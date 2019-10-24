Information in this column was obtained from the Osage County Court Clerk’s database and other public documents for the period ending October 18, 2019. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence, or other liability is determined by a court of law. Some names may be similar or even identical to those of individuals not involved in these cases.
CRIMINAL FELONY PROCEEDINGS
Michael Anthony Diaz, of Pawhuska. Maintaining a place for keeping/selling a controlled substance. Knowingly concealing stolen property. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Laura Joan Jones, of Pawhuska. Unlawful possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Failure to pay taxes due to state.
Derek Anthony Parks, of Pawhuska. Child abuse.
Jason Robert Poorboy, of Tulsa. Burglary in the second degree.
Kristi Ann Trueblood, of Ponca City. Cruelty to animals.
Brent Kenneth Whinery, of Avant. Knowingly concealing stolen property. Actual physical control of a vehicle while under the influence. Carrying a firearm while under the influence. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR PROCEEDINGS
Marc Anthony Bartlett, of Cape Coral, FL. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Daniel Lee Bradshaw, of Broken Arrow. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Dennis Anthony Carlisle, of Tulsa. Driving without a valid driver’s license. Defective vehicle.
Richard E. McCauley, of Hominy. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Carrying a firearm while under the influence. Transporting a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle. Driving left of center.
Billy Joe McClintock III, of Bartlesville. Disrupting/preventing/interrupting an emergency telephone call.
Kyle Wes McConnell, of Hominy. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Defective vehicle.
Jesse Duana Perdue, of Sand Springs. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Unsafe lane use.
Katrina Marie Pippin, of Tulsa. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Failure to maintain insurance or security. Defective vehicle.
Jason Robert Poorboy, of Tulsa. Possession of a controlled substance.
Raymond Clarence Singleton, of Tulsa. Actual physical control of a vehicle while under the influence. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended.
PROTECTIVE ORDERS
Sonya R. Blanchard vs. Randell Lynn Bivins
CIVIL CASES OVER $10,000
Rameissa Louie vs. Gabrielle Leann Dennis – Auto negligence
Osage County Interlocal Coop vs. Lexington Insurance Company – Breach agreement/contract
RCB Bank vs. Robert L. Stepehen – Foreclosure
Wells Fargo Bank vs. Adriene Anese Wherry – Foreclosure
Wilmington Trust vs. Maett Pierce – Foreclosure
Wynona Public Schools vs. Lexington Insurance Company – Breach agreement/contract
CIVIL CASES UNDER $10,000
Calvary SPV I LLC vs. Trixie Colburn – Indebtedness
Capital One vs. Carol J. Darnell – Indebtedness
Capital One vs. Richard E. Linehan – Indebtedness
Capital One Bank vs. Lawrence F. Long – Indebtedness
Capital One Bank vs. Sharon D. Cohea – Indebtedness
Capital One Bank vs. Jami Suzanne Gibson – Indebtedness
Capital One Bank vs. Kimberly Ratliff – Indebtedness
Capital One Bank vs. Michael N. Reeder – Indebtedness
Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Katherine L. Chandler – Indebtedness
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Vick Y. Brown – Indebtedness
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Mary Adrean – Indebtedness
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Johnny R. Cox – Indebtedness
Saint Francis Health System vs. Chad Reckinger – Indebtedness
Granville Pat Wilcox vs. R.A. Cottingim – Damage to property
SMALL CLAIMS CASES UNDER $6,000
Joy Boatman vs David Stewart – Money judgment
Bob Davis vs. Scott Wilcox – Forcible entry and detainer
Interstate Realty Management vs. Akeyiaa Bagby — Forcible entry and detainer
Interstate Realty Management vs. Demetria Barton — Forcible entry and detainer
Interstate Reality Management vs. Shaniece Brown — Forcible entry and detainer
Interstate Realty Management vs. Jernice Edwards — Forcible entry and detainer
Interstate Realty Management vs. Rebecca Franco — Forcible entry and detainer
Interstate Realty Management vs. Shamika Goins — Forcible entry and detainer
Interstate Realty Management vs. Termira Jackson — Forcible entry and detainer
Interstate Realty Management vs. Rebecca Jordan — Forcible entry and detainer
Interstate Realty Management vs. Karen Lawrence — Forcible entry and detainer
Interstate Realty Management vs. Tymetria Mason — Forcible entry and detainer
Interstate Realty Management vs. Jasmin Pete — Forcible entry and detainer
Interstate Realty Management vs. Jasmin Pete — Forcible entry and detainer
Interstate Realty Management vs. Armani Pitts — Forcible entry and detainer
Interstate Realty Management vs. Gloria Rippatoe — Forcible entry and detainer
Interstate Realty Management vs. Nikita Sanford — Forcible entry and detainer
Interstate Realty Management vs. Tia Tate — Forcible entry and detainer
Interstate Realty Management vs. Melody Taylor — Forcible entry and detainer
Interstate Realty Management vs. Nicole Williams — Forcible entry and detainer
Tim Kill vs. Patricia Faires – Money judgment
Bruce Smith vs. Jonathan Douglas Moody — Forcible entry and detainer
Linda Thomas vs. Allee Bonner — Forcible entry and detainer
FAMILY AND DOMESTIC PROCEEDINGS
Adam Kinder vs. Melissa Bridges – Divorce
MARRIAGE LICENSE
Jerrydale Arnold Jordan and Shannon Marie Alexander
Blake Daniel Walker and Kaci Jo Bute