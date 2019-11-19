Information in this column was obtained from the Osage County Court Clerk’s database and other public documents for the period ending November 15, 2019. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence, or other liability is determined by a court of law. Some names may be similar or even identical to those of individuals not involved in these cases.
CRIMINAL FELONY PROCEEDINGS
Benny Gene Brooksher Jr., of Tulsa. Burglary in the third degree.
Steven Andrew Curran, of Sand Springs. Driving while under the influence of alcohol.
Damien Lawson, of Tulsa. Possession of a firearm after former felony conviction.
Ricky Eugene Shrum, of Fort Gibson. Burglary in the third degree.
Michael Todd Stegal, of Skiatook. Burglary in the second degree.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR PROCEEDINGS
Jameson Chad Bennett, of Sperry. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Speeding – posted zone.
Benny Gene Brooksher Jr., of Tulsa. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Hunter Jay Edward Burnett, of Osage. Breaking and entering a dwelling without permission. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Amanda Krystine Graham, of Tulsa, Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Failure to dim headlights. Failure to report an address change to DPS.
James Edward Lee III, of Tulsa. Carrying weapons. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Joseph Roger Lynn, of Pawhuska. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Cody Chase Rasberry, of Broken Arrow. Possession of a controlled substance. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Defective vehicle.
Ricky Eugene Shrum, of Fort Gibson. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Jeffrey L. Smith, of Skiatook. Public intoxication.
Charles Curtis Taylor II, of Pawhuska. Breaking and entering without permission.
PROTECTIVE ORDERS
Ashley Hall vs. James Russell Owensby Jr.
CIVIL CASS OVER $10,000
Bankunited vs. Elijah William Alexander – Foreclosure
CIVIL CASES UNDER $10,000
Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Steven M. Davis – Indebtedness
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Jose A. Chavez – Indebtedness
Saint Francis Health System vs. Tanya K. Thomas – Indebtedness
Utica Park Clinic vs. Justin Lane Javine – Indebtedness
SMALL CLAIMS CASES UNDER $6,000
David Donahue vs Jayson Burr – Money judgment
Tamara Ervin vs. Allan Nail – Money judgment
Elizabeth E. Gibson vs. Janice McDonald – Forcible entry and detainer
Parkview Manor Inc. vs. Chrystal Marie Free – Forcible entry and detainer
Parkview Manor Inc. vs. Sarah Garrison – Forcible entry and detainer
Parkview Manor Inc. vs. Jack Horton – Forcible entry and detainer
Parkview Manor Inc. vs. Heaven Marlow – Forcible entry and detainer
Parkview Manor vs. Kelly Marie Reed – Forcible entry and detainer
MARRIAGE LICENSE
Michael Ray Glendenning and Jesi Marie Tatum