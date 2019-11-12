gavel

 Lindsey Renuard News Editor

Information in this column was obtained from the Osage County Court Clerk’s database and other public documents for the period ending November 8, 2019. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence, or other liability is determined by a court of law. Some names may be similar or even identical to those of individuals not involved in these cases.

CRIMINAL FELONY PROCEEDINGS

Emero A. Weisler, of Tulsa. Unauthorized use of a vehicle.

CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR PROCEEDINGS

Cheryl Ann Clemmer, of Skiatook. Assault. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.

Conner Eugene Lowe, of Broken Arrow. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Attempting to elude a police officer.

Isaac Christopher Middendorf, of Skiatook. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Unsafe lane use.

Andrew Quinn Pappan, of Ponca City. Resisting an officer.

Waylon Joe Wall, of Barnsdall. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Knowingly receiving stolen property. Failure to maintain insurance or security. Unsafe lane use.

Lamoine Jean Wilkey, of Fairfax. Domestic abuse – assault and battery.

Amy Michelle Young, of Skiatook. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.

PROTECTIVE ORDERS

Muresia Domer-Coffman vs. Lisa Marie Briggs

Muresia Domer-Coffman vs. Jennifer Lynn Swain

CIVIL CASES OVER $10,000

Bank of the West vs. David Hockenbury – Foreclosure

Bank of Oklahoma vs. Colin I. McElyea – Foreclosure

Cascade Capital LLC vs. Christopher Lovell – Indebtedness

Nationstar Mortgage LLC vs. Charles O. Scharnhorst Jr. – Foreclosure

Tulsa Teachers Credit Union vs. David G. Brodie – Collection

Summer Wallace vs. Daniel Gamwell – Auto negligence

CIVIL CASES UNDER $10,000

Conn Appliances, Inc. vs. Clifford Harrell – Indebtedness

Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Edward R. Morrow – Indebtedness

Unifund CCR LLC vs. Angel L. Harvel – Indebtedness

SMALL CLAIMS CALSES UNDER $6,000

Stephen B. Choate vs. Scotty Villines – Forcible entry and detainer

Housing Authority of Osage County vs. Kelli Bethel – Forcible entry and detainer

Loyal Loans vs. Brooke Green – Money judgment

Loyal Loans vs. Tityana Henry – Money judgment

Loyal Loans vs. Mitchell Nichol – Money judgment

Loyal Loans vs. Alicia Pettigrew – Money judgment

Steven C. Thrasher vs. OTC – Title

FAMILY AND DOMESTIC PROCEEDINGS

Tracey Akin vs. Richard Akin Jr. – Dissolution

Austin Brown vs. Kaylee Brown – Divorce

Melody Hilligoss vs. Darrell Hilligoss – Divorce

Shad Dylan Reed vs. Benita Francin Reed – Dissolution

MARRIAGE LICENSE

Brian M. Turgeau and Crystal Ann Barham

