Information in this column was obtained from the Osage County Court Clerk’s database and other public documents for the period ending November 1, 2019. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence, or other liability is determined by a court of law. Some names may be similar or even identical to those of individuals not involved in these cases.
CRIMINAL FELONY PROCEEDINGS
Gary Lee Guffey, of Skiatook. Distribution of a controlled substance.
Andrew Dillon Hare, of Skiatook. Malicious injury to property over $1000. Attempted burglary first degree. Obstructing an officer. Outraging public decency.
Dustin Honeycutt, of Tulsa. Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Rafael Alfonso Johns, of Sand Springs. Threatening to perform an act of violence.
Danny Lazelle Mackey, of Hominy. Burglary in the second degree.
Daniel James Owens, of Muskogee. Bail jumping.
Michael Alan Phillips, of Skiatook. Cruelty to animals.
Cody Jake Schmaltz, of Bartlesville. Bail jumping.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR PROCEEDINGS
Gino Storm Bevard, of Hominy. Driving with a suspended license.
Ross King Bowman, of Fairfax. Assault and battery.
Treyton Daniel Ray Campbell, of Skiatook. Failure to pay all taxes due to state. Driving without a license.
Shana Marie Casey, of Ponca City. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Failure to pay all taxes due to state. Speeding – posted zone.
Patrick A. Hamstard, of Tulsa. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Failure to maintain insurance or security. Failure to dim headlights. Defective vehicle.
Mitchell Arlan Homberger, of Broken Arrow. Obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check. Dumping trash on public/private property.
Jacqueline Louise Ibarra, of Skiatook. Neglect or refusal to compel a child to attend school.
Roy Leon Johnson III, of Pawhuska. Driving while privilege to drive is revoked. Failure to pay all taxes due to state.
Daryl Vernon Kennedy, of Fairfax. Threatening to perform an act of violence.
Devon Dale Knoche, of Skiatook. Threatening to perform an act of violence.
Darian Lookout, of Hominy. Assault and battery.
John Raymond McGlasson, of Skiatook. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Kenneth Neil McGuire, of Prue. Violation of the Clean Air Act. Petit larceny.
Lucky Ramon Palmer, of Lawton. Protective order violation.
Gordon Neal Robinson, of Terlton. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Transporting an opened container of alcohol. Failure to obey a traffic control device.
Christopher Charles Russell. Stalking.
Jerryron Montyz Steele Jr. Obstructing an officer. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
William Paul Walker, of Ponca City. Dumping trash on public or private property.
Leah Warrior, of Ponca City. Obstructing an officer. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
PROTECTIVE ORDERS
Heather L. Griffin vs. Brandon L. Griffin
CIVIL CASES OVER $10,000
Teresa Lynn Auten vs. Cissy Copeland – Ejectment
Tim Bolt Jr. vs. Ashle Elizabeth Bode – Auto negligence
Michael J. Dawson vs. Osage County District 1 – Wrongful discharge
Deutsche Bank National Trust vs. Timothy Gerald Thompson – Foreclosure
Discover Bank vs. Kim Wallace – Indebtedness
JP Morgan Chase Bank vs. Johnathan R. Smith – Foreclosure
Nationstar Mortgage LLC vs. Nancysu Herron – Foreclosure
RCB Bank vs. James Todd Lansdown – Foreclosure
State of Oklahoma vs. Shirley Conchitias – Tax warrant
Wells Fargo Bank vs. Gary J. Lester – Foreclosure
CIVIL CASES UNDER $10,000
Capital One Bank vs. Steven Roll – Indebtedness
Discover Bank vs. Tony Costo – Indebtedness
Discover Bank vs. Michael R. West – Indebtedness
Unifund CCR LLC vs. Mindy Gurley – Indebtedness
Unifund CCR LLC vs. Paula McCarty – Indebtedness
SMALL CLAIMS CASES UNDER $6,000
Marsha Bland vs. Jonathan Garrison – Forcible entry and detainer
CRJ Solutions vs. Jacklyn Sheppard - Forcible entry and detainer
Gilcrease Hills Estates LTD vs. Andrew Martin - Forcible entry and detainer
Joshua Head vs. Daniel Brice McClure - Forcible entry and detainer
Mark E. Jones vs. OTC – Title
Oak Timbers Apartments vs. Marbecka Bond - Forcible entry and detainer
Oak Timbers Apartments vs Rose McCall - Forcible entry and detainer
Carmen Whitlatch vs. Bonnie Ducotey - Forcible entry and detainer
FAMILY AND DOMESTIC PROCEEDINGS
Malynda Marie Cox vs. Charles Bill Cox – Dissolution
Haley M. Matheny vs. William Todd Matheny – Divorce
T.B.D. vs. FE.B. Jr. – Divorce
MARRIAGE LICENSE
Timothy John Samuel Goodfox and Jessica Danette Moore
Nicholas Andrew Jacobs and Sunni Elizabeth Gullet