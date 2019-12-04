gavel

gavel

 Lindsey Renuard News Editor

Information in this column was obtained from the Osage County Court Clerk’s database and other public documents for the period ending November 28, 2019. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence, or other liability is determined by a court of law. Some names may be similar or even identical to those of individuals not involved in these cases.

CRIMINAL FELONY PROCEEDINGS

Daniel Eugene Gray, of Tulsa. Lewd molestation.

Dijion Mastin, of Tulsa. Burglary in the first degree. Assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Possession of a firearm after former felony conviction.

Bruce Lee Taylor. Sexual abuse – child under 12.

CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR PROCEEDINGS

Katie Gail Alexander, of Hominy. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

Michael Eugene Hunt, of Tulsa. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Unsafe lane use.

Allan Wade Simpson, of Tulsa. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Failure to dim headlights.

Matthew James Wiggins, of Pawhuska. Domestic abuse – assault and battery.

PROTECTIVE ORDERS

Megan L. Greene vs. Eric Dale Eudy

Kimberly Tomlinson vs. David Paul Pankey

CIVIL CASES OVER $10,000

The Bank of New York Mellon vs. Stephanie Jewel Charlton – Foreclosure

The Pioneer Woman Mercantile LLC vs. Ethos Custom Brands LLC – Breach of contract

Vanderbilt Mortgage & Finance vs. Shanna Dae Lynn Tuller – Foreclosure

CIVIL CASES UNDER $10,000

Farm Bureau Bank vs. Frank Rasberry – Breach of contract

Midland Funding LLC vs. Amy Coffman – Indebtedness

Midland Funding LLC vs. Glenda Ferguson – Indebtedness

Midland Funding LLC vs. Tia Owens – Indebtedness

OneMain Financial Group, LLC vs. Cynthia Renee Reagan – Indebtedness

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. James Neal – Indebtedness

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Sharisse O’Carrol – Indebtedness

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Maureen N. Penrod – Indebtedness

Unifund CCR LLC vs. Darryll L. Holland – Indebtedness

Unifund CCR LLC vs. Savannah Leigh Looney – Indebtedness

Unifund CCR LLC vs. Chris Walker – Indebtedness

SMALL CLAIMS CASES UNDER $6,000

Candy Creek Crusher LLC vs. Jus-E-Nuf Inc. – Money judgment

Pamela Cromer vs. Sonia Renee Galloway – Replevin

Osage Financial Resources Inc. vs. Nancy Dawson – Forcible entry and detainer

Wilhoit Properties vs. Edith R. Daniels – Money judgment

Wilhoit Properties vs. Edith R. Daniels – Money judgment

Wilhoit Properties vs. Steven Maxey – Money judgment

FAMILY AND DOMESTIC PROCEEDINGS

Muresia Jane Domer vs. Walter Mitchell Domer – Divorce

Abigail Ann Reed vs. Christopher Tyler Reed – Divorce

Orlando Shawn Williams vs. Regina Kay Williams – Divorce

Follow me on Twitter @SkiatookJournal.

E-mail lindsey.renuard@skiatookjournal.com

Tags

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Renuard was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.