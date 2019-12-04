Information in this column was obtained from the Osage County Court Clerk’s database and other public documents for the period ending November 28, 2019. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence, or other liability is determined by a court of law. Some names may be similar or even identical to those of individuals not involved in these cases.
CRIMINAL FELONY PROCEEDINGS
Daniel Eugene Gray, of Tulsa. Lewd molestation.
Dijion Mastin, of Tulsa. Burglary in the first degree. Assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Possession of a firearm after former felony conviction.
Bruce Lee Taylor. Sexual abuse – child under 12.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR PROCEEDINGS
Katie Gail Alexander, of Hominy. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Michael Eugene Hunt, of Tulsa. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Unsafe lane use.
Allan Wade Simpson, of Tulsa. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Failure to dim headlights.
Matthew James Wiggins, of Pawhuska. Domestic abuse – assault and battery.
PROTECTIVE ORDERS
Megan L. Greene vs. Eric Dale Eudy
Kimberly Tomlinson vs. David Paul Pankey
CIVIL CASES OVER $10,000
The Bank of New York Mellon vs. Stephanie Jewel Charlton – Foreclosure
The Pioneer Woman Mercantile LLC vs. Ethos Custom Brands LLC – Breach of contract
Vanderbilt Mortgage & Finance vs. Shanna Dae Lynn Tuller – Foreclosure
CIVIL CASES UNDER $10,000
Farm Bureau Bank vs. Frank Rasberry – Breach of contract
Midland Funding LLC vs. Amy Coffman – Indebtedness
Midland Funding LLC vs. Glenda Ferguson – Indebtedness
Midland Funding LLC vs. Tia Owens – Indebtedness
OneMain Financial Group, LLC vs. Cynthia Renee Reagan – Indebtedness
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. James Neal – Indebtedness
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Sharisse O’Carrol – Indebtedness
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Maureen N. Penrod – Indebtedness
Unifund CCR LLC vs. Darryll L. Holland – Indebtedness
Unifund CCR LLC vs. Savannah Leigh Looney – Indebtedness
Unifund CCR LLC vs. Chris Walker – Indebtedness
SMALL CLAIMS CASES UNDER $6,000
Candy Creek Crusher LLC vs. Jus-E-Nuf Inc. – Money judgment
Pamela Cromer vs. Sonia Renee Galloway – Replevin
Osage Financial Resources Inc. vs. Nancy Dawson – Forcible entry and detainer
Wilhoit Properties vs. Edith R. Daniels – Money judgment
Wilhoit Properties vs. Steven Maxey – Money judgment
FAMILY AND DOMESTIC PROCEEDINGS
Muresia Jane Domer vs. Walter Mitchell Domer – Divorce
Abigail Ann Reed vs. Christopher Tyler Reed – Divorce
Orlando Shawn Williams vs. Regina Kay Williams – Divorce