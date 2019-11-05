gavel

 Lindsey Renuard News Editor

Information in this column was obtained from the Osage County Court Clerk’s database and other public documents for the period ending November 1, 2019. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence, or other liability is determined by a court of law. Some names may be similar or even identical to those of individuals not involved in these cases.

CRIMINAL FELONY PROCEEDINGS

Gary Lee Guffey, of Skiatook. Distribution of a controlled substance.

Andrew Dillon Hare, of Skiatook. Malicious injury to property over $1000. Attempted burglary first degree. Obstructing an officer. Outraging public decency.

Dustin Honeycutt, of Tulsa. Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Rafael Alfonso Johns, of Sand Springs. Threatening to perform an act of violence.

Danny Lazelle Mackey, of Hominy. Burglary in the second degree.

Daniel James Owens, of Muskogee. Bail jumping.

Michael Alan Phillips, of Skiatook. Cruelty to animals.

Cody Jake Schmaltz, of Bartlesville. Bail jumping.

CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR PROCEEDINGS

Gino Storm Bevard, of Hominy. Driving with a suspended license.

Ross King Bowman, of Fairfax. Assault and battery.

Treyton Daniel Ray Campbell, of Skiatook. Failure to pay all taxes due to state. Driving without a license.

Shana Marie Casey, of Ponca City. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Failure to pay all taxes due to state. Speeding – posted zone.

Patrick A. Hamstard, of Tulsa. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Failure to maintain insurance or security. Failure to dim headlights. Defective vehicle.

Mitchell Arlan Homberger, of Broken Arrow. Obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check. Dumping trash on public/private property.

Jacqueline Louise Ibarra, of Skiatook. Neglect or refusal to compel a child to attend school.

Roy Leon Johnson III, of Pawhuska. Driving while privilege to drive is revoked. Failure to pay all taxes due to state.

Daryl Vernon Kennedy, of Fairfax. Threatening to perform an act of violence.

Devon Dale Knoche, of Skiatook. Threatening to perform an act of violence.

Darian Lookout, of Hominy. Assault and battery.

John Raymond McGlasson, of Skiatook. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.

Kenneth Neil McGuire, of Prue. Violation of the Clean Air Act. Petit larceny.

Lucky Ramon Palmer, of Lawton. Protective order violation.

Gordon Neal Robinson, of Terlton. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Transporting an opened container of alcohol. Failure to obey a traffic control device.

Christopher Charles Russell. Stalking.

Jerryron Montyz Steele Jr. Obstructing an officer. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

William Paul Walker, of Ponca City. Dumping trash on public or private property.

Leah Warrior, of Ponca City. Obstructing an officer. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.

PROTECTIVE ORDERS

Heather L. Griffin vs. Brandon L. Griffin

CIVIL CASES OVER $10,000

Teresa Lynn Auten vs. Cissy Copeland – Ejectment

Tim Bolt Jr. vs. Ashle Elizabeth Bode – Auto negligence

Michael J. Dawson vs. Osage County District 1 – Wrongful discharge

Deutsche Bank National Trust vs. Timothy Gerald Thompson – Foreclosure

Discover Bank vs. Kim Wallace – Indebtedness

JP Morgan Chase Bank vs. Johnathan R. Smith – Foreclosure

Nationstar Mortgage LLC vs. Nancysu Herron – Foreclosure

RCB Bank vs. James Todd Lansdown – Foreclosure

State of Oklahoma vs. Shirley Conchitias – Tax warrant

Wells Fargo Bank vs. Gary J. Lester – Foreclosure

CIVIL CASES UNDER $10,000

Capital One Bank vs. Steven Roll – Indebtedness

Discover Bank vs. Tony Costo – Indebtedness

Discover Bank vs. Michael R. West – Indebtedness

Unifund CCR LLC vs. Mindy Gurley – Indebtedness

Unifund CCR LLC vs. Paula McCarty – Indebtedness

SMALL CLAIMS CASES UNDER $6,000

Marsha Bland vs. Jonathan Garrison – Forcible entry and detainer

CRJ Solutions vs. Jacklyn Sheppard - Forcible entry and detainer

Gilcrease Hills Estates LTD vs. Andrew Martin - Forcible entry and detainer

Joshua Head vs. Daniel Brice McClure - Forcible entry and detainer

Mark E. Jones vs. OTC – Title

Oak Timbers Apartments vs. Marbecka Bond - Forcible entry and detainer

Oak Timbers Apartments vs Rose McCall - Forcible entry and detainer

Carmen Whitlatch vs. Bonnie Ducotey - Forcible entry and detainer

FAMILY AND DOMESTIC PROCEEDINGS

Malynda Marie Cox vs. Charles Bill Cox – Dissolution

Haley M. Matheny vs. William Todd Matheny – Divorce

T.B.D. vs. FE.B. Jr. – Divorce

MARRIAGE LICENSE

Timothy John Samuel Goodfox and Jessica Danette Moore

Nicholas Andrew Jacobs and Sunni Elizabeth Gullet

