

CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR PROCEEDINGS

Logan Riley Horn, of Pawhuska. Domestic abuse – assault and battery. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.

PROTECTIVE ORDERS

Diana Michelle Case vs. Brian Christopher Pollard

Lance Freeman vs. Melissa D. Freeman

Melissa D. Freeman vs. Lance M. Freeman

Alice D. Gregory vs. Jeremy Allan Mitchell

Edwina Lynn vs. Joseph R. Lynn

Connie Jean Matthews vs. Wesley Lance Matthews

Adrienne J. Summers vs. Zachary P. Pester

Alethea F. Teachout vs. Glenn Edward Gray Jr.

CIVIL CASES OVER $10,000

Teresa J. McQuade vs. David Androes – Indebtedness

 CIVIL CASES UNDER $10,000

Crown Asset Management LLC vs. Diane L. Snider – Indebtedness

Midland Funding LLC vs. Peter Wallingford – Indebtedness

SMALL CLAIMS CASES UNDER $6,000

John Bush vs. Kelly Smith – Forcible entry and detainer

Zac Childress vs. OTC – Title

Tyler Gilliam vs OTC – Title

Talons Goode vs. Verlin Looney – Forcible entry and detainer

Byron Tinsley vs Susan Gruenwald - Forcible entry and detainer

Byron Tinsley vs. Brenda Whinery - Forcible entry and detainer

Carmen Whitlatch vs. Bonnie Dee Ducotey - Forcible entry and detainer

FAMILY AND DOMESTIC PROCEEDINGS

Kendra Bennett vs. Lance Bennett – Divorce

Jestina Louise Johnson vs. Joshua Daniel Johnson – Divorce

MARRIAGE LICENSE

Alan Wayne Bohner and Jennifer Kay Lane

Michael Don Hopkins and Jami Carol Bond

Jesse Alan Tom and Jennifer Lynn Walker

Christian M. Yount and Jessie C. Emmons

