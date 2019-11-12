Information in this column was obtained from the Osage County Court Clerk’s database and other public documents for the period ending November 8, 2019. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence, or other liability is determined by a court of law. Some names may be similar or even identical to those of individuals not involved in these cases.
CRIMINAL FELONY PROCEEDINGS
Emero A. Weisler, of Tulsa. Unauthorized use of a vehicle.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR PROCEEDINGS
Cheryl Ann Clemmer, of Skiatook. Assault. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Conner Eugene Lowe, of Broken Arrow. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Attempting to elude a police officer.
Isaac Christopher Middendorf, of Skiatook. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Unsafe lane use.
Andrew Quinn Pappan, of Ponca City. Resisting an officer.
Waylon Joe Wall, of Barnsdall. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Knowingly receiving stolen property. Failure to maintain insurance or security. Unsafe lane use.
Lamoine Jean Wilkey, of Fairfax. Domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Amy Michelle Young, of Skiatook. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
PROTECTIVE ORDERS
Muresia Domer-Coffman vs. Lisa Marie Briggs
Muresia Domer-Coffman vs. Jennifer Lynn Swain
CIVIL CASES OVER $10,000
Bank of the West vs. David Hockenbury – Foreclosure
Bank of Oklahoma vs. Colin I. McElyea – Foreclosure
Cascade Capital LLC vs. Christopher Lovell – Indebtedness
Nationstar Mortgage LLC vs. Charles O. Scharnhorst Jr. – Foreclosure
Tulsa Teachers Credit Union vs. David G. Brodie – Collection
Summer Wallace vs. Daniel Gamwell – Auto negligence
CIVIL CASES UNDER $10,000
Conn Appliances, Inc. vs. Clifford Harrell – Indebtedness
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Edward R. Morrow – Indebtedness
Unifund CCR LLC vs. Angel L. Harvel – Indebtedness
SMALL CLAIMS CALSES UNDER $6,000
Stephen B. Choate vs. Scotty Villines – Forcible entry and detainer
Housing Authority of Osage County vs. Kelli Bethel – Forcible entry and detainer
Loyal Loans vs. Brooke Green – Money judgment
Loyal Loans vs. Tityana Henry – Money judgment
Loyal Loans vs. Mitchell Nichol – Money judgment
Loyal Loans vs. Alicia Pettigrew – Money judgment
Steven C. Thrasher vs. OTC – Title
FAMILY AND DOMESTIC PROCEEDINGS
Tracey Akin vs. Richard Akin Jr. – Dissolution
Austin Brown vs. Kaylee Brown – Divorce
Melody Hilligoss vs. Darrell Hilligoss – Divorce
Shad Dylan Reed vs. Benita Francin Reed – Dissolution
MARRIAGE LICENSE
Brian M. Turgeau and Crystal Ann Barham