Information in this column was obtained from the Osage County Court Clerk’s database and other public documents for the period ending November 22, 2019. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence, or other liability is determined by a court of law. Some names may be similar or even identical to those of individuals not involved in these cases.
CRIMINAL FELONY PROCEEDINGS
Ryan Joshua Butler, of Shidler. Sexual abuse – child under 12.
Patricia J. Gill, of Pawhuska. Domestic abuse – prior pattern of physical abuse.
Nathaniel Dean Hunt, of Skiatook. Driving motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Speeding – posted zone.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR PROCEEDINGS
Dennis Lee Brock, of Sperry. Protective order violation.
Ashley Chantel Cummings, of Pawhuska. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Susan R. Hamilton, of Skiatook. Obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses.
Randall Scott Hatfield, of Bartlesville. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Laura Ann Hergenrether, of Skiatook. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Obstructing an officer. Resisting an officer. Failure to report an address change to DPS. Failure to yield for an emergency vehicle. Improper passing – no passing zone. Operating a vehicle with the license plate covered. Failure to maintain insurance or security.
Kimberly Kurin, of Portland, OR. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol aggravated. Defective vehicle.
Dalton Wayne Wildcat, of Coweta. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
PROTECTIVE ORDERS
Latisha Wiggins vs. Kaleb Peter Williams
CIVIL CASES OVER $10,000
Bank of America vs. George Hoskins – Foreclosure
Bank of New York Mellon vs. Kelly Sue Wheeler – Foreclosure
Burggraf Restoration Services Inc. vs. C.E. Barrett – Breach of contract
Citibank vs. Travis Stewart – Foreclosure
Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC vs. Katelynn Rulo – Foreclosure
Darin Langley vs. Ronald James Lamb Jr. – Breach of contract
Osage Financial Resources Inc. vs. Mary Carter – Foreclosure
Texas Capital Bank vs. Kenneth E. Bolton Jr. – Foreclosure
CIVIL CASES UNDER $10,000
Capital One vs. Cheryl Delk – Indebtedness
Capital One Bank vs. Jami Lee Robinson – Indebtedness
Citibank vs. Wilse Tom Phillips – Indebtedness
Discover Bank vs. Rhonda L. Edwards – Indebtedness
Midland Funding LLC vs. Harvey Humberson – Indebtedness
Midland Funding LLC vs. Pamela Rader – Indebtedness
Midland Funding LLC vs. Arthur Rogers – Indebtedness
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Linda Conrad – Indebtedness
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Andrea Kemohah – Indebtedness
SMALL CLAIMS CASES UNDER $6,000
Phillip N. Batdorf vs. John Star Bighorse – Forcible entry and detainer
Margaret Bowman vs. Eddie Virden Osage County Sheriff – Money judgment
Joshua E. Davis vs. Paul Burress - Forcible entry and detainer
Interstate Realty Management vs. Shanika Dodson - Forcible entry and detainer
Interstate Realty Management vs. Errica Lewis - Forcible entry and detainer
Interstate Reality Management vs. Cortni McGilbra - Forcible entry and detainer
JCL Properties Inc. vs. Breanna Bacon - Forcible entry and detainer
Kirk Thompson vs. AShlei Barron - Forcible entry and detainer
Linda Ware vs. OTC – Title
FAMILY AND DOMESTIC PROCEEDINGS
Shawn David Kerner vs. Kaela Jo Kerner – Dissolution
Stephen F. Willilams vs. Debora M. Williams – Divorce
MARRIAGE LICENSE
Blake Allen Hull and Sarah Elise Landsaw