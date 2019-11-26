gavel

gavel

 Lindsey Renuard News Editor

Information in this column was obtained from the Osage County Court Clerk’s database and other public documents for the period ending November 22, 2019. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence, or other liability is determined by a court of law. Some names may be similar or even identical to those of individuals not involved in these cases.

CRIMINAL FELONY PROCEEDINGS

Ryan Joshua Butler, of Shidler. Sexual abuse – child under 12.

Patricia J. Gill, of Pawhuska. Domestic abuse – prior pattern of physical abuse.

Nathaniel Dean Hunt, of Skiatook. Driving motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Speeding – posted zone.

CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR PROCEEDINGS

Dennis Lee Brock, of Sperry. Protective order violation.

Ashley Chantel Cummings, of Pawhuska. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.

Susan R. Hamilton, of Skiatook. Obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses.

Randall Scott Hatfield, of Bartlesville. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.

Laura Ann Hergenrether, of Skiatook. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Obstructing an officer. Resisting an officer. Failure to report an address change to DPS. Failure to yield for an emergency vehicle. Improper passing – no passing zone. Operating a vehicle with the license plate covered. Failure to maintain insurance or security.

Kimberly Kurin, of Portland, OR. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol aggravated. Defective vehicle.

Dalton Wayne Wildcat, of Coweta. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.

PROTECTIVE ORDERS

Latisha Wiggins vs. Kaleb Peter Williams

CIVIL CASES OVER $10,000

Bank of America vs. George Hoskins – Foreclosure

Bank of New York Mellon vs. Kelly Sue Wheeler – Foreclosure

Burggraf Restoration Services Inc. vs. C.E. Barrett – Breach of contract

Citibank vs. Travis Stewart – Foreclosure

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC vs. Katelynn Rulo – Foreclosure

Darin Langley vs. Ronald James Lamb Jr. – Breach of contract

Osage Financial Resources Inc. vs. Mary Carter – Foreclosure

Texas Capital Bank vs. Kenneth E. Bolton Jr. – Foreclosure

CIVIL CASES UNDER $10,000

Capital One vs. Cheryl Delk – Indebtedness

Capital One Bank vs. Jami Lee Robinson – Indebtedness

Citibank vs. Wilse Tom Phillips – Indebtedness

Discover Bank vs. Rhonda L. Edwards – Indebtedness

Midland Funding LLC vs. Harvey Humberson – Indebtedness

Midland Funding LLC vs. Pamela Rader – Indebtedness

Midland Funding LLC vs. Arthur Rogers – Indebtedness

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Linda Conrad – Indebtedness

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Andrea Kemohah – Indebtedness

SMALL CLAIMS CASES UNDER $6,000

Phillip N. Batdorf vs. John Star Bighorse – Forcible entry and detainer

Margaret Bowman vs. Eddie Virden Osage County Sheriff – Money judgment

Joshua E. Davis vs. Paul Burress - Forcible entry and detainer

Interstate Realty Management vs. Shanika Dodson - Forcible entry and detainer

Interstate Realty Management vs. Errica Lewis - Forcible entry and detainer

Interstate Reality Management vs. Cortni McGilbra - Forcible entry and detainer

JCL Properties Inc. vs. Breanna Bacon - Forcible entry and detainer

Kirk Thompson vs. AShlei Barron - Forcible entry and detainer

Linda Ware vs. OTC – Title

FAMILY AND DOMESTIC PROCEEDINGS

Shawn David Kerner vs. Kaela Jo Kerner – Dissolution

Stephen F. Willilams vs. Debora M. Williams – Divorce

MARRIAGE LICENSE

Blake Allen Hull and Sarah Elise Landsaw

Follow me on Twitter @SkiatookJournal.

E-mail lindsey.renuard@skiatookjournal.com

Tags

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Renuard was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.